(Adds Frette, Catalunya Banc, Strabag, Hanesbrands, Net
Holding, Masraf Al Rayan, Duerr, OCBC; updates Espirito Santo,
Reynolds American)
July 15 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Reynolds American Inc will buy Lorillard Inc
for $25 billion, merging two of the world's biggest
cigarette makers in a deal that includes the sale of the
top-selling U.S. e-cigarette to Britain's Imperial Tobacco Group
.
Reynolds American had no choice but to sell Lorillard
top-selling blu electronic cigarettes brand after Imperial
Tobacco insisted it be part of a wider portfolio of assets it is
buying, a source familiar with the transaction said.
** Spain is likely to sell Catalunya Banc's mortgage
portfolio this week to either private equity firm Blackstone
or a consortium led by California-based Oaktree,
three sources with knowledge of the matter said.
** Portugal's Espirito Santo clan is preparing to file for
creditor protection for one of its key holding companies,
sources said, moving to ringfence prized assets as a deadline
for a $1 billion plus debt repayment to Portugal Telecom looms.
** Private equity group Change Capital Partners has bought a
majority stake in Italian luxury linen maker Frette for an
undisclosed sum, aiming to revive sales at the brand that has
kitted out royalty, top hotels and oceans liners.
** Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has raised his stake in
Austrian builder Strabag to 25 percent plus 1 share,
giving him a blocking minority in the company, Strabag said.
Strabag said Deripaska's Rasperia Trading Ltd investment vehicle
had paid around 123 million euros ($168 million) to increase its
stake from 19.4 percent, exercising a call option.
** A unit of Turkish tourism company Net Holding AS
won a privatisation tender to operate the country's
national lottery for 10 years with a bid of $2.76 billion.
** U.S.-listed underwear maker Hanesbrands' Inc
acquisition of French peer DBApparel is being financed with a
$500 million leveraged loan, banking sources said.
** Qatari lender Masraf Al Rayan offered more
detail into the sale of its stake in a real estate joint venture
to a state fund, after the country's stock exchange suspended
the bank's shares for a lack of clarity on the deal.
** Germany's Duerr said it had secured 75.8
percent of voting rights in Homag and would launch a
cash offer for the remaining shares, valuing the woodworking
equipment specialist at 413 million euros ($563 million).
** OCBC, Singapore's second-biggest bank, said it
would not increase its offer for Wing Hang Ltd, even
as U.S. hedge fund manager Elliott Management Corp took a near 8
percent stake in the Hong Kong lender.
** Chemicals maker Albemarle Corp said it would buy
rival Rockwood Holdings Inc for $6.2 billion to tap the
fast-growing demand for lithium products used in mobile phone
and automobile batteries.
** Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will
decide next month on the sale of a $3 billion stake in state oil
firm Oil and Natural Gas Corp, in a major test of
whether he can follow through on reforms outlined in his first
budget.
** Swedish steelmaker SSAB gained European Union
regulatory approval on Tuesday for its $1.6 billion bid for
Finnish peer Rautaruukki Corp after agreeing to sell
five businesses in Finland, Sweden and Norway.
** U.S. buyout giant KKR & Co LP is expected to join
Australia's Pacific Equity Partners to lodge a $1 billion bid
for Australian compliance company SAI Global Ltd, two
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Monday that
it would take control of just over half of Telekom Austria
in a $1 billion buyout offer, giving the Mexican
billionaire a base to build up his presence in European
telecoms.
** Privately held U.S. billboard company Van Wagner, which
owns billboards in New York's Times Square and on buses on the
Las Vegas strip, is exploring a sale that could fetch more than
$600 million, people familiar with the matter said.
** Furniture maker Leggett & Platt said it was
looking to divest its underperforming store fixtures business
and that it expected to take a $108 million goodwill impairment
related to the business in the second quarter.
** Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding
IPO-BABA.N and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, the
studio behind the 'Hunger Games' films, will launch a
subscription streaming service in China, the companies said.
** U.S. cable company Liberty Global has offered concessions
to head off European Union regulatory concerns over its proposed
bid for Dutch peer Ziggo, the European Commission
said on Tuesday.
** Global buyout firm Lone Star Funds is looking for buyers
for a complex of buildings in central Tokyo after exclusive
talks with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd
stalled due to a legal dispute over the property's
ownership, according to three people with direct knowledge of
the matter.
** Israel's Finance Ministry and Israel Corp have
reached a compromise regarding the government's "golden share"
in the country's biggest shipping company Zim, paving the way
for a $3 billion debt restructuring plan to move ahead.
** After months of trying to push Dish Network Corp
Chairman Charles Ergen out of its capital structure, bankrupt
wireless venture LightSquared on Monday proposed a turnaround
plan that would make Ergen its primary lender after bankruptcy.
** Russia's Severstal has agreed to sell
Pennsylvania-based coal producer PBS Coals to Canada's Corsa
Coal for an enterprise value of $140 million, the
Russian company said.
** Malaysia's Public Bank Bhd has agreed to buy
from Vietnamese lender BIDV its stake in their $62.6
million Vietnam-based joint venture, BIDV said on Tuesday.
** Shareholders of Grupo Oi SA are likely to seek
to renegotiate terms of a merger with Portugal Telecom SPGS SA
if the latter's debt investments with Banco Espirito
Santo SA end up in default, Brazilian Communications
Minister Paulo Bernardo said on Monday.
** Danish investment company Novo A/S said it bought hearing
technology firm Sonion from Swedish private equity firm Altor,
entering a market in which Denmark has been a major player for
decades.
($1 = 0.73 euros)
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)