(Adds Allergan, Fiat, Intesa Sanpaolo, Siemens, Omega Pharma, Mitsubishi, Sucafina, New Landsbanki, PSP Investment, African Bank Investments and Aareal)

July 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management proposed a slate of six directors for the board of Allergan Inc as the hedge fund presses forward with its $53 billion takeover bid with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc for the Botox maker.

** Fiat's founding Agnelli family may tighten its grip on the carmaker after its merger with U.S. unit Chrysler and a Wall Street listing later this year, a U.S. regulatory filing showed.

** Italian holding company Carlo Tassara said on Monday it had sold 231.27 million shares of Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo in recent months.

** Siemens AG is exploring a sale of its healthcare IT unit to focus on its energy and industrial businesses, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. The unit could be worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), one of the sources said.

** Omega Pharma NV, a Belgian healthcare products distributor, is considering selling itself nearly three years after it was taken private by its founder, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. A sale of the company could earn its owners more than $4 billion, the news agency quoted a person familiar with the matter as saying.

** Japan's Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have acquired a 38.4 percent stake in water and wastewater project developer Metito Holdings for an undisclosed sum, the United Arab Emirates-based firm said.

** Swiss coffee company Sucafina Holding said it has purchased Belgian coffee roaster Beyers Koffie NV/SA. The terms of the sale were not disclosed.

** Iceland aims to sell as much as 30 percent of New Landsbanki, one of the banks to emerge from the 2008 financial crisis, to help reduce government debt. Icelandic Finance Minister said he would like the government, which owns nearly 98 percent of the bank, to retain a 40 percent share and that other shareholders should not be allowed to own more than 10 to 20 percent each.

** Bankers are lining up a 1.5 billion euro ($2.05 billion) debt financing to back a potential formal bid for broadcasting masts group TDF's French unit by Canadian pension fund PSP Investment, banking sources said.

** African Bank Investments said it was in talks to sell its loss-making furniture business, sending its shares soaring as investors welcomed the possibility of fresh capital for a lender hammered by bad debts and a credit downgrade.

** German property lenders Aareal and Berlin Hyp have joined a bidding battle for peer Westimmo in a deal potentially worth more than 300 million euros ($410 million).

** U.S. agricultural commodities group Archer Daniels Midland said it is buying food flavors and specialty ingredients company Wild Flavors for 2.2 billion euros ($3 billion) in cash and will assume about $136 million of net debt.

** Global miner Anglo American Plc said it would sell its 50 percent stake in Lafarge Tarmac to Lafarge for a minimum consideration of 885 million pounds ($1.51 billion) in cash, on a debt and cash free basis.

** Global brewer SABMiller said it would dispose of its $1 billion stake in Tsogo Sun, the South African-listed gaming, hotel and entertainment group. SABMiller has a 39.6 percent shareholding in Tsogo Sun valued at about $1.09 billion.

** Australian gaming machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd has agreed to buy privately owned U.S. peer Video Gaming Technologies (VGT) for $1.28 billion in a deal that will help Aristocrat grow in the United States.

** Billionaire Petr Kellner's PPF Group raised its stake in phone operator O2 Czech Republic by 7.16 percent to 73.1 percent in a mandatory buyout offer to minority shareholders, PPF said.

** Sweden's Tele2 has agreed to sell its Norwegian mobile telecoms business to rival TeliaSonera for 5.1 billion Swedish crowns ($744 million), in a deal that will test the resolve of competition regulators amid a wave of telecoms industry consolidation.

** U.S. travel giant Expedia Inc said it agreed to buy Australian online travel agent Wotif.com Holdings Ltd for $660 million, with Wotif saying that fierce competition in an uncertain market had helped convinced it to sell.

** Egypt's Beltone Financial and billionaire Naguib Sawiris refused to accept an offered 9.5 percent stake in EFG Hermes, less than half the amount sought, they said.

** Business software firm Hyland said it had raised its bid for Sweden's Readsoft, topping a bid from U.S. printer maker Lexmark.

** Orbotech has agreed to acquire SPTS Technologies Group, a UK-based manufacturer of equipment for the microelectronics industry, from European private equity firm Bridgepoint and others for $370 million in cash.

** Touchscreen chipmaker Atmel Corp said it would buy Newport Media, a maker of low-power Wi-Fi and bluetooth gear, for $140 million to gain ground in a technology that helps connect everything through the Internet.

** Spanish telecoms group Telefonica has agreed to buy an 11.1 percent stake in the Italian pay-TV business of Silvio Berlusconi's media group Mediaset for 100 million euros ($136 million), Mediaset said on Monday.

** Australia's Poseidon Nickel Ltd has agreed to acquire the Black Swan nickel project from Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the firm said on Monday.

** France's Areva and Spain's Gamesa finalised their joint venture to develop offshore wind farm projects and laid out an objective to win close to 20 percent of the market in Europe by 2020.

** Cement makers Lafarge and Holcim on Monday proposed a series of asset sales across Europe, including all of Holcim's French activities and Lafarge's German and Romanian ones, as they seek approval from regulators for their merger.

** Dutch construction company BAM Group on Monday promised cost savings and property divestments of some 200 million euros ($272 million) a year in response to losses at two building projects in Germany and Britain.

** Swiss insurer Helvetia said on Monday it had agreed to buy Nationale Suisse to create an insurance company with estimated annual profits of more than 500 million Swiss francs ($560 million).

** French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) on Sunday said it was not mulling a counter bid for French resort operator Club Mediterranee in which it was a shareholder.

** Bulgaria, one of five EU states that depend totally on Russia for nuclear fuel, is set to take a step towards diversifying its suppliers when Westinghouse Electric Company buys a stake in a state-controlled firm building new atomic units.

** Israel Corp said on Sunday it would move ahead with a restructuring plan for its subsidiary shipping company Zim after a court ruled last week that the government must be more flexible with its "golden share" in the company.

** Six potential bidders, including Dutch commodity trader Trafigura and Hong Kong-listed MMG Ltd, are looking at the books of BHP Billiton's Australian nickel unit, the Australian Financial Review reported on Sunday, without saying where it got the information.

** Israeli conglomerate Delek Group signed a memorandum of understanding to sell a controlling 47 percent stake in Israeli insurer Phoenix Holdings for nearly 1.7 billion shekels ($498 million) to New York-based Kushner Group.

** Kuwait Food Co (Americana) said on Sunday it had no knowledge of any firms interested in buying its business, contrary to recent media reports.

** India's new government will seek to raise up to a record $11.7 billion in asset sales in its maiden budget this week, a senior government source said, bolstering state finances and buying time for structural reforms to revive a weak economy. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)