(Adds Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Dollar General, Sensata,
Ingersoll-Rand and Mexichem)
Aug 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Dollar General Corp offered to buy Family Dollar
Stores Inc for $8.95 billion, trumping a bid by Dollar
Tree Inc that had threatened to unseat the biggest U.S.
discount retailer from the peak of a highly competitive market.
** Sensors and electrical controls maker Sensata
Technologies Holding NV said it would buy Schrader
International for an enterprise value of $1 billion to meet
growing demand for sensors to monitor car-tire pressure.
** Ingersoll-Rand Plc, a maker of heating and air
conditioning systems, said it would buy Cameron International
Corp's centrifugal compression unit for $850 million.
** Shares in Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
jumped 15 percent on Monday on a media report that its
60-percent shareholder, Roche Holding AG, was in talks
to buy the rest of the company for about $10 billion.
** ConvaTec's private equity owners plan to explore a sale
of the medical device maker next year, even as interest from
several healthcare companies in a potential $10 billion
acquisition intensifies, according to people familiar with the
matter. Diversified U.S. manufacturer 3M Co and medical
equipment makers CareFusion Corp and C.R. Bard Inc
are among the companies exploring a potential deal for
ConvaTec, the people said.
** Mexico's Mexichem said on Monday it had
reached a deal to pay $630 million in cash and debt to buy U.S.
plastic pipe maker Dura-Line Corp from private equity firm CHS
Capital.
** BHP Billiton is set to unwind what's
left of its 2001 merger with South Africa's Billiton on Tuesday,
bundling the remaining assets into a new company to be handed to
shareholders so it can focus on its core businesses.
** Telecom Italia is preparing to offer up to 7
billion euros ($9.4 billion) to outbid Spain's Telefonica
in the race to acquire Vivendi's Brazilian
broadband unit GVT, according to a Bloomberg report on Sunday.
** Japanese utility Chugoku Electric Power Co said
on Monday it had signed a contract with Idemitsu Kosan Co
to buy a 10 percent stake in its Boggabri coal mine in
Australia, marking the first time it bought an upstream coal
stake.
** Deutsche Telekom is mulling acquisitions of
smaller cable operators, Focus magazine said on Sunday, citing
the head of the company's German operations.
** Private equity firms Blackstone Group LP and TPG
Capital Management LP are close to buying subprime
mortgage lender, Kensington, Britain's Sky News reported on
Sunday.
** The Sultan of Brunei has made a bid for New York's Plaza
Hotel, Dream Hotel and London's Grosvenor House hotel, the Wall
Street Journal's website edition reported on Saturday, citing
people familiar with the situation.
** Swiss investment manager Partners Group Holding AG
has agreed to buy the majority of China-focused
elevator guide rail maker Savera Group for around 2 billion yuan
($325 million), people with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
** Global private equity firm KKR & Co LP and
Australian property manager Abacus Property Group have
agreed to buy 70 percent of the World Trade Centre in Melbourne
for A$120.4 million ($112.1 million), Abacus said in a statement
on Monday.
** Swiss lender Raiffeisen is open to making acquisitions in
private banking and asset management, potentially targeting
firms handling assets of 20 billion to 30 billion Swiss francs
($22 billion-$33 billion), its chief was quoted as saying on
Saturday.
** Shareholders of National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah
(RAKBANK) have approved a 3.64-dirham ($0.99) per share offer to
buy a majority stake in Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Co
, the bank said on Monday.
** Singapore commodities firm Olam International Ltd
has agreed to sell a 25 percent stake in its packaged
foods operations to Japanese instant noodle maker Sanyo Foods
for $187.5 million, the companies said in a joint statement.
** Vesuvius Plc said it had agreed to buy
businesses in Brazil and the United States for a total of about
30 million pounds ($50 million) to strengthen its position as a
technical services provider to the steel and foundry industries.
** Kuwait Food Co (Americana) said on Monday that
it had no knowledge of any talks with Saudi Arabia's Savola
Group on a possible acquisition of Americana.
** Rio Tinto is set to decide on its stake
in a long-dormant copper mine in Papua New Guinea's Bougainville
after the passage of a new mining law on the island, with the
company possibly pulling out of the project after a quarter of a
century.
** Shari Arison, the controlling shareholder of Bank
Hapoalim, sold 176 million shekels ($51 million) worth
of Hapoalim shares, the bank said on Sunday.
** Google Inc is buying JetPac Inc, the startup
that designs social travel applications disclosed on its website
on Friday, without providing details.
** Fund manager David Winters has sold his shares in
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, citing Chairman Warren
Buffett's inaction on Coca-Cola Co's equity plan.
** The Brazilian Cutrale-Safra Group, which had an
unsolicited bid for Chiquita Brands International Inc
rejected by management, started preliminary steps to launch a
proxy fight in its hostile takeover attempt.
** International Business Machines Corp said that
U.S. regulators had approved the $2.3 billion sale of its
low-end server business to Lenovo Group Ltd, as the
company continues its shift to more profitable software and
services such as cloud computing and data analytics.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Amrutha Gayathri in
Bangalore)