Nov 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Canadian pension fund PSP Investments and its partners have agreed to buy the French operations of telecoms masts group TDF in a deal worth about 3.5 billion euros ($4.40 billion), people familiar with the matter said.

** Dutch food and chemicals group DSM NV said it was prepared to sell or spin off into joint ventures its composite resins and polymer intermediates businesses. It did not give any details as to when any such sales or spin-offs might take place, but said the value of the business units under consideration was in the range of 1.5-2 billion euros ($1.88 billion-$2.5 billion).

** A federal judge on Tuesday cleared the way for Pershing Square Capital Management and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc to vote at an Allergan Inc shareholder meeting where they are seeking to remove six of nine Allergan board members as part of a hostile takeover attempt.

** Greene King Plc has agreed to buy smaller rival Spirit Pub Co Plc for almost 774 million pounds ($1.24 billion), a deal that will boost its network of food-led pubs and hand it a bigger slice of Britain's lucrative dining market.

** Qatar's largest listed developer Barwa Real Estate Co QSC acquired a 50 percent stake in Lusail Golf Development for 2.48 billion riyals ($681 million).

** A $520 million leveraged loan backing the merger of sample providers Bioplan and Arcade Marketing has been withdrawn from the loan market for the second time after being caught in a market correction, bankers said on Tuesday.

** AstraZeneca Plc moved to strengthen its core oncology business on Tuesday with three deals designed to expand the British drugmaker's reach in treating tumors. The collaborations include an agreement to buy Definiens, a private company that has developed a way of unlocking information from cancer tissue samples, for an initial $150 million, and two alliances to test novel drug combinations.

** Spanish discount supermarket chain DIA said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy up to 160 shops from rival grocer Eroski in central and southern Spain, primarily in Madrid, for 146 million euros ($183 million).

** Private equity company IK Investment Partners is working on a takeover bid for Danish food groups Claus Meyer and Logismose, daily Jyllands-Posten reported. IK Investment Partners will pay 800 million Danish crowns ($135 million) for the two companies, according to the newspaper.

** Investment company Pioneers Holdings has offered to buy 60.2 percent of Arab Dairy Products Co SAE for 56 Egyptian pounds ($7.83) per share, the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement to the country's stock exchange on Tuesday. The value of the offer by Pioneers, which already owns 25 percent of Arab Dairy, is more than 200 million Egyptian pounds ($28 million).

** Kuwait Food Co (Americana) said on Tuesday that a major shareholder, Al Khair National for Stocks and Real Estate Co, was in preliminary talks with "various parties" to sell its stake in Americana. The company, which has a market value of around $4.3 billion, did not identify the parties, but stressed that no final agreement had been reached and no binding commitments had been made.

** Indonesian telecommunication operators PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk and PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk will merge their network operations in a deal that will make Bakrie Telecom one of Smartfren's shareholders. The companies did not say how big a stake Bakrie Telecom will own in Smartfren or how much the deal was worth.

** Peru will likely begin selling up to 49 percent of state-run energy company Petroperu on the Lima stock exchange in the second quarter of 2015, Deputy Energy Minister Edwin Quintanilla said in an interview on Monday.

** Gary Klesch and Murphy Oil Corp have extended a deadline to later this week to negotiate the U.S. oil entrepreneur's purchase of the Milford Haven refinery in Wales, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Surgical devices and orthopedic care company Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said it would spin off its spine unit in an attempt to streamline its operations.

** Italian utility Enel is set to start a process to sell shares in its Spanish unit Endesa in the next few days, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Turkey's largest food group Yildiz Holding expects to complete the financing of its acquisition of British-based cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits (IPO-UNI.L) in 10 days, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

** Italian oil and gas group Eni is working with Credit Suisse bankers to explore options for the sale of its stake in oil service company Saipem, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

** Shareholders in GTECH on Tuesday approved the Italian lottery group's takeover of U.S. slot-machine maker International Game Technology, a tie-up aimed at creating a global gaming company to be listed on Wall Street.

** Kenya's Pan-Africa Insurance Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday that it planned to acquire a controlling stake in unlisted Gateway Insurance, boosting its presence in the fast growing market and sending its shares up 12 percent.

** Thailand's third-largest refiner, IRPC Pcl, said on Tuesday it planned to team up with PTT Global Chemical PCL, in the middle of next year to study the possibility of a merger.

** Australia's Macquarie, Spain's Ferrovial SA and the Capitole Alliance consortium said they dropped out of the race to buy the 49.99 percent stake in Toulouse-Blagnac airport in southwestern France the cash-strapped government is selling.

** Spain's Santander is not looking at Italian bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Chief Executive Javier Marin said on Tuesday.

** French telecoms group Iliad SA is not interested in buying domestic rival Bouygues SA, according to its owner, the founder of no-frills mobile service Free.

($1 = 0.80 euro) ($1 = 0.63 British pound) ($1 = 3.64 Qatar riyal) ($1 = A$1.15) ($1 = 5.95 Danish crown) ($1 = 7.15 Egyptian pound)