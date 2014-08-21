(Adds Etihad, EBay, Hyder, Bidvest Group and Deutsche Bank)

Aug 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Swiss authorities have warned that a plan by Etihad Airways to buy a third of Switzerland's Darwin Airline does not meet legal requirements to be approved, as foreign stakes in European airlines come under increasing scrutiny.

** EBay Inc is considering a spinoff of PayPal, its fast-growing payments unit, as soon as next year, tech news website The Information reported, citing sources.

** Hyder Consulting, the British engineering firm at the centre of a bidding war, said it was recommending a raised offer from Dutch firm Arcadis and abandoning a deal with Japan's Nippon Koei.

** South Africa's Bidvest Group intends to raise its stake in ailing drugmaker Adcock Ingram to more than 50 percent, a legal document from the Competition Tribunal showed.

** Deutsche Bank has sold its North American natural gas trading book to Morgan Stanley, a source familiar with the deal said on Thursday. Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

** Family Dollar Stores Inc rejected Dollar General Corp's $8.95 billion acquisition offer, citing antitrust concerns, and reaffirmed its support for a buyout offer from Dollar Tree Inc.

** Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, which is the subject of two $3.1 billion takeover proposals, is considering making acquisitions in the United States to accelerate growth, Chief Executive Mike Clarke said.

** Infineon Technologies AG brushed off concern that it was spending too much to buy U.S.-based International Rectifier Corp, saying the deal promised a wealth of benefits for the German chipmaker.

Infineon announced the $3 billion cash deal late on Wednesday.

** Petrovietnam is in talks with banks for a seven-year loan of up to $1.8 billion to back its bid to buy a stake in Murphy Oil Corp's Malaysian oil and gas assets, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

** A firm backed by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi is in talks to buy a $430 million stake in United Engineers from Singapore's OCBC Group , which will trigger a full takeover of the engineering and property company.

** Specialty chemicals maker Evonik Industries AG is on the lookout for potential alliance partners for some of its low-margin plastics businesses, its chief executive told a German magazine.

** Ryanair Holdings Plc Chief Executive Michael O'Leary is to travel to Cyprus on Thursday for talks with the government about the possible takeover of loss-making carrier Cyprus Airways Public Ltd, he told journalists.

** Turkish state-run Ziraat Bank said it had ended unofficial talks to acquire Islamic lender Bank Asya, deciding that such an acquisition would not be in line with Ziraat's priorities.

** Nobel Biocare, a Swiss dental implant maker that has been approached by potential buyers, said its turnaround strategy was "unquestionably working". The world's second-biggest dental implant maker declined to comment on the progress of talks, which it confirmed at the end of July were at a "very early" stage.

** Vakifbank, a state-run Turkish lender, and Isbank, the country's biggest non-state lender, will lend $1 billion to state oil company TPAO so it can buy Total's stake in an Azeri gas project, an energy official said on condition of anonymity.

** Italian lottery operator GTECH said 14 banks have agreed to lend it up to $10.7 billion, in part to back its planned acquisition of U.S. slot machine maker International Game Technology.

** Insurer Rothesay Life said it has completed a 500 million pound ($828.95 million) buy-out of the Vestey Group's Western United group pension scheme. In 'buy-out' deals, all liability for running a scheme is transferred to an insurance company.

** The fair price for a 51-percent stake of Global Telecom Holding's Algerian unit Djezzy is 4 percent lower than the proposed price, the company said citing financial advisers HC. Global's parent firm, Russia's Vimplecom, has agreed to sell the stake in Algeria's biggest telecoms operator to the government for $2.6 billion.

** Raiffeisen Bank International said it has no current plans to sell its Ukrainian unit. Raiffeisen had wanted to sell the unit but said in March its plans were on hold as Russia built up troops near Crimea.

** PanAust Ltd is holding takeover talks with several parties that could come to a head next month as it waits on a formal bid from China's Guangdong Rising Assets Management (GRAM).

** Polish billionaire Zbigniew Jakubas, the largest shareholder in Netia, said he wanted Poland's No.2 fixed-line operator to consider a tie-up with its fast-growing local mobile rival Play to shift to revenue growth.

** Mexican conglomerate Alfa SAB de CV said it paid C$189.4 ($172.7 million) to increase its total stake in Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp to 17.07 percent.