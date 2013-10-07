(Adds - Fifth & Pacific, Blackberry, PIR, Time Warner, Alitalia, Rostelecom,Darling International)

Oct 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** Shares of BlackBerry Ltd rose more than 4 percent in trading before the bell on Monday, after a Reuters report on Friday that the Waterloo, Ontario-based company is in talks with Cisco Systems, Google Inc and SAP about selling them all or parts of itself.

** Food waste recycler Darling International Inc said it would buy Vion Ingredients, a unit of privately held Vion Holding NV, for 1.6 billion euros ($2.18 billion). Netherlands-based Vion Ingredients develops animal-origin specialty ingredients used in pharmaceuticals, food and fertilizers.

** Apollo Tyres Ltd shares surged as much as 6.9 percent after the Indian company and U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co disagreed over whether the Indian firm should pay a lower price in its $2.5 billion takeover offer.

** Cable company Time Warner Cable Inc agreed to buy fiber optic network provider DukeNet Communications LLC for $600 million in cash to boost its service in the Carolinas.

** Fifth & Pacific Cos Inc said it has agreed to sell its once-hot Juicy Couture brand to Authentic Brands Group for $195 million to focus on its fast-growing kate spade brand.

** Poland's state-owned investment vehicle PIR will spend up to 563 million zlotys ($182 million) on an upstream project on the Baltic Sea run by the country's No.2 oil refiner Lotos , the company said on Monday.

** Italy's government has asked the state railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato to consider investing in money-losing national airline Alitalia, sources close to the matter said, as Rome explores alternatives to a takeover by rival Air France-KLM .

Air France-KLM said last week it was open to raising its 25 percent stake in Alitalia and possibly merging with its Italian rival. But a deal is being held up by disagreements over strategy and finances.

** Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom may buy Sobinbank, a unit of Bank Rossiya, to develop a banking services business, daily Kommersant reported on Monday.

** ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer, has signed an agreement with state-owned Algerian company Sider jointly to invest $763 million in an Algerian steel plant and two mines, the group said.

** Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) has received approval from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to develop the Atrush Block in the autonomous region of Iraq, the state-controlled company said on Monday.

** France's Societe Generale (SocGen) is buying 10 percent more of Rosbank from Russia's second-largest bank VTB , the banks said on Monday, taking its stake in the underperforming subsidiary to 92.4 percent.

** Spanish oil major Repsol on Monday denied a report in financial newspaper Expansion that it was planning to merge with Gas Natural Fenosa.

** U.S. private equity group Starwood Capital has provided a 288 million pound ($463 million) refinancing facility to London's Heron Tower, saving the 46-storey skyscraper from the threat of receivership and a possible sale.

** Italy's state investment firm is taking over one of the country's top power companies to prevent yet another part of Italy Inc from falling into foreign hands.

The Genoa-based energy company, Ansaldo Energia's parent company Finmeccanica said on Friday it had agreed to sell all of the power business to the state-backed Italian fund for 777 million euros ($1.06 billion).

** Italian utility Enel will not sell nuclear assets it owns in Slovakia or reduce its 70 percent stake in green energy group Enel Green Power in an effort to reduce debt, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Monday. In an interview with la Repubblica Affari & Finanza newspaper, CEO Fulvio Conti confirmed Enel's target of lowering its debt to 37 billion euros ($50 billion) at the end of 2014, from 42 billion euros at the end of the year.

** The head of Airbus said on Monday the jet orders clinched with Japan Airlines Co Ltd would help spur future ties with Japanese aerospace firms, as the planemaker aims to edge deeper into a market dominated by rival Boeing Co.

Airbus announced its first jet order from JAL, including for 31 wide-body A350 jets with a combined $9.5 billion list price, on Monday.

** British mall owner Intu Properties said it had teamed up with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to buy a shopping centre in northern Spain 162 million euros ($220 million), marking the beginning of a partnership with the North American dealmaker.

** Thomas Cook Group said on Monday it had sold its businesses serving customers in Egypt and Lebanon to Bahrain's Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo (Holdings) Co WLL for 6.5 million pounds ($10.45 million) in cash, in the latest stage of the British travel company's turnaround plan.

** Singapore-listed LionGold Corp Ltd is in talks with Minera IRL Ltd on a potential private placement under which LionGold would take on up to $10 million of Minera IRL's share capital.

** Three groups are still eyeing tycoon Suleiman Kerimov's 21.75 percent stake in Russian potash producer Uralkali , Vedomosti newspaper reported on Monday, citing a high-ranking official and a source close to Kerimov.

Allies say that Kerimov himself values the company at $20 billion and would like to sell his stake to tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov, if the latter is able to win official backing. Uralkali has a market value of about $15.5 billion now, according to Reuters data.

** French private equity firm Mantra Investissement urged shareholders of German phone maker Gigaset to participate in a capital increase to block a takeover attempt by Singapore-based Goldin Fund Pte. Ltd.

Gigaset said on Sept. 27 that Goldin was offering 1.00 euro per share to buy the company, valuing it at about 70 million euros ($95 million).

** Belgian chemicals and plastics maker Solvay has agreed to buy privately held Chemlogics for $1.345 billion, bringing its share of the $8 billion-a-year U.S. market for chemicals used by the oil and gas industry to 10 percent.

** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP is nearing a deal to acquire lifting equipment company Crosby Group LLC for around $1 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

** Polish lender Alior, backed by the region's top insurer PZU, is interested in buying local rival BGZ from its Dutch parent Rabobank in a deal that could be worth some $1.2 billion, market sources told Reuters on Saturday.

($1 = 0.62 British pounds) ($1 = 0.74 euros) ($1 = 3.09 Polish zlotys) (Compiled by Natalie Grover)