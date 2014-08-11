(Adds Cutrale, Kommunalkredit, Superior Energy, SAIL, ValueAct
Capital, Banca Popolare, MOL, Bunge Ltd; updates Kinder Morgan)
Aug 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Private equity giant TPG Capital Management LP
made a $3.1 billion approach for Australia's Treasury Wine
Estates Ltd, a source said, setting the scene for a
possible bid war for the world's No.2 winemaker with rival KKR &
Co.
** British infrastructure company Balfour Beatty has
rejected a second proposal from rival Carillion to
merge, citing significant risks the 3 billion pound ($5.03
billion) deal would pose to its business.
** Hedge fund ValueAct Capital LLC said it had taken a $1
billion stake in Rupert Murdoch-controlled film and TV company
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.
Fox withdrew its $80 billion bid to buy Time Warner last
week after being rebuffed by the owner of CNN, HBO and Warner
Bros studios. Murdoch said he has no plans to pursue another
company as an alternative.
** ValueAct Capital, a top shareholder in Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc, supports the
company's standalone plan and does not believe the Canadian
drugmaker has to buy Allergan Inc, the investor told
Reuters on Monday.
** Austria is making a fresh attempt to sell Kommunalkredit
after failing last year to reprivatise the
public-sector finance specialist which it nationalised in 2008,
the bank said on Monday.
Kommunalkredit said that state agency FIMBAG, which holds
state stakes in banks, would ask interested parties to submit
expressions of interest by Sept. 10.
** Blackstone Group LP is close to a deal to buy a 50
percent stake worth $1.2 billion in a gas field in Louisiana
currently owned by Royal Dutch Shell, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
** Royal Bank of Scotland confirmed it was
considering selling the international arm of its private bank, a
deal one source said could net it as much as $1 billion, as the
British government leans on it to focus more on domestic
lending.
** An Indian consortium led by the Steel Authority of India
(SAIL) has yet to decide how much it will commit to an
iron ore project in Afghanistan that was originally supposed to
be a $10.8 billion investment, SAIL's chairman said on Monday.
** Kuwait Projects Co has rejected a $3.2 billion
takeover offer from a U.S. private equity firm for its
pay-television subsidiary OSN, the parent company said in a
bourse filing on Sunday.
** Hong Kong-listed oil trader Brightoil Petroleum Holdings
Ltd has completed its acquisition of Anadarko
Petroleum Corp's China unit for $1.05 billion in a major
push into the upstream segment.
** Kinder Morgan Inc as a combined company would be
able to make sizable acquisitions in the natural gas and crude
oil pipeline and processing sector, Chief Executive Officer Rich
Kinder told investors on a conference call on
Monday.
** Rusal, the world's largest aluminum producer,
is considering selling about $1 billion worth of non-core
assets, including its foil business in Russia, BCS financial
group analysts said.
** Juice maker Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group said
on Monday they offered to acquire Chiquita Brands International
Inc in a $610.5 million cash deal that rivaled an
all-stock agreement with Irish tropical fruit company Fyffes Plc
.
** Oil billionaire Harold Hamm recently sold his remaining
stake in Superior Energy Services, a Houston-based oil
services company, saying the stock wasn't providing the
financial returns he'd hoped for, he told a court during his
divorce trial last week.
** Swiss dental-implant maker Nobel Biocare has
attracted interest from possible buyers including U.S.
conglomerate Danaher Corp and buyout group EQT Partners,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
** The U.S. subsidiary of construction and services group
ACS has bought civil works business J.F.White to
consolidate its position in the United States, the Spanish
company said.
** Poland's No.2 utility Tauron and top world
steelmaker ArcelorMittal have agreed to form a joint
venture that would operate heat and power stations in Poland and
the Czech Republic, Tauron said.
** German industrial services company Bilfinger
has received a "surprisingly huge" amount of interest from
potential buyers of its construction unit, Chief Finance Officer
Joachim Mueller said.
** Small Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare
dell'Etruria e del Lazio is planning to become a joint-stock
company to help it find a merger partner after the collapse of
talks with bigger rival Popolare di Vicenza.
** Croatia hopes to continue talks with Hungary's oil and
gas group MOL over their troubled partnership in
Croatia's energy firm INA in September, Economy
Minister Ivan Vrdoljak said on Monday.
** The Brazilian sugar and ethanol unit of trader Bunge Ltd
has requested approval from antitrust watchdog Cade to
buy out Itochu Corp's 20 percent stake in two cane
mills co-owned by both companies.
** Norway's $870 billion oil fund purchased a 57.8 percent
stake in the 730,000-square-foot Pollen Estate in London's West
End for 343 million pounds ($576 million), the fund said in a
statement.
** A consortium including South Korea's National Pension
Service (NPS) and gas seller E1 Corp has been chosen
as preferred bidder to buy a $540 million stake in U.S.-based
shale gas transport firm Cardinal Gas Services, NPS and E1
officials said on Monday.
** Murphy Petroleum has signed an agreement to sell
its UK petrol stations to Motor Fuel Group, completing its exit
from Britain's oil retail market. The deal is worth just under
200 million pounds ($335 million), a person familiar with the
matter said.
** BC Iron Ltd has launched a friendly cash and
share offer worth around A$256 million ($237 million) for
smaller rival Iron Ore Holdings Ltd, the second
takeover in a month aimed at beefing up production in
Australia's main iron ore region.
** Norway's Sparebank 1 SMN will merge its
in-house investment banking operation with brokerage Sparebank 1
Markets and become its dominant owner, SMN said in a statement
on Monday.
** Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp said
on Monday it had signed a definitive agreement with Indonesia's
largest steelmaker PT Krakatau Steel to produce
automotive flat steel in Indonesia through a joint venture.
** Global private equity firm CVC Capital Partners
has agreed to sell kimchi refrigerator maker WiniaMando Inc for
around 150 billion won ($145 million) to South Korea's Hyundai
Green Food Co, a Hyundai spokeswoman said on Monday.
** German engineering group Duerr said on Monday
it would merge its aircraft assembly technology business with
Broetje-Automation Group in exchange for an 11 percent stake in
Broetje-Automation and cash.
** Singapore-based upstream oil and gas firm KrisEnergy Ltd
said on Monday it had agreed a $65 million deal to buy
out Chevron Corp's interest in an offshore oil block in
Cambodia and take over as the block's operator.
** Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is investing $50
million in BuzzFeed, the social news and entertainment website
known for producing advertising-sponsored "listicles" that go
viral.
** The California Public Employee Retirement System, the
largest U.S. public pension fund, is considering major changes
to its portfolio as it attempts to stay away from riskier
investments, including commodities, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Sunday.
** A company run by India's billionaire Jindal family is
close to finalizing a deal to buy insolvent Italian steelmaker
Lucchini, Italy's prime minister Matteo Renzi said on Sunday.
** Snapchat Inc's financing talks with China's Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N are over, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)