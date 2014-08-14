(Adds Gazprom Neft, Royal Dutch Shell, Electrolux, ArcelorMittal, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, Grupo Argos, Piraeus Bank, TIM Participaçoes, O2 Czech Republic)

Aug 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** German industrial group Siemens AG is renewing efforts to divest its hearing aids business in a deal that could be worth about 2 billion euros ($2.68 billion), sources familiar with the matter said.

** Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday announced the sale of two onshore U.S. shale gas assets in exchange for $2.1 billion and acreage in different gas-rich areas as the energy company restructures its North America business and reins in costs.

** World number two home appliances maker Electrolux said on Thursday it was in talks to buy General Electric's household appliances business.

People familiar with the matter had said earlier in the day that GE was in talks with the Swedish group and other parties to sell the unit.

** ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, has sent a non-binding expression of interest for troubled Italian steelmaker Ilva, trade union sources said on Thursday.

** U.S. digital imaging chipmaker OmniVision Technologies Inc said it received a buyout proposal from a group of investors led by China's Hua Capital Management Ltd. The proposed offer price of $29 per share in cash values OmniVision at $1.67 billion.

** Rio Tinto secured an agreement with the Mongolian government for the construction of a power generation plant to feed the $6.5 billion Oyu Tolgoi copper project, ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline for a decision on project financing.

** German retailer Douglas has launched a sale of its Thalia book stores division, which is facing stiff competition from Amazon, two people familiar with the deal said.

** Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, the successor to failed German lender Hypo Real Estate that was nationalised during the financial crisis, has mandated Citigroup to help it with a planned privatisation, the German bank said on Thursday.

** Colombian investment holding company Grupo Argos has received permission from the country's financial market regulator to issue up to $531 million in bonds to finance its expansion plans and roll over existing debt.

** Serbia said on Thursday it hoped to change the terms of a 2008 contract selling a majority stake in oil monopoly NIS to Russia's Gazprom Neft, after Serbia's interior ministry announced an investigation into the deal.

** TPG Capital Management LP has agreed to buy a majority stake in Sri Lanka's Union Bank of Colombo Plc (UBC) for $113 million in the country's biggest buyout deal.

** Piraeus Bank, Greece's second-largest lender by assets, agreed to sell its ATE Insurance business to Ergo Insurance Group, a subsidiary of German reinsurer Munich Re , for 90.1 million euros ($120 million) in cash.

** TIM Participaçoes SA, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, said on Thursday its parent company Telecom Italia SpA had confirmed interest in acquiring Vivendi SA's local broadband unit, GVT SA.

** O2 Czech Republic is analysing options for separating its fixed-telecommunication infrastructure into a separate company to provide wholesale services, it said on Thursday in a regulatory filing.

** India plans to sell a 10 percent stake in state-owned Coal India Ltd, Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal said. The deal is the latest in a series of divestments proposed by the new government to bolster its stressed finances.

** South Africa's Northam Platinum said it wants to snap up platinum assets in a shake-up of the country's mining sector, after posting a full-year loss due to a protracted strike at its main operations.

** German internet service provider United Internet AG is mulling a complete takeover of cable group Versatel, in which it already owns a stake, Chief Executive Ralph Dommermuth said.

** British construction firm Carillion Plc is proposing to pay shareholders of its takeover target Balfour Beatty Plc an additional cash dividend of 8.5 pence per share. Carillion said a merger would save the companies over 1.5 billion pounds ($2.50 billion).

** French private equity firm Ardian and Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said they would withdraw their offer for resort operator Club Mediterranee SA , leaving the way clear for a bid by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi.

** RWE AG does not expect the sale of its oil and gas unit DEA to an investor group led by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman to fail, Chief Executive Peter Terium told journalists on a conference call.

** The Austrian government has hired PwC Transaction Services to advise it on the sale of nationalized lender Kommunalkredit.

** French telecoms group Orange SA is looking to sell around 9,400 mobile antennas in Spain to cut costs and boost profitability as the sector consolidates, a source familiar with the situation said.

** Macau gaming services company Paradise Entertainment Ltd said on Thursday that it signed a three-year deal with slot machine maker International Game Technology to expand distribution of gaming systems in North America and Macau.

** Petrovietnam has bid for a stake in Murphy Oil Corp's Malaysian oil and gas assets, challenging other suitors including Mitsubishi Corp and Indian state oil companies, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said.

** Colombian electricity company Celsia SA ESP will buy stakes in power-generating facilities in Panama and Costa Rica from France's GDF Suez SA for $840 million, Celsia said in a filing with Colombia's financial regulator on Wednesday, marking the first time the company has expanded abroad.

** Avago Technologies Ltd said it agreed to sell LSI's Axxia Networking Business to chipmaker Intel Corp for $650 million in cash.

** AAC Capital UK is looking to sell kettle safety firm Strix in a deal that could value the company at $500 million and draw interest from other private equity firms and Chinese buyers, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Hyundai Motor Co's heir apparent and vice chairman, Chung Eui-sun, sold a 30 percent stake in its advertising affiliate, Innocean, for 300 billion Korean won($293.8 million), Innocean said in regulatory filing.

** TUI AG's plans for a merger with its London-listed unit TUI Travel Plc are on track, the German company's chief executive said.

** South Korean steelmaker Posco said it was in talks to sell its specialty steel unit to SeAH Besteel Corp .

** Germany's ThyssenKrupp AG still plans to divest the Terni steel plant in Italy and the VDM alloy unit in the longer run, its finance chief, Guido Kerkhoff, said.

** South African bullion producer Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd said it was looking for acquisition opportunities elsewhere in Africa and in Papua New Guinea, even as it scales back investment on existing projects.

** Europe's second-largest fertilizer maker, Poland's Grupa Azoty SA, said on Thursday that it was still planning foreign takeovers.

(1 US dollar = 0.5994 British pound) (1 US dollar = 1,020.95 Korean won) (1 US dollar = 0.7466 euro)