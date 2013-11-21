Nov 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** The $35.1 billion tie-up of advertising groups Omnicom
and Publicis will close, at the latest, by the
first half of next year, the two groups said, pushing the date
slightly further back than expected.
** Italy will sell stakes in public companies including oil
and gas company Eni SpA to raise up to 12 billion euros
($16.16 billion) and help cut public debt, Prime Minister Enrico
Letta said on Thursday.
** The U.S. Treasury Department said it expected to sell its
remaining shares of General Motors Co by the end of the
year, a plan that may leave taxpayers with a shortfall of about
$10 billion on the automaker's 2009 bailout.
** Activist investor Carl Icahn reported a 12.63 percent
stake in medical device maker Hologic Inc, prompting
the company to adopt a shareholder rights plan to protect itself
from hostile takeovers.
** Deutsche Telekom will sell 70 percent of its
classified advertising unit Scout24 for about 1.5 billion euros
($2.02 billion) to private equity firm Hellman & Friedman.
** Mexico's America Movil will likely keep its
stake in Dutch phone group KPN following its failed
takeover attempt, KPN's chief executive said.
** A consortium led by stainless steelmaker Aperam
has raised its bid for Italian steel plant Terni that its
competitor Outokumpu has to sell, a deal that would reshape the
European stainless steel industry.
** French bank Credit Agricole said it would cut
its 18.3 percent stake in investment fund Eurazeo by
selling shares and convertible debt, bolstering its balance
sheet to meet tougher capital demands.
** Moroccan insurance company Saham Finances has bought the
second-largest insurance provider in the Angolan market, AG
Angola Seguros SA, for an undisclosed amount.
** Private equity firms are circling UK mutual The
Co-operative Group, hoping the food-to-funerals group
will be forced to sell off parts of its business as it battles
to contain a scandal engulfing its banking arm.
** British life group Resolution has entered talks
to sell its Luxembourg-based Lombard division, which sells
tax-efficient insurance products to ultra-rich clients.
** Private equity firm Bain Capital LLC has ended advanced
talks with auto parts supplier TI Automotive Ltd over a possible
buyout after failing to meet TI's price expectations of close to
$2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
** French private equity firm PAI Partners confirmed it has
sold a 9 percent stake in IT services firm Atos for
545 million euros ($732 million).
** Veteran emerging markets investor Mark Mobius said he had
sold his fund's stake in Russia's TNK-BP Holding, walking away
from his attempt to get a better buyout deal from the firm's new
owner, NK Rosneft OAO.
** France's Safran SA is seen as a frontrunner to
join Finmeccanica SpA in the Italian defense group's
possible bid for a controlling stake in space propulsion company
Avio Spazio, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
** Spain's Banco Popular Espanol SA has received
preliminary offers from foreign investors for its property
management unit Aliseda worth between 450 million euros ($605.9
million) and 600 million euros, three sources familiar with the
situation said.
** DuPont said it would sell its glass-laminating
products business to Japan's Kuraray Co Ltd for $543
million, as part of a plan to shift its focus to agriculture,
alternative energy and specialty materials.
** Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman has teamed up with
other investors to bid for German utility RWE AG's oil
and gas unit Rwe DEA AG, three people familiar with
the deal said.
** Santander SA is to sell its real estate
management business Altamira to U.S. private equity group Apollo
Global Management, likely to be the largest deal of its
kind so far in Spain where the property market is starting to
thaw.
** The European Commission has cleared Czech energy group
EPH's acquisition of a 49 percent stake in Slovak electricity
distributor Stredoslovenska Energetika (SSE) from France's EDF
.
** Aeropostale Inc shareholder Crescendo Partners
urged the company to sell itself, joining a list of investors
going public with their frustration about the fading fortunes of
the teen clothing retailer after three quarters of losses.
** Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz and Austrian investor
Rene Benko may take a majority stake in German department store
chain Karstadt, a person familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
** Singapore Telecommunications Ltd has won
conditional approval from regulators to acquire the entire
ownership of OpenNet Pte Ltd, the company responsible for
developing the city-state's broadband network.
** Commodities trader Vitol and Harvest Natural Resources
have ended talks over the sale of Harvest's $137 million
stake in a Gabon oil license, the U.S. oil company said this
week without giving a reason.
** Hungarian oil and gas group MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari
Nyrt > said on Thursday it would form a joint venture
with Japan's JSR Corp to manufacture synthetic rubber
from 2017.
** Credit Suisse said it was setting up a Swiss
subsidiary by mid-2015, a move that would make it easier to
break up the bank in the event of a severe crisis.
** Carmakers PSA Peugeot Citroen SA and Renault SA
are about to end cross-shareholdings in two French
plants that made up their last production alliance in the
country, spokespeople for the companies said on Wednesday.