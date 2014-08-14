(Adds Gazprom Neft, Royal Dutch Shell, Electrolux,
Aug 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** German industrial group Siemens AG is renewing
efforts to divest its hearing aids business in a deal that could
be worth about 2 billion euros ($2.68 billion), sources familiar
with the matter said.
** Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday announced the sale
of two onshore U.S. shale gas assets in exchange for $2.1
billion and acreage in different gas-rich areas as the energy
company restructures its North America business and reins in
costs.
** World number two home appliances maker Electrolux
said on Thursday it was in talks to buy General
Electric's household appliances business.
People familiar with the matter had said earlier in the day
that GE was in talks with the Swedish group and other parties to
sell the unit.
** ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker,
has sent a non-binding expression of interest for troubled
Italian steelmaker Ilva, trade union sources said on Thursday.
** U.S. digital imaging chipmaker OmniVision Technologies
Inc said it received a buyout proposal from a group of
investors led by China's Hua Capital Management Ltd. The
proposed offer price of $29 per share in cash values OmniVision
at $1.67 billion.
** Rio Tinto secured an agreement with the
Mongolian government for the construction of a power generation
plant to feed the $6.5 billion Oyu Tolgoi copper project, ahead
of a Sept. 30 deadline for a decision on project financing.
** German retailer Douglas has launched a sale of its Thalia
book stores division, which is facing stiff competition from
Amazon, two people familiar with the deal said.
** Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, the successor to
failed German lender Hypo Real Estate that was nationalised
during the financial crisis, has mandated Citigroup to
help it with a planned privatisation, the German bank said on
Thursday.
** Colombian investment holding company Grupo Argos
has received permission from the country's financial market
regulator to issue up to $531 million in bonds to finance its
expansion plans and roll over existing debt.
** Serbia said on Thursday it hoped to change the terms of a
2008 contract selling a majority stake in oil monopoly NIS
to Russia's Gazprom Neft, after Serbia's
interior ministry announced an investigation into the deal.
** TPG Capital Management LP has agreed to buy a majority
stake in Sri Lanka's Union Bank of Colombo Plc (UBC)
for $113 million in the country's biggest buyout deal.
** Piraeus Bank, Greece's second-largest lender by
assets, agreed to sell its ATE Insurance business to Ergo
Insurance Group, a subsidiary of German reinsurer Munich Re
, for 90.1 million euros ($120 million) in cash.
** TIM Participaçoes SA, Brazil's second-largest
wireless phone company, said on Thursday its parent company
Telecom Italia SpA had confirmed interest in acquiring
Vivendi SA's local broadband unit, GVT SA.
** O2 Czech Republic is analysing options for
separating its fixed-telecommunication infrastructure into a
separate company to provide wholesale services, it said on
Thursday in a regulatory filing.
** India plans to sell a 10 percent stake in state-owned
Coal India Ltd, Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal
said. The deal is the latest in a series of divestments proposed
by the new government to bolster its stressed finances.
** South Africa's Northam Platinum said it wants to
snap up platinum assets in a shake-up of the country's mining
sector, after posting a full-year loss due to a protracted
strike at its main operations.
** German internet service provider United Internet AG
is mulling a complete takeover of cable group
Versatel, in which it already owns a stake, Chief Executive
Ralph Dommermuth said.
** British construction firm Carillion Plc is
proposing to pay shareholders of its takeover target Balfour
Beatty Plc an additional cash dividend of 8.5 pence per
share. Carillion said a merger would save the companies over 1.5
billion pounds ($2.50 billion).
** French private equity firm Ardian and Chinese
conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said they would
withdraw their offer for resort operator Club Mediterranee SA
, leaving the way clear for a bid by Italian
businessman Andrea Bonomi.
** RWE AG does not expect the sale of its oil and
gas unit DEA to an investor group led by Russian
billionaire Mikhail Fridman to fail, Chief Executive Peter
Terium told journalists on a conference call.
** The Austrian government has hired PwC Transaction
Services to advise it on the sale of nationalized lender
Kommunalkredit.
** French telecoms group Orange SA is looking to
sell around 9,400 mobile antennas in Spain to cut costs and
boost profitability as the sector consolidates, a source
familiar with the situation said.
** Macau gaming services company Paradise Entertainment Ltd
said on Thursday that it signed a three-year deal with
slot machine maker International Game Technology to
expand distribution of gaming systems in North America and
Macau.
** Petrovietnam has bid for a stake in Murphy Oil Corp's
Malaysian oil and gas assets, challenging other suitors
including Mitsubishi Corp and Indian state oil
companies, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said.
** Colombian electricity company Celsia SA ESP will
buy stakes in power-generating facilities in Panama and Costa
Rica from France's GDF Suez SA for $840 million, Celsia
said in a filing with Colombia's financial regulator on
Wednesday, marking the first time the company has expanded
abroad.
** Avago Technologies Ltd said it agreed to sell
LSI's Axxia Networking Business to chipmaker Intel Corp
for $650 million in cash.
** AAC Capital UK is looking to sell kettle safety firm
Strix in a deal that could value the company at $500 million and
draw interest from other private equity firms and Chinese
buyers, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Hyundai Motor Co's heir apparent and vice
chairman, Chung Eui-sun, sold a 30 percent stake in its
advertising affiliate, Innocean, for 300 billion Korean
won($293.8 million), Innocean said in regulatory filing.
** TUI AG's plans for a merger with its
London-listed unit TUI Travel Plc are on track, the
German company's chief executive said.
** South Korean steelmaker Posco said it was in
talks to sell its specialty steel unit to SeAH Besteel Corp
.
** Germany's ThyssenKrupp AG still plans to divest
the Terni steel plant in Italy and the VDM alloy unit in the
longer run, its finance chief, Guido Kerkhoff, said.
** South African bullion producer Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd
said it was looking for acquisition opportunities
elsewhere in Africa and in Papua New Guinea, even as it scales
back investment on existing projects.
** Europe's second-largest fertilizer maker, Poland's Grupa
Azoty SA, said on Thursday that it was still planning
foreign takeovers.
(1 US dollar = 0.5994 British pound)
(1 US dollar = 1,020.95 Korean won)
(1 US dollar = 0.7466 euro)
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)