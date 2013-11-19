(Adds Adcock Ingram, Blackstone Group, Rolls-Royce, Pemex,
Loewe, JSW, Teva Pharmaceutical; updates Deutsche Boerse)
Nov 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Tuesday:
** Exxon Mobil Corp has agreed to sell its majority
stakes in a Hong Kong utility and a power storage firm for a
combined $3.4 billion, helping the U.S. oil major raise funds to
plough back into its core operations.
** Australian real estate trust Commonwealth Property Office
Fund said on Tuesday it is considering a A$2.99 billion
($2.81 billion) takeover bid from property investor The GPT
Group.
** Dutch food and chemicals group DSM said on
Tuesday it was spinning off its pharmaceuticals division in a
$2.6 billion deal with private equity firm JLL.
** Coastal Energy Co said it has agreed to be
acquired by Spanish oil firm Cepsa for about C$2.3 billion
($2.21 billion) including debt, in a deal that would increase
Cepsa's exploration and production capabilities in Southeast
Asia.
** State-run Power Grid Corp of India's sale of
shares, valued at about $1.2 billion, is likely to open on Dec.
3, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, as
part of the government's drive to revive the divestment program.
** A shareholder of South Africa's Adcock Ingram
has filed a complaint with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange
accusing the drugmaker's board of misleading investors over
support for a $1.2 billion takeover bid, a bourse official said
on Tuesday.
** German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse AG
has no interest in buying European exchange group
Euronext, sources close to the Germany-based group said.
** KBC Ancora and Cera, two large shareholders of
Belgian financial group KBC, sold part of their stakes
in the group in a private placement at 39.15 euros per share,
below Monday's closing price.
** Prague is seeking a utility industry investor to buy
E.ON's stake in the holding company that owns the
municipal gas company as it moves to wrest back control of the
Czech capital's gas assets, its deputy mayor said on Tuesday.
** Daimler AG said it will take a 12 percent
stake in China's BAIC Motor. BAIC Motor will take 51 percent of
the manufacturing joint venture with Daimler while the German
automaker takes 51 percent of the sales joint venture with BAIC
Motor.
** Singapore warehouse and industrial park developer
Ascendas Pte Ltd said on Tuesday it has set up a program with a
target asset size of S$600 million ($481 million) to invest in
Indian real estate, focusing on business space.
** New Zealand's government has raised NZ$365 million ($305
million) by selling 20 percent of flag carrier Air New Zealand
Ltd to help return its budget to a surplus and repay
debt.
** Travel groups Thomas Cook, TUI Travel,
Deutsche Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic have agreed to
sell the majority of their stakes in The Airline Group, which
owns a large share in Britain's National Air Traffic Services
(NATS).
** Mineral sands producer Sierra Rutile, majority
owned by specialist investment fund Pala Investments, said it
was in takeover talks with unnamed parties.
** Embattled Indian trading platform provider Financial
Technologies (India) Ltd is selling its Singapore
Mercantile Exchange unit to Intercontinental Exchange Group Inc
for $150 million.
** U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP and
Indian developer Panchshil Realty are close to buying a majority
stake in an office tower in Mumbai for about 9 billion rupees
($144 million), two sources with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
** OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the
Brazilian oil producer that filed for bankruptcy protection, is
reviewing legal options after Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd
canceled its agreed purchase of a stake in two OGX oil
blocks.
** Rio Tinto Ltd , one of the world's top
mining companies, has sold most of its stake in aluminum
products maker Constellium NV for about $330 million,
according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
** Several large international firms on Monday entered the
race to operate two airports in Brazil, a government official
told Reuters, a sign of interest from global players even as air
traffic in the country slows from years of double-digit growth.
Spain's Ferrovial, the operator of London's
Heathrow airport, and Brazilian engineering firm Queiroz Galvao
created a consortium to bid for Rio de Janeiro's Galeao airport.
French and Dutch operator Aeroports de Paris and
Schiphol teamed up with Brazil's Carioca Engenharia to
bid for the same airport.
** TriArtisan Capital Partners is in the lead to acquire CKE
Inc, the restaurant group that owns the Carl's Jr and Hardees
fast food chains, in a deal approaching $2 billion, according to
people familiar with the matter.
The little known private equity firm, a unit of investment
bank Morgan Joseph, has emerged as the frontrunner in an auction
that also drew interest from Roark Capital Group, Carlyle Group
LP and Onex Corp, the people said on Monday,
adding that the process is in the final stages.
** Spanish oil firm Repsol said on Monday that it
is no longer selling a Peruvian refining facility it had earlier
placed on the market.
** Britain's Rolls-Royce Plc has entered into a
strategic agreement with Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Aerospace that
will allow the government-owned company to service the
manufacturer's Trent XWB engines.
** Mexican state-owned oil major Pemex wants billionaire
Carlos Slim to buy 10 percent of Spain's Repsol and
join it in a new investor alliance in the oil major, ABC
newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.
** German television maker Loewe AG said it had
entered the final phase of talks with two possible buyers for
the company. The troubled maker of high-end TVs filed for
insolvency last month after failing to keep up with mass-market
rivals such as Samsung and LG Electronics
amid a slide in the average price of TV sets.
** Poland's JSW, the biggest coking coal producer
in the European Union, aims to buy a major coal mine from
Kompania Weglowa by mid-2014 but the deal risks being obstructed
by trade unions, JSW's chief executive said on Tuesday. He did
not disclose a price.
** Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
will join forces with Australian vitamins, minerals,
and supplements company Swisse Wellness through Teva's joint
venture with Procter & Gamble Co, PGT Healthcare.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)