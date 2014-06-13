(Adds AENA, Alstom, Alitalia, IGT, Saham Finances)

June 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Spain will sell up to 49 percent of heavily indebted AENA, the world's biggest airports operator valued at around 16 billion euros ($22 billion), Public Works Minister Ana Pastor said on Friday.

** Germany's Siemens and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are putting the finishing touches on a joint offer for Alstom's turbine businesses that includes a cash element of roughly 9 billion euros ($12.25 billion), sources close to the bidders said.

As part of the deal, Mitsubishi and the French government would take equal stakes in Alstom, union representative said after a meeting with Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg. The offer would counter an existing $17 billion offer from General Electric.

** Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc said it would buy OpenTable Inc for $2.6 billion in cash as it looks to add restaurant bookings to its services.

** The board of Italy's troubled airline Alitalia on Friday voted to accept Etihad Airways' offer of an investment of up to 1.25 billion euros over the next four years and said it would move quickly to conclude the tie-up, the company's chief executive said.

** Lottery operator GTECH SpA and billionaire Ron Perelman's MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings are competing to buy Las Vegas slot machine maker International Game Technology, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC APO.N, a seasoned investor in the U.S. gaming sector and a co-owner of Caesars Entertainment Corp CZR.O, is also pursuing a bid, as is buyout firm Carlyle Group LP CG.O, the people said.

** Alpha Bank SA, Greece's fourth biggest lender by assets, said it agreed to buy Citibank Inc's retail banking operations in Greece for 2 million euros ($2.72 million).

** A TPG Capital Management led consortium agreed to buy the property arm of Australian engineering services firm UGL Ltd for A$1.215 billion ($1.14 billion), a source told Reuters.

** German premium auto maker BMW said its managers had met with executives from U.S.-based electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc to talk about potential cooperation on electric mobility.

** Canada's Amaya Gaming Group Inc said it will buy Rational Group for $4.9 billion. Rational owns and operates the world's biggest online poker company PokerStars.

** Two of Merlin Entertainments' private equity backers sold 100 million shares in the British theme park owner for 366 million pounds ($615 million), according to Deutsche Bank, one of the banks handling the sale.

** China's Baosteel Resources and Aurizon Holdings said they had no intention of increasing a joint A$1.4 billion ($1.32 billion) offer for Australian iron ore miner Aquila Resources.

** Canada's Talisman Energy Inc is reviewing its Asian oil and gas portfolio, valued at about $4 billion, which could lead to a partial or full sale, people familiar with the matter said.

** Philippine supermarket operator Puregold Price Club Inc said it has signed a deal with Japanese retailer Lawson Inc to establish a chain of convenience stores in the Philippines.

** A consortium of Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp and a unit of Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc is likely to win a 35.4-billion peso ($809 million) tollway tender after it offered the highest bid for the biggest road project so far under a public-private partnership scheme.

** Portugal's government will sell its remaining 11 percent stake in power grid operator REN at 2.68 euros a share.

** British independent oil producer EnQuest Plc agreed to take over ExxonMobil Corp's share in the Malaysian Seligi oil field and the associated production sharing contract.

** Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd has dropped a plan to acquire Indonesian low-cost carrier Tigerair Mandala and will instead grow its business organically in Southeast Asia's biggest economy with planned investment of $300 million a year.

** Thai telecommunications firm Samart Corporation Pcl has entered talks to buy a minority stake in its Samart I Mobile Pcl business from Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd, a Samart Corp source told Reuters.

** The owner of Univision Communications Inc have recently held preliminary talks about selling the Spanish-language broadcaster with CBS Corp, Time Warner Inc and other media companies, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** John Malone's Liberty Global Plc and Discovery Communications Inc are in discussions with the owners of Formula One to bridge a $1 billion gap in the valuation of the motor-racing series as they seek to buy a 49 percent stake, according to Bloomberg.

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is in talks to buy Encana Corp's Bighorn Properties in Alberta, Canada in a deal expected to be worth about $1.8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Private equity firm Sycamore Partners said it was interested in acquiring apparel retailer Express Inc, after disclosing a 9.9 percent stake that made it the largest shareholder in the company.

** Canadian oil and gas producer Long Run Exploration Ltd said it would buy Crocotta Energy Inc for about C$357 million ($329 million), including debt.

** Norwegian telecoms group Telenor said it has sought the Indian government's approval to invest 7.8 billion Indian rupees ($131.03 million) to acquire 100 percent stake in its Indian mobile services unit, Uninor.

** Moroccan insurance company Saham Finances has bought a 66 percent stake in Corar-AG Ltd, the third-largest insurance provider in the Rwandan market, for an undisclosed sum, the company said.

($1 = 0.7345 Euros) ($1 = 1.0648 Australian Dollars) ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) ($1 = 1.0858 Canadian Dollars) ($1 = 59.7500 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)