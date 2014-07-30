(Adds ZF Friedrichshafen, Charterhouse, Kering, CME Group and
Enel Green Power)
July 30 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen AG is in advanced talks to
acquire U.S.-based TRW Automotive Holdings Corp for
nearly $12 billion, in a deal that would create an automotive
supply powerhouse, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Energizer Holdings Inc said it intends to spin
off by next July its struggling household products business,
which includes Energizer and Eveready batteries.
** European private equity firm Charterhouse is
preparing to sell UK skincare company Deb Group, several sources
with knowledge of the talks said, in a deal that could be worth
up to 650 million pounds ($845 million) including
debt.
** French luxury group Kering's Chief Financial
Officer Jean-Marc Duplaix said the group had paid a multiple of
"over 13 times" annual earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for Swiss watchmaker
Ulysse Nardin.
** CME Group Inc, owner of the Chicago Board of
Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange, said it would acquire
derivatives broker GFI Group Inc in an all-stock deal
worth $580 million and assume $240 million in outstanding debt,
for a total value of around $820 million.
** Enel Green Power, Italy's biggest renewable
energy company, said it has decided to put French and U.S.
assets on the block as it looks to free up resources to help it
grow on markets that offer higher returns.
** Rio Tinto has agreed to sell coal assets
it bought through a $4 billion acquisition of Riversdale in 2011
for just $50 million to an Indian joint venture, ending its
ill-fated venture in Mozambique's coal sector.
** AstraZeneca took a major step to build up its
respiratory medicine business on Wednesday by striking a deal
worth up to $2.1 billion for the rights to Spanish group
Almirall's lung drugs.
** Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on
Wednesday that it was in talks over a possible deal in Mexico,
but had not yet reached a deal yet.
** Pfizer Inc agreed to buy Baxter International
Inc's vaccines unit and a part of a production facility
for $635 million.
** Hess Corp said it would form a master limited
partnership (MLP) for its North Dakota oil and natural gas
storage facilities and processing plants, taking advantage of a
key financial trend in the energy sector to generate cash.
** Shikun & Binui, Israel's largest construction
group, won a deal to carry out a $550 million road project to
improve and extend a highway in Bogota, the company's first
large-scale project in Colombia.
** Oil and gas firm Statoil is working on several
potential deals to sell assets by the end of the year to reduce
capital commitments and realize profits on investments, business
daily Dagens Naeringsliv said, quoting an internal memo.
** Spain's NH Hoteles said in a statement on
Wednesday that it was in exclusive talks over the sale of its
luxury Sotogrande development in southern Spain.
