(Adds KKR, Ceva, UniCredit, Dominion Diamond, Lafarge, Megafon; updates America Movil)

July 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP and energy-focused peer Riverstone Holdings LLC will form a U.S. oil and natural gas venture that would be one of the largest producers in the Barnett Shale in Texas.

** Mexican telecoms company America Movil plans to divest assets as quickly as possible to escape tougher regulation, and it hopes to sell to a single buyer, spokesman Arturo Elias said.

** Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc said its $19 million acquisition of RivieraWaves of France will increase its revenue from licenses by 25 percent in 2015.

** UniCredit is ready to consider growth at its asset management unit Pioneer through partnerships but has excluded selling the subsidiary, the Italian lender's CEO said.

** Charles "Chuck" Fipke, one of the founders of Canada's first diamond mine, Ekati, is selling his remaining stakes in the Arctic mine for $67 million, purchaser Dominion Diamond Corp said.

** Shareholders in Lafarge Wapco, the Nigerian unit of French cement maker Lafarge, approved a $1.35 billion deal combining its Nigerian businesses with Lafarge's wholly-owned South African subsidiary.

** Russia's second biggest mobile phone operator Megafon has finalised its 2012 deal to buy a stake in cellphone retailer Euroset, paying its key shareholder $657.3 million in shares, the company said.

** Germany's monopolies commission urged the government to sell its 17 percent stake in Commerzbank, which the state purchased as part of an emergency bailout during the financial crisis.

** Poland's largest refiner, PKN Orlen, told Reuters in emailed comments it had no plans to sell the Kralupy refinery, in the Czech Republic, which it owns through its Unipetrol subsidiary.

** Norway is beginning the privatisation of Mesta, the Nordic country's largest operator of roads, the industry ministry said. Oslo-based brokerage Arctic Securities will be the ministry's financial adviser.

** Bankers are lining up two separate debt financing packages worth 3.2 billion euros ($4.36 billion) to back the acquisitions of healthcare firms Quiron and Generale de Sante , banking sources said on Wednesday.

** Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group said Shlomo Holdings Ltd called off a deal to buy Sonol Israel due to the sudden death of Shlomo's chairman and controlling shareholder, Shlomo Shmeltzer.

** Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea said it raised 212.7 million lei ($66 million) for its 13.5 percent stake in state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

** Chinese steel giant Baosteel Resources and Australian rail operator Aurizon Holdings Ltd said they will make a compulsory acquisition of Aquila Resources Ltd after raising their joint stake to over 90 percent.

** Empire Co Ltd, the operator of Canadian grocery chain Sobeys Inc, said it will sell its dairy manufacturing plants in Western Canada to Agropur Cooperative for $356 million.

** The International Finance Corp (IFC), the World Bank's private investment arm, is seeking an independent analysis of Brazilian bank Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's planned takeover of Chile's CorpBanca, in which the IFC holds a 5 percent stake.

** U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc has been forced to retract comments by its chief executive about shareholder support for its bid for Shire Plc after being caught out by British takeover rules.

Under UK Takeover Panel rules a company attempting to acquire a rival is not allowed to claim support for its bid unless it has this in writing from shareholders.