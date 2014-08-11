(Adds Cutrale, Kommunalkredit, Superior Energy, SAIL, ValueAct Capital, Banca Popolare, MOL, Bunge Ltd; updates Kinder Morgan)

Aug 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Private equity giant TPG Capital Management LP made a $3.1 billion approach for Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, a source said, setting the scene for a possible bid war for the world's No.2 winemaker with rival KKR & Co.

** British infrastructure company Balfour Beatty has rejected a second proposal from rival Carillion to merge, citing significant risks the 3 billion pound ($5.03 billion) deal would pose to its business.

** Hedge fund ValueAct Capital LLC said it had taken a $1 billion stake in Rupert Murdoch-controlled film and TV company Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

Fox withdrew its $80 billion bid to buy Time Warner last week after being rebuffed by the owner of CNN, HBO and Warner Bros studios. Murdoch said he has no plans to pursue another company as an alternative.

** ValueAct Capital, a top shareholder in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, supports the company's standalone plan and does not believe the Canadian drugmaker has to buy Allergan Inc, the investor told Reuters on Monday.

** Austria is making a fresh attempt to sell Kommunalkredit after failing last year to reprivatise the public-sector finance specialist which it nationalised in 2008, the bank said on Monday.

Kommunalkredit said that state agency FIMBAG, which holds state stakes in banks, would ask interested parties to submit expressions of interest by Sept. 10.

** Blackstone Group LP is close to a deal to buy a 50 percent stake worth $1.2 billion in a gas field in Louisiana currently owned by Royal Dutch Shell, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Royal Bank of Scotland confirmed it was considering selling the international arm of its private bank, a deal one source said could net it as much as $1 billion, as the British government leans on it to focus more on domestic lending.

** An Indian consortium led by the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has yet to decide how much it will commit to an iron ore project in Afghanistan that was originally supposed to be a $10.8 billion investment, SAIL's chairman said on Monday.

** Kuwait Projects Co has rejected a $3.2 billion takeover offer from a U.S. private equity firm for its pay-television subsidiary OSN, the parent company said in a bourse filing on Sunday.

** Hong Kong-listed oil trader Brightoil Petroleum Holdings Ltd has completed its acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp's China unit for $1.05 billion in a major push into the upstream segment.

** Kinder Morgan Inc as a combined company would be able to make sizable acquisitions in the natural gas and crude oil pipeline and processing sector, Chief Executive Officer Rich Kinder told investors on a conference call on Monday.

** Rusal, the world's largest aluminum producer, is considering selling about $1 billion worth of non-core assets, including its foil business in Russia, BCS financial group analysts said.

** Juice maker Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group said on Monday they offered to acquire Chiquita Brands International Inc in a $610.5 million cash deal that rivaled an all-stock agreement with Irish tropical fruit company Fyffes Plc .

** Oil billionaire Harold Hamm recently sold his remaining stake in Superior Energy Services, a Houston-based oil services company, saying the stock wasn't providing the financial returns he'd hoped for, he told a court during his divorce trial last week.

** Swiss dental-implant maker Nobel Biocare has attracted interest from possible buyers including U.S. conglomerate Danaher Corp and buyout group EQT Partners, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** The U.S. subsidiary of construction and services group ACS has bought civil works business J.F.White to consolidate its position in the United States, the Spanish company said.

** Poland's No.2 utility Tauron and top world steelmaker ArcelorMittal have agreed to form a joint venture that would operate heat and power stations in Poland and the Czech Republic, Tauron said.

** German industrial services company Bilfinger has received a "surprisingly huge" amount of interest from potential buyers of its construction unit, Chief Finance Officer Joachim Mueller said.

** Small Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio is planning to become a joint-stock company to help it find a merger partner after the collapse of talks with bigger rival Popolare di Vicenza.

** Croatia hopes to continue talks with Hungary's oil and gas group MOL over their troubled partnership in Croatia's energy firm INA in September, Economy Minister Ivan Vrdoljak said on Monday.

** The Brazilian sugar and ethanol unit of trader Bunge Ltd has requested approval from antitrust watchdog Cade to buy out Itochu Corp's 20 percent stake in two cane mills co-owned by both companies.

** Norway's $870 billion oil fund purchased a 57.8 percent stake in the 730,000-square-foot Pollen Estate in London's West End for 343 million pounds ($576 million), the fund said in a statement.

** A consortium including South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) and gas seller E1 Corp has been chosen as preferred bidder to buy a $540 million stake in U.S.-based shale gas transport firm Cardinal Gas Services, NPS and E1 officials said on Monday.

** Murphy Petroleum has signed an agreement to sell its UK petrol stations to Motor Fuel Group, completing its exit from Britain's oil retail market. The deal is worth just under 200 million pounds ($335 million), a person familiar with the matter said.

** BC Iron Ltd has launched a friendly cash and share offer worth around A$256 million ($237 million) for smaller rival Iron Ore Holdings Ltd, the second takeover in a month aimed at beefing up production in Australia's main iron ore region.

** Norway's Sparebank 1 SMN will merge its in-house investment banking operation with brokerage Sparebank 1 Markets and become its dominant owner, SMN said in a statement on Monday.

** Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp said on Monday it had signed a definitive agreement with Indonesia's largest steelmaker PT Krakatau Steel to produce automotive flat steel in Indonesia through a joint venture.

** Global private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has agreed to sell kimchi refrigerator maker WiniaMando Inc for around 150 billion won ($145 million) to South Korea's Hyundai Green Food Co, a Hyundai spokeswoman said on Monday.

** German engineering group Duerr said on Monday it would merge its aircraft assembly technology business with Broetje-Automation Group in exchange for an 11 percent stake in Broetje-Automation and cash.

** Singapore-based upstream oil and gas firm KrisEnergy Ltd said on Monday it had agreed a $65 million deal to buy out Chevron Corp's interest in an offshore oil block in Cambodia and take over as the block's operator.

** Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is investing $50 million in BuzzFeed, the social news and entertainment website known for producing advertising-sponsored "listicles" that go viral.

** The California Public Employee Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, is considering major changes to its portfolio as it attempts to stay away from riskier investments, including commodities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

** A company run by India's billionaire Jindal family is close to finalizing a deal to buy insolvent Italian steelmaker Lucchini, Italy's prime minister Matteo Renzi said on Sunday.

** Snapchat Inc's financing talks with China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N are over, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)