June 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Oracle Corp is in talks to buy Micros Systems Inc MCRS.O, which makes software for retailers and hotel chains, for more than $5 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

** Private equity firms Leonard Green & Partners LP and CVC Capitals Partners Ltd are in advanced talks to acquire consumer marketing company Advantage Sales & Marketing Inc for more than $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** Britain's Carphone Warehouse Group and Dixons Retail will secure unconditional European Union antitrust approval for their 3.8 billion pound ($6.38 billion) merger, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc said it will launch an exchange offer for Allergan Inc this week, allowing it to eventually take the unsolicited bid directly to shareholders.

** The French government raised the stakes in the battle for engineering group Alstom SA on Tuesday, telling rival suitors General Electric and Siemens to come up with better offers.

GE and Alstom have agreed on a tentative value for GE's train signaling unit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc launched a long-anticipated sale of most of its stake in Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd on Tuesday, looking to reap about $5.7 billion as it moves to focus on developing its own gas assets in Australia.

** New World China Land Ltd said its shareholders have rejected controlling shareholder New World Development's HK$18.6 billion ($2.40 billion) offer to take the company private.

** Shareholders of Woolworths Holdings Ltd approved the South African retailer's $2 billion acquisition of Australia's David Jones Ltd.

** Britain's BG Group Plc has sold a majority stake in one of Europe's biggest gas pipelines to Antin Infrastructure Partners for nearly $1 billion, the firm's first major asset sale since announcing a portfolio review to beef up its finances.

** U.S. hospital operator Kindred Healthcare Inc raised its offer for home healthcare services provider Gentiva Health Services Inc to $573 million, a little more than three weeks after Gentiva said it adopted a poison pill to counter the hostile bid.

** Swiss advertising firm PubliGroupe SA said it supported an increased takeover bid of 214 Swiss francs per share from Swisscom AG, urging its shareholders to accept the offer.

** RSA Insurance Group Ltd, Britain's largest non-life insurer, is looking to sell its Asian operations in an auction that could fetch up to $500 million and draw a wide range of suitors, people familiar with the sale process told Reuters.

** Hong Kong-listed investment firm Kai Yuan Holdings Ltd , which has interests from steelmaking to real estate, has agreed to buy the Paris Marriott Hotel Champs-Elysees for 344.5 million euros ($469 million).

** India's new government could sell a 5 percent stake in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd, with a final decision expected next week, two sources directly involved in the process told Reuters.

** CVC Capital Partners will buy a 61 percent stake in Spanish hospital group Quiron from fellow private equity firm Doughty Hanson and merge the company with its other Spanish medical group IDC, Quiron said.

** The venture capital arm of Japan's SoftBank Corp is investing in enterprise mobile company Kony Inc, Kony said in a statement on Tuesday.

SoftBank Capital will lead the $50 million financing round, Kony's largest to date, with existing and new investors including Insight Venture Partners, Telstra Ventures and Georgian Partners.

** Wintershall, the oil and gas arm of chemicals group BASF, expects an asset swap deal with Russia's Gazprom to close very soon as planned, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday. The non-cash deal, agreed in 2012, will give Gazprom greater access to gas trading and storage in Germany, while Wintershall will get more access to Siberian gas fields.

** Santander Totta, the Portuguese offshoot of Spain's Santander,is eyeing the local commercial loan books of Barclays BARC.L and BBVA, chief executive Antonio Vieira Monteiro told Reuters on Tuesday.

** The Italian government has asked ArcelorMittal SA to consider investing in or buying troubled Italian steel producer Ilva, the chief executive officer of the world's largest steelmaker said on Tuesday.

** European low-cost airline Ryanair is interested in participating in the privatisation of Spanish airport operator AENA, of which the government wants to sell a minority stake, marketing head Peter Bellew said on Tuesday.

** First Quantum Minerals Ltd said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Lumina Copper Corp for about C$456 million ($420 million), in a bid to win control of Lumina's Taca Taca copper project in Argentina.

** Actelion could attract potential bidders after strong results for the Swiss biotech company's new heart and lung drug, Deutsche Bank analysts said on Tuesday, as a wave of deals sweeps through the healthcare sector.

** SolarCity Corp, the largest residential solar panel installer in the United States, said it would buy solar panel maker Silevo to drive down costs.

** Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Tuesday conditions did not exist for talks on a tie up with smaller listed rival Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio to continue. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)