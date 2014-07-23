BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
(Adds Telecom Italia, Talisman Energy)
July 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** BCE Inc said it will pay C$3.95 billion ($3.68 billion) to take regional affiliate Bell Aliant private, securing access to its cash flow and bolstering BCE's position as Canada's largest telecom company.
** Telecom Italia SpA does not rule out combining its Brazilian unit with a local rival but that possibility is not on its agenda for now, Chief Executive Officer Marco Patuano said on Wednesday.
** Italian energy grid holding company CDP Reti will take on around 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) in new debt ahead of an expected sale of a minority stake to China's State Grid Corp, two sources said, in a move that will lower the price tag for the deal.
** Japan's Itochu Corp and Sumitomo Corp want to sell their stakes in two Australian coal mines and a coal terminal they co-own with Glencore Plc, two people familiar with the matter said.
** State-backed British lender Royal Bank of Scotland is considering selling its Irish unit Ulster Bank to a private equity firm, the Irish Examiner reported, citing unnamed sources.
** Polish cable operator Vectra said on Wednesday that it had increased its bid for a 33 percent stake in telecommunication company Netia to 5.41 zlotys ($1.76) per share.
** Czech oil processing firm Unipetrol is not considering selling its Kralupy refinery to the Czech government, Chief Executive Marek Switajewski said.
** Copper producer Kazakhmys will transfer some of its less-profitable assets to a private company owned by two of its shareholders as the company is broken up in an attempt to improve its performance.
** Saudi Arabia's Savola Group has signed a non-binding agreement to sell its packaging business to Takween Advanced Industries, as it moves to focus on its core sectors of food and retailing, it said.
** JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to a deal to sell half its private equity business, One Equity Partners, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Talisman Energy Inc said it has been approached by Repsol, a day after a report that the Spanish oil producer was considering a bid for Canada's No. 5 oil company.
Talisman, which has a market capitalization of nearly C$11 billion ($10.2 billion), did not provide details, saying only it had been contacted by the Spanish firm "with regards to various transactions."
** Canadian dairy cooperative Agropur said on Tuesday that it would acquire the dairy processing assets of Davisco Foods International Inc.
** Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's financial holding company Sociedad Inmobiliaria Carso will make an offer to buy the outstanding shares of real estate unit Inmuebles Carso .
** Medium-sized lender Philippine Bank of Communications said that businessman-retailer Lucio Co would buy more than a third of the bank for nearly 6 billion pesos ($139 million), the latest in a wave of mergers and acquisitions in the local banking sector. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)
