(Adds Nike, Barclays, L'Oreal, Maersk, m:tel, Renault, Unipetrol and Chevron; updates Hypo)

July 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc raised its offer for Shire Plc to 30.1 billion pounds ($51 billion), hoping to win over its reluctant target after three earlier offers were rejected.

** U.S. sportswear company Nike Inc will not renew its long-running kit supply deal with former English soccer champions Manchester United Plc after pulling out of a bidding war with a rival.

** Barclays Plc has hired an adviser to help the British bank offload its natural resource focused private-equity unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources. The deal could value the unit, Barclays Natural Resource Investments (BNRI), at $1 billion to $1.4 billion.

** L'Oreal SA finalised the buyback of an 8 percent stake in the French cosmetics giant from the Swiss food group Nestle SA in a deal that will boost earnings per share by more than 5 percent on a full year basis, L'Oreal said.

** Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk moved to shrink its Brazilian petroleum operations, selling its stake in its only producing Brazilian oilfield and saying it will write off $1.7 billion of investments in the country.

** Bosnian telecoms firm m:tel plans to expand into Austria with a mobile virtual network operator, in a move that may help ease antitrust concerns after a merger cut the number of operators to three from four.

** Renault SA said it planned to add more Chinese production capacity to its new joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group soon after manufacturing begins in 2016.

** Three main suitors are in the running to buy the Balkans network of nationalized Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria , a deal that could be signed before the end of July, several sources close to the sale told Reuters.

** The Czech government is interested in buying one of the country's two oil refineries from Unipetrol, majority-owned by Poland's PKN Orlen, and combining it with state-owned oil and oil product pipeline firms, Finance Minister Andrej Babis said.

** U.S. oil major Chevron Corp has divested its assets in Lithuania and pulled out of the country, the company said on its website.

** Italian real estate investment trust IGD is confident the Soros Fund Management will participate in a planned capital increase of up to 200 million euros ($273 million), its CEO Claudio Albertini told Reuters.

Soros Fund Management LLC currently owns a 5 percent stake in IGD.

** Omega Pharma NV, a Belgian healthcare products distributor, said any speculation about the future of the company was premature as no decision had yet been taken, following a report that it could sell itself.

** Singapore sovereign investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd said on Tuesday it intends to keep investing in Chinese banks even as it reported a slowdown in its portfolio growth due to a drop in the value of some of its bank holdings.

** Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea plans to sell its 13.5 percent stake in state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica through an accelerated bookbuilding process, it said on Tuesday.

** Italy's state-lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on Tuesday it had completed the placement of a 1.913 percent stake in insurer Assicurazioni Generali at a price of 15.7 euros per share.

** Finnish chemicals company Kemira said on Tuesday it would buy rival Akzo Nobel's paper chemical business for 153 million euros ($209 million).

** Carrefour SA will shut its Indian operations and close its wholesale stores in the country as the French retail giant pulls out of underperforming markets to focus on reviving flagging sales at home.

** India plans to sell a 5 to 10 percent stake in state-run energy explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp in a deal that could fetch it as much as 350 billion rupees ($5.84 billion) at current market price, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

** Australian agribusiness Elders confirmed on Tuesday it has received a number of approaches about its business, pushing its shares to a more than 18-month high, but said its board was not currently considering any offer.

** A creditor who hopes to rescue the bankrupt New York City Opera filed an objection on Monday to delays in consideration of his bid and called for an independent trustee to be put in charge.

Businessman Gene Kaufman made an undisclosed offer six months ago to buy "the people's opera" and salvage the venerable cultural institution.

** Macquarie Infrastructure Co LLC said it would buy the 50 percent stake in liquids storage provider International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT) that it does not control for $1.03 billion in cash and stock. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)