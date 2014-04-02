(Adds Lufthansa, Eni, RWE, Vodacom, Hypo Real Estate, Yamana Gold, Advent International, Raizen)

April 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Renesas Electronics Corp is talking with Apple Inc and other potential buyers of a stake in a smartphone display chip unit, as the struggling Japanese chipmaker restructures its business around the automotive industry, a person familiar with the matter said.

** The family of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi is considering selling a stake of between 20 and 30 percent in AC Milan, the soccer club he bought in 1986 and took to the top of the European game.

** Lufthansa is seeking a buyer for part of its IT unit as it seeks to overhaul the entire division, and has already held some early talks with interested parties, it said on Wednesday.

** Vodacom said on Wednesday it was still in talks to acquire Neotel, a South African subsidiary of India's Tata Communications, refuting local Indian press reports the negotiations could fall through.

** State-rescued German bank Hypo Real Estate has attracted three final bids for its public finance unit Depfa Bank and is likely to pick a buyer within the next couple of weeks, sources familiar with the process told Reuters.

** Yamana Gold Inc will buy a 50-percent stake in Osisko Mining Corp's mining and exploration assets for C$930 million ($843 million) in a move to block a hostile bid from larger rival Goldcorp Inc, Osisko said in a statement.

** Buyout firm Advent International Corp's insurance payments auditing company Connolly LLC has agreed to merge with Goldman Sachs Group Inc's medical claims company iHealth Technologies Inc, an Advent representative said on Wednesday.

** Mozambique has signaled it would approve a move by Eni to reduce its stake in a natural gas field off the East African country's coast, the Italian oil and gas group said on Wednesday.

** Raizen, the 50-50 joint venture between Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Cosan and Royal-Dutch Shell , said in a market filing it signed a deal to acquire Distribuidora Latina and its 200-plus filling stations.

** The German government will not object to the sale of utility RWE's oil and gas production arm DEA to investors led by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman, a deputy minister said on Wednesday after some politicians had questioned the deal.

** Russian lender Binbank said on Wednesday it could buy the Moscow subsidiary of Ukraine's Privatbank in two weeks from its Ukrainian owners who say they were under political pressure to sell.

** Hungary's biggest bank OTP is moving closer to purchasing loss-making bank MKB from German state-backed lender BayernLB, three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

** DFC Global Corp, a pawn shop chain and payday lender, said it would sell itself to private equity firm Lone Star Funds for about $376 million.

** French conglomerate Bouygues will let Vivendi choose between its two offers for telecoms business SFR, as it tries to muscle back into a 15-billion-euro ($21 billion) battle with favored bidder Numericable.

** Brazil's securities industry watchdog CVM on Tuesday lifted a suspension on Grupo Oi SA's 6 billion real ($2.7 billion) share offering, paving the way for the Brazilian telecommunications company's merger with Portugal Telecom SGPS SA.

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in the process of selling its "designated market-maker" unit, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.

** COFCO Corp agreed to pay $1.5 billion to buy a 51 percent stake in Noble Group Ltd's agribusiness, its second acquisition in less than two months as China's largest grain trader seeks to strengthen its market position across the globe.

** Shares in Banco di Desio e della Brianza jumped in early trading on Wednesday after the small Italian lender said it would invest 140 million euros to take a majority stake in troubled rival Banca Popolare di Spoleto.

** Oman is considering buying a 10-15 percent stake in Petronet LNG's proposed plant in India's east coast, the Gulf nation's oil minister Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhy said on Wednesday.

** Healthcare group HCA International must sell one or more of its hospitals in London, Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday, after finding it had too strong a grip on the market for both self-pay and insured patients.

** Three banks are providing a fully underwritten $4.95 billion bridge loan to Singapore's Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) to fund its offer to buy Hong Kong-based Wing Hang Bank, according to sources close to the matter.

** Slovenia has called for expressions of interest in the purchase of 75.6 percent of the country's largest telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia.

** U.S. investment firm Cartica Management LLC filed a lawsuit in New York on Tuesday against Chilean bank CorpBanca SA , its controlling shareholder, Alvaro Saieh, and his investment holding company over a plan to merge with Brazil's Itaú Unibanco Holding Financeira SA.

** Austrian lighting group Zumtobel has potential buyers for two of its plants, its chief executive told investors at a capital markets day in Frankfurt on Wednesday.

** Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) is considering a bid for Pioneer Investments, one of Europe's biggest money managers, according to a person familiar with the matter. ($1 = 0.72 Euros) (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)