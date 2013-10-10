(Adds Richemont SA, Cargill Inc, BlackBerry Ltd, Updates
Regency Energy, Crestwood Midstream Partners)
Oct 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Regency Energy, controlled by billionaire Kelcy Warren's
Energy Transfer Equity LP, agreed to buy PVR Partners LP
for about $3.8 billion. Crestwood Midstream Partners LP
is buying privately held Arrow Midstream Holdings for
$750 million.
**The Oman Oil Company agreed to buy German chemicals maker
Oxea from buyout firm Advent International to expand into
downstream activities in a deal, a person familiar with the
matter said was, worth about 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion).
** Jarden Corp's founder and chairman Martin
Franklin's Platform Acquisition Holdings Ltd said it was
in advanced talks to buy MacDermid Inc, a privately
held specialty chemicals maker. Franklin plans to buy MacDermid
for $1.8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP said it would buy
lifting equipment company Crosby Group and specialty material
handling equipment maker Acco Material Handling Solutions from
Melrose Industries Plc for about $1 billion.
** John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp said it
would spin off online retailer BuySeasons and its stake in
travel website TripAdvisor Inc, as part of a plan to
split itself into three. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings would hold
the two website investments while the rest of Liberty
Interactive would be in two new tracking stocks, Liberty Digital
Commerce and QVC Group.
** Hess Corp plans to sell its East Coast and St.
Lucia storage terminal network to Buckeye Partners LP
for $850 million as the U.S. oil and gas company reshapes its
sprawling energy business to focus on exploration and
production.
** Russia's gold and silver miner Polymetal
intends to buy a large gold mine in neighboring Kazakhstan for
up to $500 million, around one-third of which could be paid with
the firm's shares, the daily Kommersant reported, citing
sources.
** The Croatian government said it had invited Austria's
Erste Bank and Hungary's OTP Bank to submit
binding bids for a stake in Hrvatska Postanska Banka, the last
major bank in state hands.
The government also said it expected binding bids from
Poland's state insurer, PZU and local tourist and
tobacco group Adris to buy a stake in insurer Croatia Osiguranje
.
The government hopes to raise around 2 billion kuna ($355.14
million) from both sales as it struggles to reduce growing
public debt and the budget deficit.
** A $200 million agreement by KKR & Co LP to buy a
stake in Weststar Aviation Services marks the firm's first
Malaysia deal and places a bet on the business of chartering
helicopter flights for the region's oil and gas sector.
** Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said it raised its equity
stake in Virgin Australia to 19.9 percent, reaching a
threshold set by Australian regulators.
** Two Tokyo-based local lenders confirmed their plans to
merge in a move that could prompt a long-awaited but slow-moving
banking industry consolidation in a country beset with weak loan
demand. The two, Tokyo Tomin Bank Ltd and Yachiyo Bank
Ltd, with combined assets worth 4.7 trillion yen ($48.4
billion), said they will announce the merger agreement later in
the day.
** Private equity firms J.C. Flowers & Co and Apollo Global
Management are among a handful of companies expected to bid for
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc 's Japanese annuity
business, three people familiar with the situation told Reuters
this week.
** Peruvian gold miner IRL said
it is no longer in talks with Singapore-listed LionGold
over that firm's potential purchase of the small Latin
American miner.
** A closely watched restructuring of Suntech Power
Holdings Co Ltd's Chinese debt is likely to move forward
after Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd was
named the preferred bidder for Suntech's main unit.
** Kazakh billionaire Bolat Utemuratov has reached a
preliminary non-binding agreement with Kazakhstan's sovereign
wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna on the purchase of two
mid-sized banks - Alliance Bank and Temirbank
- which it controls, the two sides said.
** An Italian court has delayed a decision on whether a
group of investors led by Pirelli Chairman Marco
Tronchetti Provera should pay a higher price in a takeover bid
for the holding company - Camfin - that controls the
tyremaker, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told
Reuters.
** The FIMI fund has called off an agreement to invest up to
$75 million in El Al Israel Airlines after the Israeli
flag carrier failed to reach a new labour contract with its
workers.
** China Mobile's Pakistan unit Zong is no longer
interested in buying rival Warid Telecom, Zong said, leaving
Pakistan Telecommunication Co as the sole declared
bidder for the country's No.5 mobile operator.
** Advertising agency WPP believes that a price tag
of up to $2.5 billion for IMG Worldwide is too high to justify a
bid for the sports marketing group, CEO Martin Sorrell said.
IMG is up for sale after the death in 2011 of owner Teddy
Forstmann, who paid $750 million for the business in
2004.
** Dixons Retail, Europe's second-biggest
electrical goods retailer, has agreed to pay 25 million euros
($34 million) in cash to merge its loss-making UniEuro business
in Italy with a firm controlled by private equity group Rhone
Capital. Dixons said it would also invest up to 10 million euros
in the new business in the form of a loan note.
** Switzerland-based luxury goods company Richemont SA
said its online fashion retail unit Net-a-Porter was
not for sale. Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on
Wednesday that Net-a-Porter had held talks with rival Italian
retailer Yoox for a possible all-paper merger, which
Yoox denied.
** Cocoa trader Cargill Inc is in the final stages
of talks to buy Archer Daniels Midland Co's cocoa
business, according to sources familiar with the discussions. A
deal would create an industry powerhouse to rival top producer
Barry Callebaut.
** BlackBerry Ltd co-founder Mike Lazaridis has
increased his stake in the struggling smartphone maker and is
considering buying the entire company, according to a securities
filing on Thursday.
Lazaridis, who now owns 8 percent of the company, has
engaged Goldman Sachs and Centerview Partners LLC to assist with
a strategic review of his stake. He held almost 5.7 percent as
of the end of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 3.20 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 97.2 Japanese yen)
($1 = 5.64 Croatian kunas)
($1 = 0.7398 euros)
(Compiled by Sampad Patnaik)