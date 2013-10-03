Oct 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** China's Minmetals has submitted a first-round bid for Glencore-Xstrata Plc's $5.9 billion Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, Gu Liangmin, managing director of the state-owned metals and mining company, said.

** Two funds managed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc and two Danish pension funds will between them buy 26 percent in Danish state-owned oil and gas group DONG Energy for 11 billion Danish crowns ($2.00 billion) and plan an IPO for the firm, the companies said.

** Banking group Nomos-Bank OAO is offering 21.8 million new shares to existing investors partly to fund the acquisition of a stake in rival Otkritie, the company said in a statement. The shares would be worth 18 billion roubles ($559 million) at current prices, according to Reuters calculations.

** Finmeccanica SpA's board will meet on Friday to decide on an offer from state-owned agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to buy a 80-90 percent stake in its power engineering unit Ansaldo Energia, a source familiar with the matter said. Finmeccanica could raise at least 400 million euros ($545 million) from the deal which could be finalised by the end of the year, the source said asking not to be named.

** India's cabinet approved on Thursday a $330 million deal by Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways to buy a stake in Jet Airways (India) Ltd, Aviation Minister Ajit Singh told reporters, taking the companies one step closer to complete the long-delayed deal.

** Members of North Dakota-based Dakota Plains Cooperative approved a merger with top U.S. farmer cooperative CHS Inc effective Jan 1, pending approval by the CHS board, the companies said in a statement.

** Egon Furstenberg, founder and chairman of Italy's lender Banca IFIS SpA, said he was launching the sale of a stake of up to 11 percent in the bank.

** UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, has submitted a preliminary offer to buy Poland's Bank BGZ and is sounding investors out on the possibility of selling its Ukrainian unit, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said. This is a part of the bank's strategy to strengthen its presence in countries it considers "core" and leave those markets where it sees little opportunity for growth, he said.

** Falkland Oil and Gas is to buy smaller firm Desire Petroleum to create a company with licenses to hunt for oil both to the north and south of the remote British territory in the South Atlantic. FOGL said it agreed to buy the Falkland-based company, offering 0.6 FOGL shares for each Desire share, in a deal valuing Desire at 61 million pounds ($99 million.

** Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo is not interested in buying other lenders in Italy, its new chief executive told business daily Il Sole-24 Ore, contradicting media reports it might be interested in deals. The country's largest retail bank has come under pressure from non-performing loans as Italy's longest recession in 60 years takes its toll on the balance sheet.

** Private equity firm Ardian, which was recently spun off from French insurer AXA, has completed fundraising for a new 2.4 billion euro ($3.26 billion) buyout fund with fresh money from the United States and Asia. Ardian said it had already committed 24 percent of the fund to six mid-market deals, including investments in German pharmaceuticals specialist Riemser, Italian prosthetics maker Lima and French engineering group Fives. The fund has also sealed 400 million euros in co-investment commitments.

** Novatek OAO and Gazprom Neft want to buy Eni SpA's stake in Russian gas company SeverEnergia in a battle that pitches oil and gas barons against Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft, Kommersant daily reported. The deal would help the Russian duo counter the influence of Rosneft, which last month agreed to purchase Enel SpA's indirect stake in SeverEnergia.

** India's Essar Energy Plc, which co-owns east Africa's sole refinery in Mombasa, said it would sell its 50 percent stake to Kenya's government after abandoning plans for a $1.2 billion upgrade. Essar had planned to increase the refinery's crude handling capacity to 4 million ton of crude per year by 2018 from 1.6 million now, but oil marketers in Kenya, unhappy with the refinery's products and costs, have called for it to be closed.

** General Electric Co will float a majority stake in its Swiss consumer finance unit in the fourth quarter as part of a retreat from the sector to focus more on industrial interests. The unit, GE Money Bank, said it would list all 30 million of its shares on the SIX Swiss exchange but GE Capital would keep a minority stake. The listing price and the number of shares offered for sale have yet to be determined, the company said.

** The chairman of Argentine state oil firm YPF SA said he expected to reach a deal before the end of the year on compensating Spanish oil group Repsol SA for the YPF stake it lost in an expropriation, a Spanish newspaper reported. Repsol has valued the stake at $10.5 billion but Galuccio said an Argentine assessment court may value the stake at $1.5 billion.

** German media conglomerate Bertelsmann said it had placed 2 million shares in RTL SA, or about 1.3 percent of the broadcaster's share capital, at 75.81 euros per share. Bertelsmann remains the majority shareholder in RTL Group following the placement, with a stake of 75.1 percent.

** Russia's TCS Group Holding, a parent company for credit card supplier Tinkoff Credit Systems, launched a London initial public offering to raise up to $750 million and will use proceeds to grow its retail lending business.

** Swedish bank SEB and Danske Bank A/S , Denmark's biggest financial group, have held talks to explore the possibility of a large structural deal, a Swedish business daily reported, citing anonymous sources.

** Rio Tinto Ltd has agreed to give away the Blair Athol coal mine in Australia to Linc Energy Ltd, which plans to reopen the mine to expand its coal unit ahead of a spin-off, the two companies said. Rio Tinto and its partners closed the mine last November as its resource had nearly run out after 30 years of operations.

** Siena prosecutors requested that JPMorgan Chase & Co stand trial for obstructing regulators as part of a wider probe into Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's purchase of Banca Antonveneta, a judicial source told Reuters. Prosecutors allege JPMorgan withheld information from Italian regulators about a 1 billion euro ($1.36 billion) financing the bank arranged for Italian bank Monte Paschi's takeover of domestic rival Antonveneta in 2008.

** Wal-Mart Stores Inc's India partner, Bharti Enterprises, will take a call on the future of its wholesale joint venture with the U.S. retailer this month, the Economic Times reported. Wal-Mart has an equal joint venture with Bharti under which it runs its Best Price Modern Wholesale Stores in India.

** Russia's top oil producer Rosneft has signed an agreement to buy into the Russian assets of Sweden's Lundin Petroleum AB, increasing its upstream asset base, said Rosneft head Igor Sechin. Under the deal, Rosneft acquired 51 percent in Petroresurs, a joint venture of Lundin and trading house Gunvor with 70 percent and 30 percent, respectively.

** Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol AS has acquired technology and production rights for a new polyethylene unit and wants to pick a contractor for the project in the first half of 2014, the company said.

** Hong Kong's JT Capital Management will present the group of investors joining it in buying control of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings by an Oct 4 deadline, Clal's parent company IDB Development said. In August, Israeli conglomerate IDB Development said it agreed to sell a third of its insurance unit to JT Capital for 1.47 billion shekels to meet a court deadline for settling its debts.

** Poland's biggest power producer PGE and gas monopoly PGNiG agreed to build a combined cycle gas turbine unit at PGE's heat and power plant for 562 million zlotys ($181 million), the companies said. The new unit will supply heat and electricity to the town of Gorzow Wielkopolski in western Poland, replacing hard coal-fired installations.

** British insurer Aviva Plc sold its U.S. life and annuities unit to retirement savings provider Athene Holding Ltd for $2.6 billion. The purchase price is $800 million more than the price Aviva had expected in December.

** Rosneft may consider acquiring Lukoil's stake in a consortium, which develops heavy oil in Venezuela, Rosneft's head Igor Sechin told Reuters. Lukoil, Russia's second-biggest oil producer, has said it wants to sell its stake in a Russian consortium developing a large oil project in Venezuela because it is not a high priority.