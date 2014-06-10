(Corrects PPL Corp item to say Riverstone is not buying its
energy unit, but the two companies are combining their merchant
power generation businesses)
June 10
The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were
reported by 0900 GMT on Tuesday:
** Time Warner Inc is in talks to buy a major stake
in Vice Media, valuing the media company at about $2.2 billion,
Sky News reported, citing sources.
** Euronext said on Tuesday it aims to raise between 880
million euros and 1.158 billion euros in an initial public
offering which would value the European financial markets
operator at up to 1.75 billion euros ($2.38 billion).
** The sale by billionaire investor Wilbur Ross of his
entire shareholding in Bank of Ireland was priced at
0.265 euros per share, Deutsche Bank, the placing's bookrunner,
said in a statement.
** Web hosting company GoDaddy Inc filed with U.S.
regulators on Monday to raise up to $100 million in an initial
public offering of Class A common stock.
** The government of Pakistan will sell its 19.8 percent
stake in lender United Bank Ltd for up to 42 billion
Pakistani rupees ($426.27 million) on Wednesday, IFR magazine
reported on Tuesday.
** PPL Corp and Riverstone Holdings LLC said on
Monday they would combine their merchant power generation
businesses into a new standalone, publicly traded independent
power producer.
** Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday
it had sold 500 million euros ($680.75 million) of bad loans to
U.S. private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, the
latest in a raft of disposals of sour loans by Italian banks.
** International Game Technology, the Las
Vegas-based slot machine maker, has hired Morgan Stanley
to explore a sale as the gaming industry pursues consolidation
to combat slow growth, people familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
** The Philippine government will start auctioning off two
waterworks infrastructure contracts this month worth an
estimated 43 billion pesos ($988 million) under its
public-private partnership program, a senior official said.
** Biotech group arGEN-X, which develops new drugs to treat
cancer and autoimmune diseases, said on Tuesday it was planning
an IPO to be listed on the Brussels stock exchange.
** ON Semiconductor Corp, a maker of
power-management chips, said it would buy Aptina Imaging for
about $400 million in cash to accelerate its growth in the
automotive and industrial markets.
