BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
April 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** American Lawyer publisher ALM Media, which was once controlled by Wall Street dealmaker Bruce Wasserstein, is exploring a sale that could fetch more than $500 million, people familiar with the matter said.
** Pernod Ricard is looking to sell its Becherovka liquor brand in the Czech Republic in a deal that could be worth up to $200 million, according to sources familiar with the matter.
** French transport firm Transdev, partly owned by Veolia Environnement is in talks with Norway's Siem Shipping about the sale of its stake in Mediterranean ferry operator SNCM, Transdev said in a letter to the French transport ministry.
** Aberdeen Asset Management will pay Lloyds Banking Group a 39.4 million pound ($65.7 million) "top-up" payment for the purchase of Scottish Widows Investment Partnership, which may lift the UK bank's stake in Aberdeen to near 11 percent.
** South African transport group Barloworld Ltd said on Tuesday that it sold its Australian auto retail unit for 1.3 billion rand ($124 million).
** Hungarian energy group MOL has finalised a deal to sell a 49 percent stake in upstream company BaiTex LLC to Turkish Petroleum Corp for about $175 million, MOL said in a statement on Tuesday.
** Scottish engineering company Weir Group has approached Finnish rival Metso over a possible $5 billion combination as it tries to expand its core mining division to match its rapid growth in oil and gas.
** Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize on Tuesday agreed to sell its 39 supermarkets in Bosnia and Herzegovina to Tropic Group B.V., a further disposal of non-core activities in southeastern Europe.
** French turbine and train maker Alstom is selling its heat exchanger business for a higher-than-expected 730 million euros ($1 billion), giving a boost to its drive to raise cash to help it cope with weak demand for power equipment.
** Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, Singapore's second-biggest lender, made a formal offer to buy Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank Ltd for a slightly lower than expected HK$38.428 billion ($4.95 billion).
** Williams Grand Prix Holdings, parent of the Formula One team, has sold a hybrid power unit that has applications in mass transport to British engineering firm GKN, the two companies announced on Tuesday. GKN said it was paying 8 million pounds ($13 million) with further payments based on future sales and licenses over the next 10 years.
** German carmaker Daimler is taking over stakes in two battery cell producers from Evonik, making Daimler the sole owner of both companies.
** Kenya's TransCentury said on Tuesday that it has sold its 34 percent stake in Rift Valley Railways (RVR) to Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital.
** French conglomerate Bouygues turned up the heat in its battle for control of Vivendi's telecom unit SFR on Tuesday by extending its offer to April 25 from April 8 and presenting a 500 million euro ($689 million) break-up fee.
** Jupiter Fund Management said on Tuesday that it had sold its private client and charities operations to a unit of Rathbones Brothers. (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)
