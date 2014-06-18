(Adds JSW, L'Oreal, Valeant Pharma, Sports Direct, Assicurazioni Generali, Energy Partners, Aston Bay, Finmeccanica, updates Rheinmetall)

June 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** U.S. drugmaker Pfizer, which failed last month in a $118 billion bid to buy AstraZeneca, said it had signed a deal with French biotech Cellectis to develop immunotherapy drugs in cancer.

** General Electric will submit an improved offer for the energy businesses of French engineering group Alstom on Thursday, a source close to the U.S. conglomerate said, as GE seeks to fend off a rival proposal.

** Bayer has signed a $14.2 billion acquisition loan backing its purchase of U.S.-based Merck's consumer Wcare business, the lead banks said in a statement.

** Australian iron ore developer Aquila Resources Ltd told shareholders to accept a takeover offer led by Chinese steel giant Baosteel Resources valuing the company at $1.3 billion, in a surprise move after rejecting a higher rival bid.

** Spain's Telefonica is offering up to 355 million euros ($483 million) for Mediaset Spain's 22 percent stake in Digital+ in a deal that could eventually give it full control of the Spanish pay-TV group.

** Italy's biggest utility Enel aims to sell assets in Eastern Europe to meet its debt reduction target, a source close to the matter said.

** T-Mobile US Inc is hedging its bets by offering to buy spectrum from smaller rivals in case the takeover by Sprint Corp falls through, the New York Post reported, citing a source familiar with the situation.

** Australian billionaire Solomon Lew revealed he has bought a 9.89 percent stake in David Jones, throwing South African firm Woolworths Holdings' $2 billion buyout of the up-market department store operator into doubt.

** German defense group Rheinmetall is set to sign a 2.7-billion-euro contract in the coming weeks to start production of Fuchs military vehicles for Algeria, German business newspaper Handelsblatt said on Wednesday.

** Singapore-listed rubber firm Halcyon Agri Corp Ltd is in talks to buy rubber processing plants in Indonesia from Lee Rubber for S$400 million-S$500 million ($320 million-$400 million), three people familiar with the matter said.

** Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd said it had agreed to buy U.S.-based diamond jeweler Hearts on Fire Co for $150 million in a move to extend its high-end product range.

** Business software firm Hyland said it had made a 1.3 billion Swedish crown ($198 million) cash bid for Sweden's Readsoft, topping a bid from printer maker Lexmark last month.

** Hon Hai Precision Industry Co is still interested in investing in Japan's Sharp Corp despite the collapse of an equity deal two years ago and would take a stake "tomorrow" at current market prices, the Taiwan company's chairman told a Japanese magazine.

** Lukoil is in talks with U.S. oil firm Hess Corp to buy a stake in its offshore project in Ghana, two sources close to the talks said, as part of its strategy to look beyond a closed Russian market.

** Poland's JSW, the European Union's largest coking coal miner, plans to issue zloty and U.S. dollar-denominated bonds worth a total of $774 million to finance the planned acquisition of coal miner Knurow-Szczyglowice, it said on Wednesday.

** French cosmetics group L'Oreal said it had signed an agreement to acquire Los Angeles-based NYX Cosmetics as it builds up its stable of U.S. brands.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc said it began an exchange offer for Allergan Inc, taking its $50.8 billion bid directly to shareholders.

** Mike Ashley's Sports Direct said it had bought a 4.8 percent stake in MySale Group, an Australian fashion sales site that listed on the London stock market earlier this month.

** Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali could seal a deal to sell its Swiss private banking unit BSI to Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual by the end of this month, sources close to the matter said.

** American Energy Partners LP, founded by former Chesapeake Energy Corp chief executive, Aubrey McClendon, and private equity firm Energy & Minerals Group, have formed a company to invest in oil and gas pipeline and processing assets.

** Aston Bay Holdings Ltd, a Canadian mineral exploration company, said it had signed a preliminary deal with Antofagasta Plc for the two to partner on Aston Bay's promising Canadian Arctic copper project.

** Italian aerospace and defense group Finmeccanica said it would not incorporate its train-making AnsaldoBreda unit, denying media reports following the appointment of a new chief executive. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)