(Adds Allergan, Kharafi National, Inditex, RCS Capital, PGE,
Energy Future, Istrabenz, Aetna, National CineMedia, Danone,
Cosumar, Sysco Corp, updates Altice SA, RTL Group, Yildiz
Holding)
Nov 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Botox maker Allergan Inc, which is fending off an
acquisition by Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc, said on
Monday that it had been approached by another party regarding a
potential transaction.
** Telecoms group Altice SA has made a bid worth
7.03 billion euros ($8.8 billion) for the Portuguese operations
of Brazil's Oi SA as Oi unwinds its troubled merger
with Portugal Telecom SGPS SA.
** Switzerland's Holcim Ltd has received more than
60 bids for assets it must sell to win regulatory approval for a
merger with Lafarge SA, the cement company said as it
reported third-quarter results that missed expectations.
Several private equity groupings have been formed to pursue
a deal for the assets, which could be valued at anywhere between
4 billion euros ($5 billion) and 7 billion euros, according to
sources familiar with the matter.
** Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, a major
provider of healthcare diagnostic services, said it would buy
Covance Inc for about $6.1 billion in cash and stock to
expand into the contract clinical trial business.
** A consortium of Kuwait's Kharafi National and Turkey's
Limak Holding have submitted the lowest bid for a 1.386 billion
dinar ($4.78 billion) contract to build a new terminal at
Kuwait's international airport, the tender committee said in a
statement on Monday.
** Publicis Groupe SA, the world's third-largest
advertising agency, is to buy U.S.-based digital ad specialist
Sapient Corp for $3.7 billion in cash as it seeks to
accelerate growth after a botched merger earlier this year.
** One of the daughters of Inditex SA founder
Amancio Ortega has declared ownership of a 5 percent stake in
the company, making her the second-largest shareholder in the
world's largest retailer, owner of the Zara fashion chain.
** Turkey's largest food group Yildiz Holding has bought
UK-based cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits (IPO-UNI.L),
in a deal it said made it the world's third-biggest biscuit
maker and would help it expand into new markets.
** RCS Capital Corp, the independent retail
brokerage empire amassed by real estate investment trust magnate
Nicholas Schorsch, withdrew its plan on Monday to buy Cole
Capital from American Realty Capital Properties Inc,
another Schorsch venture.
** Bankrupt power company Energy Future Holdings Corp
received conditional court approval to accept bids for its
majority stake in Oncor, a power transmission company in Texas
worth billions of dollars.
** Finland has agreed to buy utilities Fortum Oyj
and E.ON SE out of gas company Gasum for 510 million
euros ($638 million) as part of a drive to cut its dependence on
Russian gas and meet European Union energy rules.
Also, Poland's largest utility, the state-controlled PGE
, is interested in taking over SEC, a local heating unit
controlled by E.ON, PGE said on Monday.
** Finland's government would consider buying Russian
Gazprom OAO's 25 percent stake in the country's gas
utility Gasum, if the Russian firm decided to sell, a senior
official said on Monday.
** Aetna Inc said on Monday it would buy Bswift, a
software and technology services company that administers public
and private health insurance exchanges for consumers and
employees, for $400 million.
** Danone SA, the world's largest yoghurt maker,
said it would spend 278 million euros ($347.5 million) to
further tighten control over Morocco's main dairy company,
Centrale Laitiere, as it reduced dependence on slow-growth
Europe.
** The investment arm of Morocco's royal family, SNI, will
sell its remaining 9 percent stake in the country's only sugar
supplier Cosumar C.A. on the Casablanca Stock
Exchange, the company said in a statement.
** Food distributor Sysco Corp said it did not
expect to complete its acquisition of US Foods Inc
this year and it was still in talks with U.S. antitrust
regulators to secure an approval for the deal.
** Slovenia's tourism and energy firm Istrabenz
has sold its 4.05 percent stake in the country's largest fuel
retailer Petrol, Istrabenz said in a statement on
Monday.
** The U.S. Justice Department on Monday filed a lawsuit to
block National CineMedia Inc's proposed $375 million
acquisition of smaller rival Screenvision LLC, a deal that would
significantly concentrate a niche advertising market.
** Diageo Plc has agreed to swap its Bushmills Irish
whiskey label for full ownership of the high-end Don Julio
tequila, as the British drinks group seeks to regain its leading
position in tequila and build a bigger portfolio of "reserve"
brands.
Diageo did not give the full financial terms of the deal,
but analysts at Nomura estimate its total consideration at 440
million pounds ($704 million).
** UAE's Abraaj Investment Management has made a formal
offer of 850 million Egyptian pounds ($118.9 million) for 100
percent of Bisco Misr, one of Egypt's main producers
of cakes and biscuits, the regulator said in a statement.
** European broadcaster RTL Group is buying
control of online fashion channel StyleHaul, stepping up its
involvement in Google's YouTube platform in the race
to reach younger audiences less attracted to traditional media.
** Germany's HeidelbergCement AG said it did not
intend to bid for a portfolio of assets being sold by Holcim Ltd
and Lafarge SA, which have agreed to merge.
** San Miguel Corp, the Philippines' most
diversified conglomerate, is no longer in the running to bid for
British snacks maker United Biscuits (IPO-UNI.L), San Miguel
President Ramon Ang said on Monday.
($1 = 0.80 euro)
($1 = 0.63 pounds)
($1 = 7.15 Egyptian pound)
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)