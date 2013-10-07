(Adds - Fifth & Pacific, Blackberry, PIR, Time Warner,
Alitalia, Rostelecom,Darling International)
Oct 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
** Shares of BlackBerry Ltd rose more than 4 percent
in trading before the bell on Monday, after a Reuters report on
Friday that the Waterloo, Ontario-based company is in talks with
Cisco Systems, Google Inc and SAP
about selling them all or parts of itself.
** Food waste recycler Darling International Inc
said it would buy Vion Ingredients, a unit of privately held
Vion Holding NV, for 1.6 billion euros ($2.18 billion).
Netherlands-based Vion Ingredients develops animal-origin
specialty ingredients used in pharmaceuticals, food and
fertilizers.
** Apollo Tyres Ltd shares surged as much as 6.9
percent after the Indian company and U.S.-based Cooper Tire &
Rubber Co disagreed over whether the Indian firm should
pay a lower price in its $2.5 billion takeover offer.
** Cable company Time Warner Cable Inc agreed to buy
fiber optic network provider DukeNet Communications LLC for $600
million in cash to boost its service in the
Carolinas.
** Fifth & Pacific Cos Inc said it has agreed to
sell its once-hot Juicy Couture brand to Authentic Brands Group
for $195 million to focus on its fast-growing kate spade brand.
** Poland's state-owned investment vehicle PIR will spend up
to 563 million zlotys ($182 million) on an upstream project on
the Baltic Sea run by the country's No.2 oil refiner Lotos
, the company said on Monday.
** Italy's government has asked the state railway operator
Ferrovie dello Stato to consider investing in money-losing
national airline Alitalia, sources close to the matter said, as
Rome explores alternatives to a takeover by rival Air France-KLM
.
Air France-KLM said last week it was open to raising its 25
percent stake in Alitalia and possibly merging with its Italian
rival. But a deal is being held up by disagreements over
strategy and finances.
** Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom
may buy Sobinbank, a unit of Bank Rossiya, to develop
a banking services business, daily Kommersant reported on
Monday.
** ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel
producer, has signed an agreement with state-owned Algerian
company Sider jointly to invest $763 million in an Algerian
steel plant and two mines, the group said.
** Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) has
received approval from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)
to develop the Atrush Block in the autonomous region of Iraq,
the state-controlled company said on Monday.
** France's Societe Generale (SocGen) is buying 10
percent more of Rosbank from Russia's second-largest bank VTB
, the banks said on Monday, taking its stake in the
underperforming subsidiary to 92.4 percent.
** Spanish oil major Repsol on Monday denied a
report in financial newspaper Expansion that it was planning to
merge with Gas Natural Fenosa.
** U.S. private equity group Starwood Capital has provided a
288 million pound ($463 million) refinancing facility to
London's Heron Tower, saving the 46-storey skyscraper from the
threat of receivership and a possible sale.
** Italy's state investment firm is taking over one of the
country's top power companies to prevent yet another part of
Italy Inc from falling into foreign hands.
The Genoa-based energy company, Ansaldo Energia's parent
company Finmeccanica said on Friday it had agreed to
sell all of the power business to the state-backed Italian fund
for 777 million euros ($1.06 billion).
** Italian utility Enel will not sell nuclear
assets it owns in Slovakia or reduce its 70 percent stake in
green energy group Enel Green Power in an effort to
reduce debt, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Monday.
In an interview with la Repubblica Affari & Finanza newspaper,
CEO Fulvio Conti confirmed Enel's target of lowering its debt to
37 billion euros ($50 billion) at the end of 2014, from 42
billion euros at the end of the year.
** The head of Airbus said on Monday the jet orders clinched
with Japan Airlines Co Ltd would help spur future ties
with Japanese aerospace firms, as the planemaker aims to edge
deeper into a market dominated by rival Boeing Co.
Airbus announced its first jet order from JAL, including for
31 wide-body A350 jets with a combined $9.5 billion list price,
on Monday.
** British mall owner Intu Properties said it had
teamed up with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to buy a
shopping centre in northern Spain 162 million euros ($220
million), marking the beginning of a partnership with the North
American dealmaker.
** Thomas Cook Group said on Monday it had sold its
businesses serving customers in Egypt and Lebanon to Bahrain's
Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo (Holdings) Co WLL for 6.5 million pounds
($10.45 million) in cash, in the latest stage of the British
travel company's turnaround plan.
** Singapore-listed LionGold Corp Ltd is in talks
with Minera IRL Ltd on a potential
private placement under which LionGold would take on up to $10
million of Minera IRL's share capital.
** Three groups are still eyeing tycoon Suleiman Kerimov's
21.75 percent stake in Russian potash producer Uralkali
, Vedomosti newspaper reported on Monday, citing a
high-ranking official and a source close to Kerimov.
Allies say that Kerimov himself values the company at $20
billion and would like to sell his stake to
tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov, if the latter is
able to win official backing. Uralkali has a market value of
about $15.5 billion now, according to Reuters
data.
** French private equity firm Mantra Investissement urged
shareholders of German phone maker Gigaset to
participate in a capital increase to block a takeover attempt by
Singapore-based Goldin Fund Pte. Ltd.
Gigaset said on Sept. 27 that Goldin was offering 1.00 euro
per share to buy the company, valuing it at about 70 million
euros ($95 million).
** Belgian chemicals and plastics maker Solvay has
agreed to buy privately held Chemlogics for $1.345 billion,
bringing its share of the $8 billion-a-year U.S. market for
chemicals used by the oil and gas industry to 10 percent.
** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP is nearing a deal
to acquire lifting equipment company Crosby Group LLC for around
$1 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on
Sunday.
** Polish lender Alior, backed by the region's top
insurer PZU, is interested in buying local rival BGZ
from its Dutch parent Rabobank in a deal that
could be worth some $1.2 billion, market sources told Reuters on
Saturday.
($1 = 0.62 British pounds)
($1 = 0.74 euros)
($1 = 3.09 Polish zlotys)
(Compiled by Natalie Grover)