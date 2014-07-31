(Adds Iliad, BNP Paribas, Iberia, Quebecor, Valeant )
July 31 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** French telecoms company Iliad has made a
surprise offer for T-Mobile US Inc, setting up a
potential bidding war with rival suitor Sprint Corp, the
U.S. mobile firm now controlled by Japan's Softbank.
Iliad has bid $15 billion in cash for a 56.6 percent of T-Mobile
US at $33 per share.
** French bank BNP Paribas said it had agreed to
buy an 81.4 percent stake in DAB Bank AG from
UniCredit unit Hypovereinsbank at 4.78 euros per share
in a deal that values the whole of DAB at 435 million euros
($582 million).
** Spanish airline Iberia is selling its stake in travel
technology company Amadeus, held through derivatives,
to Nomura International Plc for 578 million euros cash, its
parent company said.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said
it remains on the hunt for other companies, including makers of
innovative contact lenses, as it presses on with efforts to take
over Botox-maker Allergan Inc.
** AMC Networks Inc, a U.S. media company that owns
cable channels, is in talks to buy a stake in BBC America, BBC
Worldwide's U.S. channel, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters. BBC Worldwide will retain a small majority of BBC
America if a deal with AMC goes through, the source said.
** Panasonic confirmed that it would invest in U.S. electric
carmaker Tesla Motors Inc's planned $5 billion
lithium-ion battery plant in the United States, but said it had
yet to decide on the size of its investment.
** India's state-owned Oil & Natural Gas Corp and
Oil India Ltd have submitted a joint bid worth about
$1.5 billion to buy a stake in Murphy Oil Corp's
Malaysian oil and gas assets, sources directly involved in the
process said.
** U.S. oil and gas company Apache Corp, under
pressure from activist-investor Jana Partners, said it plans to
sell its interest in two liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects,
the Wheatstone LNG project in Australia and Canada's Kitimat LNG
project.
** Canadian media and cable company Shaw Communications Inc
said it would buy data center services
provider ViaWest Inc from Oak Hill Capital Partners and others
in a deal valued at $1.2 billion on an enterprise basis.
** Swedish drug maker Meda AB said it had agreed
to buy Italy's Rottapharm, which this month pulled plans for a
stock market flotation, for 21.2 billion crowns ($3.1 billion).
** British infrastructure company Balfour Beatty said it had
terminated talks with Carillion Plc over a possible 3
billion pound ($5 billion) merger, only days after the possible
deal was revealed.
** French logistics group Norbert Dentressangle is to buy
U.S.-based Jacobson Cos from private equity fund Oak Hill
Capital Partners in a deal worth $750 million aimed at giving it
critical mass in the United States.
** CP All Pcl, Thailand's largest convenience
store chain, said it plans to sell part of its 98 percent stake
in cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl, but gave
no time frame.
** Nokia said it agreed to buy part of Panasonic
Corp's telecoms network business to boost operations in
Japan, already a key market for the Finnish company. It did not
disclose the value of the deal.
** European broadcaster RTL Group has
agreed to buy a 65 percent stake in U.S. digital video
advertising group SpotXchange for $144 million, it said on
Thursday, giving it a foot in a fast-growing market.
** Britain's Merlin Entertainments Plc said it was
in advanced talks to open more Legoland Parks overseas after a
sales surge at its U.S. sites on the back of "The Lego Movie"
helped boost first-half profits.
** Murphy Oil Corp has agreed to sell its Milford
Haven refinery in Wales to oil entrepreneur Gary Klesch, who
vowed to maintain operations at the struggling plant. The price
of the deal was not disclosed.
** Europe's most indebted utility, Enel, plans to
simplify its operations in Spain and Latin America to ensure
more cash flows into its coffers, and may reduce its stake in
Spanish unit Endesa as a result.
** German auto parts and tire maker Continental AG
has no plans for further large takeovers in coming months after
saying in February it will buy U.S. rubber firm Veyance
Technologies.
** Auriga Industries said it was in talks with
several parties over a sale transaction, following reports of
bankers working on debt financing for the sale of its crop
protection unit, Cheminova.
