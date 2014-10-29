(Adds IBM, Ormat Technologies, Fiat Chrysler, Advent
International, Banca Carige, E.ON, Orbital Sciences)
Oct 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** British gas giant BG Group Plc expects to finalize
a roughly $4 billion sale of gas pipelines in Australia's
Queensland state by Christmas, said a source close to the deal.
** E.ON is asking bidders to submit binding
offers for its Spanish business by Nov. 3, in a sale likely to
fetch as much as 2.2 billion euros ($2.8 billion) to help
Germany's top utility cut debt, three people familiar with the
matter said.
** International Business Machines Corp announced a
partnership with Twitter to use data collected from
tweets published around the world to help shape business
decisions.
** Highway operator Atlantia denied a newspaper
report on Wednesday that it had hired Goldman Sachs to
advise it on a sale of a minority stake in its Aeroporti di Roma
unit.
** Tokyo Electron Ltd, which is expected to be
acquired by the world's largest chipmaking equipment maker,
Applied Materials Inc, said completion of the merger
could take until next year due to delays in regulatory
approvals.
** Geothermal energy producer Ormat Technologies
said it was considering a corporate restructuring that would end
control by parent company, Israel's Ormat Industries,
through a merger of the two companies.
** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) plans to list a
10 percent stake in luxury brand Ferrari and issue $2.5 billion
in convertible bonds to help fund the parent company's
turnaround plan.
** Private equity firm Advent International has agreed terms
in principle with Austria to buy nationalised lender Hypo Alpe
Adria Bank International's Balkans network, two
sources close to the sale process said.
** Italy's Banca Carige, which failed a
pan-European banking review, said the sale of insurance assets
to a U.S. private equity firm would help reduce its capital
shortfall to around 700 million euros ($892 million).
** The explosion of Orbital Sciences Corp's unmanned
supply rocket upon liftoff is unlikely to unravel its deal to
buy Alliant Techsystems Inc's space and defense
business, sources familiar with the situation said.
Alliant said it was conducting a "thorough evaluation" of
an agreement to merge its space and defense business with
Orbital Sciences following the rocket explosion.
** Telenor is still evaluating its options with its
33 percent stake in Russia-focused Vimpelcom but sees no
chance to sell the stake under current market conditions, Chief
Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas told Reuters.
** Korean chemicals firm Hyosung Corp said it
had signed a deal to sell its packaging business to Standard
Chartered Private Equity for 415 billion Korean won ($396
million), in a bid to improve its financial profile and
restructure its business.
** Industrifonden, Arcam's largest owner, said it
had sold 925,000 shares in the 3D-printing firm, representing
around 5 percent of the company.
** Fininvest, the holding company of Silvio Berlusconi, said
its board had given a mandate to its chief executive to address
the request by the Bank of Italy to sell part of its stake in
asset manager Mediolanum.
** Lukoil, Russia's second biggest oil producer,
denied a report on Wednesday that one of its shareholders,
Leonid Fedun, planned to sell his 9.77 percent share in the
company, possibly to rival Rosneft.
** U.S. insurer Prudential Financial Inc said on
Tuesday that it had agreed to buy up to 40.29 percent of Chilean
pension fund manager AFP Habitat from Chile's
Inversiones La Construccion.
** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
conglomerate has sold a marketing and direct mail unit to a
Wisconsin businessman, according to a statement on Tuesday.
** U.S. government contractor Engility Holdings Inc,
said it would buy privately held TASC, a provider of
professional services to government agencies, for about $1.1
billion, including debt.
** American Energy Partners LP, founded by former Chesapeake
Energy Corp chief executive Aubrey McClendon, said on
Tuesday that its Permian Basin affiliate had bought oil assets
in Texas for $726 million and was planning an initial public
offering soon.
