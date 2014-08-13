(Adds Allergan, InterMune, Isagen, Emerson, JSW Steel, Lanco
Infratech, Carlos Slim, Corpbanca)
Aug 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were repoted by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Billionaire investor William Ackman is digging in on
getting a hostile takeover bid for Botox maker Allergan Inc
done.
As the company's biggest investor, the hedge fund manager
told clients on Wednesday that his firm, Pershing Square Capital
Management, "will continue to focus on getting a transaction
completed and maximizing the value of our investment."
** Biotechnology company InterMune Inc is working
with financial advisers to evaluate strategic options as it
braces for potential takeover interest from larger drugmakers,
people familiar with the matter said.
** Colombia's decision to delay the sale of its majority
stake in power generation utility Isagen will not
impact construction of highways planned by the government using
the proceeds, President Juan Manuel Santos said on Wednesday.
** Emerson Electric Co has tapped Goldman Sachs
Group Inc to sell its power transmission solutions
business in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion,
people familiar with the matter said.
** Italy's claims that a sale of parts of insolvent Italian
steelmaker Lucchini to India's JSW Steel will be
concluded within days are premature, a top JSW executive said on
Wednesday.
** India's Lanco Infratech Ltd said it has sold a
1,200-megawatt (MW) thermal power plant in the southern state of
Karnataka to Adani Power Ltd for about 20 billion
rupees ($327 million), as the company looks to cut debt.
** Tycoon Carlos Slim must have an independent buyer lined
up before presenting a plan to the regulator to sell a chunk of
assets, the head of Mexico's regulator the Federal Institute of
Telecommunications (IFT) said on Wednesday.
** Chilean bank Corpbanca expects its merger with
Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco to be completed by the
first quarter of 2015, it said on Wednesday.
** Finnish insurer and investment firm Sampo is
not planning to take over its Danish rival Topdanmark,
Sampo Chief Executive Kari Stadigh said.
** France's AMF financial markets regulator said that
Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi's offer for French holiday
group Club Mediterrannee was in line with market rules
and that it would be publishing a bid timetable later.
** Austrian investor Rene Benko has been asked to take over
loss-making German department store chain Karstadt, Austrian
magazine Format reported on Wednesday.
** Health Care REIT Inc said it would buy Canada's
HealthLease Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
in a deal valued at $950 million, including debt, to expand its
presence in senior housing and post-acute care segments.
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N overhauled its
pact with the parent of fast-growing payments affiliate Alipay,
boosting the Chinese e-commerce giant's potential gains if that
company is sold or goes public.
** The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division has
asked Tyson Foods Inc and Hillshire Brands Co
for additional information related to Tyson's $7.7 billion offer
for the maker of Jimmy Dean sausages.
** Australia's Victoria state said on Wednesday it had hired
Morgan Stanley to sell the lease for the Port of
Melbourne, the country's largest container and general cargo
port, in a deal local media estimated may fetch A$6 billion
($5.57 billion).
** FleetCor Technologies Inc said it would buy
payments processing company Comdata Inc from Ceridian LLC for
$3.45 billion in its biggest deal as it looks to expand into the
virtual payments market.
** The head of Merck KGaA said the German drugs
and chemicals maker was looking at "interesting" takeover
targets, but was in no rush to strike a deal.
** Italian designer Roberto Cavalli is in talks to sell a
majority stake in his eponymous fashion house to VTB Capital,
the investment arm of Russia's second largest lender, VTB Bank,
two sources close to the company said.
** Daisy Group Plc, a voice and data services
company, said it had received a preliminary takeover approach by
a consortium led by asset manager Toscafund and Daisy's chief
executive, its two largest shareholders.
** Czech financial group PPF plans to split its telecoms
company O2 Czech Republic into two parts, business
daily Hospodarske Noviny reported on Wednesday.
** Thailand's PTT Global Chemical Pcl said on
Wednesday it was seeking a partner to expand the crude
processing capacity of its planned joint petrochemical project
with Indonesian state oil and gas firm Pertamina.
** Major Saudi food producer Savola Group said on
Wednesday it had begun preliminary talks on a potential
acquisition of Kuwait Food Co (Americana), one of the
Middle East's largest food companies.
** Vitol SA said it had completed the
acquisition of Royal Dutch Shell Plc's Australian
downstream businesses.
** Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov, the largest shareholder
in Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator MegaFon
and metals firm Metalloinvest, is selling a 10 percent
stake in his holding company USM back to the firm.
** The head of Telecom Italia is set to meet
Vivendi chairman Vincent Bollore to discuss an offer for the
French media group's Brazilian broadband unit GVT, two sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
** Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) said on Wednesday
that it had ended talks to buy a 50 percent stake in the
Sulaymaniyah power station in Iraq's Kurdistan region, as the
project did not match the company's growth strategy.
** Chinese clean energy generator Hanergy Holding Group Ltd
on Wednesday said it had broadened its solar power technology
portfolio with the purchase of Alta Devices Inc, a
California-based developer of thin-film solar cells.
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)