(Adds Uniprom, Cukurova Holding, Google, Odyssey Investment Kion Group; updates PPL, Allergan)

June 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Time Warner Inc is in talks to buy a major stake in Vice Media, valuing the media company at about $2.2 billion, Sky News reported, citing sources.

** The sale by billionaire investor Wilbur Ross of his entire shareholding in Bank of Ireland was priced at 0.265 euros per share, Deutsche Bank, the placing's bookrunner, said in a statement.

** U.S. private equity firm Fortress Investment Group LLC ended its 10-year foray into German real estate on Tuesday, selling a $1 billion stake in Gagfah, one of Germany's largest property firms.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday it had sold 500 million euros ($680.75 million) of bad loans to U.S. private equity firm Fortress, the latest in a raft of disposals of sour loans by Italian banks.

** Buyout firm Odyssey Investment Partners LLC is exploring a sale of Ranpak Corp that could value the company, one of the world's largest producers of protective paper packaging materials, at close to $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** The battle for botox maker Allergan Inc heated up on Tuesday as the company officially rejected a sweetened $53 billion takeover offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and activist investor William Ackman.

** B/E Aerospace Inc, an aircraft seat maker and parts distributor, will split into two publicly traded companies, making it easier for the company to pursue a sale of its businesses.

** The government of Pakistan will sell its 19.8 percent stake in lender United Bank Ltd for up to 42 billion Pakistani rupees ($426.27 million) on Wednesday, IFR magazine reported on Tuesday.

** PPL Corp said it would combine part of its U.S. power generation business with that of private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC to form a listed company, as it tries to shield itself from the volatile power market.

** Google Inc said on Tuesday it is acquiring satellite company Skybox Imaging for $500 million in cash, making it the Internet company's second high-profile acquisition of an aerospace company this year.

** International Game Technology, the Las Vegas-based slot machine maker, has hired Morgan Stanley to explore a sale as the gaming industry pursues consolidation to combat slow growth, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** The Philippine government will start auctioning off two waterworks infrastructure contracts this month worth an estimated 43 billion pesos ($988 million) under its public-private partnership program, a senior official said.

** Biotech group arGEN-X, which develops new drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases, said on Tuesday it was planning an IPO to be listed on the Brussels stock exchange.

** ON Semiconductor Corp, a maker of power-management chips, said it would buy Aptina Imaging for about $400 million in cash to accelerate its growth in the automotive and industrial markets.

** Imperial Tobacco Group is to list its European logistics business Logista on the Spanish stock market with a sale of shares to institutional investors, the British company said on Tuesday.

** Uniprom, a private Montenegrin firm agreed on Tuesday to buy the country's bankrupt aluminium plant KAP for 28.5 million euros ($38.80 million), but said it would fire more than a half of the workforce.

** Turkey's Cukurova Holding is close to securing financing from a local partner to recover a disputed stake in the country's biggest mobile phone operator Turkcell, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

** A total of 7.5 million shares in forklift truck maker Kion Group worth 253 million euros ($344.46 million) will be placed with institutional investors, Goldman Sachs said. The Kion shares intended to be sold are solely attributable to, but do not constitute all Kion shares indirectly held by, Goldman Sachs Capital Partners funds. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)