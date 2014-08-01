(Adds Procter & Gamble Co, Fiat )
Aug 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Procter & Gamble Co, the world's largest household
products maker, said it could sell about half of its brands in
the next two years and cut jobs to revive sales growth and save
costs, sending its shares up as much as 4.3
percent.
** Fiat shareholders approved the Italian
carmaker's merger with its U.S. unit Chrysler on Friday, paving
the way for a U.S. listing which the world's seventh-biggest
auto group hopes will help fund an ambitious turnaround plan.
** U.S. Slot machine maker Scientific Games Corp SGMS.O will
buy larger rival Bally Technologies Inc BYI.N in a $3.27 billion
deal, the latest in a consolidating U.S. gaming industry.
** French telecom company Iliad SA has lined up
financing for its $15 billion bid for 56.6 percent of T-Mobile
US from BNP Paribas SA and HSBC Holdings Plc
, three people familiar with the matter said.
** Glencore Plc said it received $7 billion from
the sale of one of the world's largest copper projects, the Las
Bambas mine in Peru, and is expected to return at least half the
cash to its shareholders.
** Woodside Petroleum Ltd failed to win shareholder
approval to buy back $2.68 billion of its shares from Royal
Dutch Shell Plc, Australia's top oil and gas company
said after a vote on Friday.
** A consortium led by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp is in
exclusive talks to buy elderly care facilities and other
healthcare assets in Japan from investment firm Orion Partners
in a deal valued at over 50 billion yen ($486 million), a person
with the knowledge of the matter said.
** The board of Italian airline Alitalia has approved a
capital hike of up to 300 million euros ($402.6 million),
raising the upper limit to help pave the way for the sale of a
stake to Etihad Airways, a person close to the matter said on
Friday.
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N has invested $120
million in San Francisco-based mobile games studio Kabam, the
latest in a string of U.S. investments intended to build up the
Chinese online retailer's presence in the world's biggest
Internet arena.
** Banco Santander SA said on Thursday it could
change the swap ratio in a buyout of its Brazilian unit if there
is a delay in the transaction.
** PBF Energy Inc is looking at acquisition
opportunities and talk that Venezuela's state-owned oil company
may sell its U.S.-based Citgo Petroleum assets is "certainly
something we would follow up on," Chairman Tom O'Malley told
analysts on Friday.
** The Brazilian units of Carlos Slim's America Movil SAB de
CV said on Friday they planned to wrap up their merger
by the end of the year, a day after receiving approval from
Brazil's antitrust regulator.
** Italian defence group Finmeccanica is gearing
up to sell its rail transport businesses and reviewing options
for its U.S. electronics arm DRS Technologies part of efforts to
slim down and focus on its more profitable businesses.
** Bulgaria, one of five European Union states that depend
totally on Russia for nuclear fuel, and Westinghouse Electric
Company signed a shareholder agreement on Friday that will pave
the way for the construction of a new nuclear reactor, officials
said. Westinghouse, the world's largest nuclear fuel producer
and part of Japan's Toshiba group, will take a 30
percent stake in Kozloduy NPP - New Build, which is building new
units at the Kozloduy nuclear site in Bulgaria.
