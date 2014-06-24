(Adds Opera Software, GDF Suez, Endo International; updates KKR, San Miguel Corp)

June 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Swiss crop chemicals maker Syngenta has been in talks about a $40 billion takeover by U.S. rival Monsanto Co to create the world's largest agrochemicals company, according to a Bloomberg report.

** France has agreed to sell a 3.1 percent stake in gas utility GDF Suez and could sell as much as 3.6 percent to finance the acquisition of a state participation in engineering group Alstom, the government said. Based on Tuesday's 20.81 euro closing price, the operation would yield the state between 1.56 billion euros ($2.12 billion) and 1.79 billion euros.

** A high committee within Brazil's antitrust regulator recommended blocking the purchase of Argentina's chemical firm Solvay Indupa by petrochemical giant Braskem , according to Brazil's official gazette on Tuesday.

** The former chief executive of Arabtec Holding has three offers for his 28.85 percent stake but is looking to sell his holding in the Dubai contractor for more than 6 dirhams per share, he told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Israeli energy and insurance conglomerate Delek Group said on Tuesday it agreed to sell its 46.6 percent stake in Barak Capital to Eyal Bakshi, controlling shareholder of Barak Capital, for 237 million shekels ($69 million).

** Two consortia from Russia and South Korea have emerged as the final bidders of Uganda's $2.5 billion refinery after two others from China and Japan were knocked out of the bidding process, the Ministry of Energy said on Tuesday.

** The head of Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB said on Tuesday there were no short-term plans to sell off another piece of bailed-out bank Bankia after 7.5 percent of the lender was sold to institutional investors in February.

** HSBC Holdings said it is selling $12.5 billion of private banking assets in Switzerland to Liechtenstein's biggest bank LGT Group Foundation.

** Ramon Ang, the president of San Miguel Corp, is to buy a minority stake in Philippine broadcaster GMA Network Inc in a deal worth around 15.3 billion pesos ($349 million).

** Drugmaker Endo International Plc said it would buy privately owned DAVA Pharmaceuticals Inc for $575 million in cash to bolster its generics portfolio.

** National Bank of Greece is reviewing second-round bids for its London-headquartered private equity business and hopes to sell it by the end of September, the bank's deputy chief executive Petros Christodoulou told Reuters on Tuesday.

** U.S. healthcare firm Abbott Laboratories is to buy Russian drugmaker Veropharm for up to $495 million, giving it a manufacturing presence in a country where it has been operating for nearly 40 years, Abbott said on Tuesday.

** Norwegian mobile phone software firm Opera Software ASA is to buy U.S.-based mobile video advertising platform AdColony, it said on Tuesday, lifting its earnings forecast for 2014. Opera said it would pay $75 million in cash for AdColony plus potential earn-out payments of up to $275 million, with the total purchase price estimated at about $245 million.

** Japanese car electronics maker Pioneer Corp has agreed to sell its audio-video operations to Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia and Pioneer's Japanese rival Onkyo Corp.

** Private equity firm KKR is to buy a one-third stake in indebted Spanish group Acciona's international wind farms arm for 417 million euros ($567 million), the companies said on Tuesday, with a view to listing the business next year.

** South Korean steelmaker Posco said it would not buy two of the units of cash-strapped conglomerate Dongbu Group, citing financial burdens and differences over asset prices.

** Belgian biotech company ThromboGenics said it had ruled out putting itself up for sale and that its chief financial officer had resigned, a day after its shares fell to a near three-year low.

** Australian billionaire Solomon Lew effectively ended a 17-year standoff with South Africa's Woolworths Holdings Ltd on Tuesday with a deal that will have the department store firm buy him out of two investments at a massive profit.

** U.S. specialty media buyout firm Providence Equity Partners LLC is in discussions to buy struggling Australian broadcaster Ten Network Holdings, a source with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

** Commodities trader Olam International Ltd said it has sold an 80 percent stake in its Australian grains business to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp for $64 million.

** Retailer Brookstone Inc announced on Monday that a federal bankruptcy court judge in Delaware has approved its sale to a consortium of Chinese investors that will run its 240 stores after exiting bankruptcy.

** Loral Space & Communications Inc's efforts to sell itself and its main asset, Telesat Holdings Inc, broke down after the company failed to agree on a potential $7 billion deal with the buyer group, people familiar with the matter said.

** New Zealand power company Trustpower Ltd said it would buy hydro power stations and wind farm assets from Australia's New South Wales government for A$72.2 million ($68 million), expanding the company's renewable energy portfolio.

** Reinsurer Validus Holdings Ltd said it would buy specialty insurer Western World Insurance Group Inc for about $690 million in cash to strengthen its presence in the United States. ($1 = 1.06 Australian dollars) ($1 = 43.86 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 0.74 euros) ($1 = 0.59 British pounds) ($1 = 0.89 Swiss francs) ($1 = 3.67 United Arab Emirates dirhams) ($1 = 3.44 Israeli shekels) (Compiled by Shailaja Sharma and Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore)