(Adds Talisman Energy, Darden, Elia, Goldman Sachs, Gazprom Neft, Revel Casino Hotel, Conwert Immobilien, PDVSA, Isagen and Los Angeles Clippers)

Aug 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** The family owner of German fashion group Bogner has appointed Goldman Sachs to find a buyer for the maker of upmarket winter jackets and skiwear, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Fiat will not call a shareholder meeting to waive or raise the 500 million euro ($668 million) limit it has set for paying out dissenting shareholders in its merger with Chrysler, the carmaker said on Tuesday.

** Private equity firm CVC is in talks with Singapore's Government Investment Corp over possible joint bids for assets of cement firms Holcim and Lafarge, Sky News reported on Tuesday, without naming its sources.

** Italy's Lavazza said it would wrap its coffee shop business in India by selling the Barista chain, a move aimed at freeing the company to focus on its core coffee business.

** China's $653 billion sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp, is in talks to buy Dublin-based aircraft leasing firm Avolon for $4 billion-$5 billion including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Hedge fund ValueAct Capital LLC said it had taken a $1 billion stake in Rupert Murdoch-controlled film and TV company Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

** Wanda Commercial Properties said it would set up a joint venture valued at HK$12.5 billion ($1.60 billion) with its parent to invest in Australian real estate as part of a strategy to diversify its earnings.

** Tokyo Electric Power Co may hive off its hydropower and renewable energy operations into a separate unit, people with knowledge of the matter said, in another element to a revamp as it tries to recover from the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011.

** Goldman Sachs and Qatar National Bank (QNB) are arranging an $800 million loan to help Abu Dhabi-based entrepreneur B.R. Shetty acquire a majority stake in foreign exchange operator Travelex, he said on Tuesday.

** Steve Ballmer, the former head of Microsoft, has completed his $2 billion purchase of the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, ending a saga that began when former team owner Donald Sterling was heard making racist remarks to his girlfriend on a tape recording.

** Darden Restaurants Inc's board looks vulnerable to a key activist shareholder's push for a shakeup that could pave the way for broader changes at the underperforming owner of Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse.

** Belgian power grid operator Elia, State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC), Italian grid operator Terna and Canadian pension fund PSP have been shortlisted to bid for a 66 percent stake in Greek grid operator ADMIE, a source familiar with the bidding process told Reuters on Monday.

** Serbia is to launch an investigation into the 2008 privatisation of state oil company NIS, now majority-owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft, the country's interior ministry said.

Gazprom Neft, which bought a 51 percent stake in the NIS monopoly for 400 million euros ($534 million) in 2008, said it was surprised that the Serbian authorities would bring "our fruitful work into question".

** Talisman Energy Inc, Canada's No. 5 independent oil and gas producer, said it still plans to sell all or a portion of its exploration properties in Iraq's Kurdistan region despite the conflict in the area and expects to begin a sale process in the next several weeks.

** Investment firms Lexington Partners and AlpInvest Partners said they would buy about 50 percent of the portfolio companies held by JPMorgan Chase & Co's private equity business, One Equity Partners.

** French drugmaker Sanofi is betting on inhaled insulin as an alternative option to daily injections for diabetics by signing a worldwide licensing agreement with MannKind Corp worth up to $925 million.

** South Korea's Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) plans to delay the sale of a 49 percent stake in Iraq's Akkas gas field to beyond 2017 from 2015, as development of the field has been halted due to the latest crisis in the OPEC member country, a KOGAS senior official said.

** New Zealand's two biggest Maori commercial groups have joined forces to buy one of the country's major bus operators in a further example of their growing financial strength. Ngai Tahu Holdings Corp Ltd and Tainui Group Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday they had bought Go Bus Ltd, one of the country's biggest public transport operators, from Australian private equity firm Next Capital.

** Australia's largest telecommunications company Telstra Ltd said on Tuesday it had paid $270 million to buy out Silicon Valley-based video platform company Ooyala as part of a deeper push into digital media.

** British fashion retailer New Look has received an offer for its loss-making French unit Mim and is confident a deal will be struck.

** Alisher Usmanov is selling through a share buyback a 10 percent stake in his holding company USM, whose interests include metals firm Metalloinvest and mobile phone operator MegaFon MFON.MM, but will remain its largest shareholder.

** Austrian property group Conwert Immobilien said it is in advanced talks over the sale of its Czech and Slovak portfolios as it announced second-quarter results had taken a hit from interest rate swaps.

** The bankrupt Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City is set to close by Sept. 10 after its owner failed to find a buyer for the 1,400-room resort, marking the latest casualty for the struggling New Jersey gambling center.

** Colombia will postpone the sale of its majority stake in power generation utility Isagen, which it had been due to auction on Aug. 22, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Tuesday, delaying the sale by up to one year.

** Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA is working with investment bank Lazard Ltd to sell its North American unit, Citgo Petroleum Corp, according to people familiar with the situation. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)