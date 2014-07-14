(Adds Banco Popular, VistaJet, Rosneft, LightSquared, GPA SA,
UBS, Sports Direct, Morrisons, Honeywell; updates Kindred
Healthcare)
July 14 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** London-listed drugmaker Shire Plc said it was
ready to recommend a new 31 billion pounds ($53 billion)
takeover offer from AbbVie Inc, entering talks after
receiving a fifth bid from the U.S. firm.
** Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc said it would buy
Abbott Laboratories' specialty and branded generics
business in developed markets outside the United States in an
all-stock transaction valued at about $5.3 billion.
** Engineering design firm AECOM Technology Corp on
Sunday said it would pay about $4 billion to acquire engineering
and construction services firm URS Corp.
** Whiting Petroleum Corp said on Sunday it would
acquire Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp for $3.8 billion in stock,
to become the largest producer in North Dakota's Bakken shale
oil formations, eclipsing Harold Hamm's Continental Resources
Inc.
** Shareholders of iconic Australian retailer David Jones
Ltd approved a $2 billion takeover from South Africa's
Woolworths Holdings Ltd, voting overwhelmingly to
create a southern hemisphere department-store giant.
** Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual is
buying Swiss private bank BSI for a knock-down 1.5 billion Swiss
francs ($1.7 billion), extending an overseas push by the Sao
Paulo-based lender controlled by billionaire financier Andre
Esteves.
** Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital has struck a
deal with Gondola Group to buy Britain's Pizza Express chain for
about 900 mln pounds ($1.6 billion), the companies said on
Saturday.
** Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp is in
advanced discussions to buy insurance claims services provider
York Risk Services Group Inc for more than $1.3 billion, people
following the situation said on Friday.
** Crumbs Bake Shop Inc may get a second chance if
a bankruptcy judge approves a deal for the owner of Dippin' Dots
ice cream and the star of a reality television show to buy and
reopen the U.S. cupcake chain, according to a court document.
** Swiss chocolate maker Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli
said it had agreed to acquire family-owned U.S. candy
business Russell Stover, giving it a bigger presence in the
world's largest chocolate market.
** Indonesian telecommunication tower operators PT Solusi
Tunas Pratama Tbk and PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure
Tbk are considering bidding for the tower assets of PT
XL Axiata Tbk.
** Printer maker Lexmark on Monday raised its bid
for Swedish software firm Readsoft to 50 crowns per
share, topping a bid from software firm Hyland.
** Kindred Healthcare Inc raised its hostile bid for
a stake in Gentiva Health Services Inc, stepping up its
pursuit of the home healthcare services provided by Gentiva to
an aging U.S. population. Hospital operator Kindred offered $16
per share for a 14.9 percent stake in Gentiva, valuing the
company at $589 million, based on the 38.6 million Gentiva
shares outstanding as of May 7, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
** Russian state oil group NK Rosneft' OAO signed
an agreement with Brazil's state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA
to seek ways to sell natural gas trapped in Brazil's
remote Amazon jungle, the companies said.
** Swiss private aviation firm VistaJet is in talks with
bankers over a potential sale of the business which could fetch
up to $900 million, two financial sources closely monitoring the
deal said.
** Spain's Banco Popular said it had booked a 96
million euro ($131 million) capital gain from the sale of
financial rights linked to certain pension and insurance
products to a group of investors. In a notice sent to Spain's
market regulator, Popular also said the sale was worth about 105
million euros.
** Bankrupt wireless venture LightSquared and its largest
creditor, Dish Network Corp Chairman Charles Ergen,
have resolved a long-running dispute over Ergen's treatment
under LightSquared's proposed restructuring.
** The founding family of Brazil's biggest retailer, GPA SA
, sold almost all of its remaining stake in the
company, now run by French group Casino, raising 1.19
billion reais ($538 million).
** UBS said it would sell an about 4 percent stake in
Spanish technology firm Indra on behalf of investor
Casa Grande de Cartagena through an accelerated book build
process.
** Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct
said it plans to launch in Australia and New Zealand via
an online joint venture and a small number of stores.
The firm said it would form an online partnership with flash
sales fashion retailer OzSale.com.au, part of the MySale Group
it bought a 4.8 percent stake in last month, giving it
access to MySale's 12 million members.
** British grocer Morrisons said it had sold its
children and baby products business, Kiddicare, to private
equity firm Endless for 2 million pounds ($3.40 million).
** Honeywell International Inc will merge its
transportation systems unit into its aerospace division to take
advantage of similarities between the businesses, the
diversified U.S. manufacturer said.
** Austrian real-estate company Immofinanz is
interested in buying UniCredit's 16.8 percent stake in
peer CA Immobilien, Immofinanz's chief executive said.
** Malaysia's state Employees Provident Fund and RHB Capital
have hired investment banks to advise on the country's
biggest banking merger, sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
** Portugal's financially troubled Espirito Santo family
loosened its grip on the country's largest listed bank,
announcing a stake sale and hastening management change after
prompting from the central bank which is trying to calm
investors.
** Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state government said
on Monday it appointed UBS AG and Deutsche Bank AG
to study the potential privatization of its A$20
billion ($19 billion) electricity network.
** Barrick Gold said on Sunday it was forming a
joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Co to run its
Jabal Sayid copper asset in the kingdom, a move that could see
the long-delayed mine finally begin production in late 2015.
** Saudi Arabia-based Olayan Financing Co said on Sunday it
had acquired a majority stake in Gulf Union Foods Co from a
group of investors including private equity firm Jadwa
Investment.
** Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's largest Islamic bank
by market value, said on Sunday it had agreed to sell its 50
percent stake in Seef Lusail Real Estate Development Co to the
real estate arm of the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund.
** Austrian investor Rene Benko is not interested in taking
control of German department store chain Karstadt, Focus
magazine reported on Sunday, citing company sources.
** Brazil's government does not believe a planned merger of
Grupo Oi SA and Portugal Telecom SPGS SA is
at risk, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation
said on Friday, as tensions grew over Portugal Telecom's debt
deals with troubled Banco Espírito Santo SA.
** Buyout group KKR has launched an offer to take
full control of German cutlery and coffee-machine maker WMF
, which it then would delist from the Frankfurt stock
exchange.
** Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Co, a venture between Coca-Cola
Co and Saudi Arabia's Aujan Industries, said it had
acquired a majority stake in National Beverage Co, a maker and
distributor of Coca-Cola and other drinks in Lebanon.
** Indonesia's Lion Air Group is in talks with Qantas
Airways Ltd about buying the Australian carrier's stake
in the Singapore-based affiliate of its budget airline Jetstar,
a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Global commodity trader Noble Group Ltd has
joined forces with a private equity group to set up an energy
investment fund run by a former Royal Dutch Shell executive, its
second such arrangement in a year.
($1 = 0.59 British pounds)
($1 = 0.89 Swiss francs)
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)