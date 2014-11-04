(Adds PSP Investments, Allergan, Bioplan, Enel, DIA, Yildiz
Holding, GTECH, Eni)
Nov 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Canadian pension fund PSP Investments and its partners
have agreed to buy the French operations of telecoms masts group
TDF in a deal worth about 3.5 billion euros ($4.40 billion),
people familiar with the matter said.
** Dutch food and chemicals group DSM NV said it
was prepared to sell or spin off into joint ventures its
composite resins and polymer intermediates businesses. It did
not give any details as to when any such sales or spin-offs
might take place, but said the value of the business units under
consideration was in the range of 1.5-2 billion euros ($1.88
billion-$2.5 billion).
** A federal judge on Tuesday cleared the way for Pershing
Square Capital Management and Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc to vote at an Allergan Inc shareholder meeting
where they are seeking to remove six of nine Allergan board
members as part of a hostile takeover attempt.
** Greene King Plc has agreed to buy smaller rival
Spirit Pub Co Plc for almost 774 million pounds ($1.24
billion), a deal that will boost its network of food-led pubs
and hand it a bigger slice of Britain's lucrative dining market.
** Qatar's largest listed developer Barwa Real Estate Co QSC
acquired a 50 percent stake in Lusail Golf Development
for 2.48 billion riyals ($681 million).
** A $520 million leveraged loan backing the merger of
sample providers Bioplan and Arcade Marketing has been withdrawn
from the loan market for the second time after being caught in a
market correction, bankers said on Tuesday.
** AstraZeneca Plc moved to strengthen its core
oncology business on Tuesday with three deals designed to expand
the British drugmaker's reach in treating tumors. The
collaborations include an agreement to buy Definiens, a private
company that has developed a way of unlocking information from
cancer tissue samples, for an initial $150 million, and two
alliances to test novel drug combinations.
** Spanish discount supermarket chain DIA said on
Tuesday it had agreed to buy up to 160 shops from rival grocer
Eroski in central and southern Spain, primarily in Madrid, for
146 million euros ($183 million).
** Private equity company IK Investment Partners is working
on a takeover bid for Danish food groups Claus Meyer and
Logismose, daily Jyllands-Posten reported. IK Investment
Partners will pay 800 million Danish crowns ($135 million) for
the two companies, according to the newspaper.
** Investment company Pioneers Holdings has
offered to buy 60.2 percent of Arab Dairy Products Co SAE
for 56 Egyptian pounds ($7.83) per share, the Egyptian
Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement to the
country's stock exchange on Tuesday. The value of the offer by
Pioneers, which already owns 25 percent of Arab Dairy, is more
than 200 million Egyptian pounds ($28 million).
** Kuwait Food Co (Americana) said on Tuesday that
a major shareholder, Al Khair National for Stocks and Real
Estate Co, was in preliminary talks with "various parties" to
sell its stake in Americana. The company, which has a market
value of around $4.3 billion, did not identify the parties, but
stressed that no final agreement had been reached and no binding
commitments had been made.
** Indonesian telecommunication operators PT Bakrie Telecom
Tbk and PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk will merge
their network operations in a deal that will make Bakrie Telecom
one of Smartfren's shareholders. The companies did not say how
big a stake Bakrie Telecom will own in Smartfren or how much the
deal was worth.
** Peru will likely begin selling up to 49 percent of
state-run energy company Petroperu on the Lima stock
exchange in the second quarter of 2015, Deputy Energy Minister
Edwin Quintanilla said in an interview on Monday.
** Gary Klesch and Murphy Oil Corp have extended a
deadline to later this week to negotiate the U.S. oil
entrepreneur's purchase of the Milford Haven refinery in Wales,
sources familiar with the matter said.
** Surgical devices and orthopedic care company Integra
LifeSciences Holdings Corp said it would spin off its
spine unit in an attempt to streamline its operations.
** Italian utility Enel is set to start a process
to sell shares in its Spanish unit Endesa in the next
few days, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** Turkey's largest food group Yildiz Holding expects to
complete the financing of its acquisition of British-based
cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits (IPO-UNI.L) in 10 days,
its chief executive said on Tuesday.
** Italian oil and gas group Eni is working with
Credit Suisse bankers to explore options for the sale
of its stake in oil service company Saipem, sources
close to the matter said on Tuesday.
** Shareholders in GTECH on Tuesday approved the
Italian lottery group's takeover of U.S. slot-machine maker
International Game Technology, a tie-up aimed at
creating a global gaming company to be listed on Wall Street.
** Kenya's Pan-Africa Insurance Holdings Ltd said
on Tuesday that it planned to acquire a controlling stake in
unlisted Gateway Insurance, boosting its presence in the fast
growing market and sending its shares up 12 percent.
** Thailand's third-largest refiner, IRPC Pcl,
said on Tuesday it planned to team up with PTT Global Chemical
PCL, in the middle of next year to study the
possibility of a merger.
** Australia's Macquarie, Spain's Ferrovial SA and
the Capitole Alliance consortium said they dropped out of the
race to buy the 49.99 percent stake in Toulouse-Blagnac airport
in southwestern France the cash-strapped government is selling.
** Spain's Santander is not looking at Italian bank
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Chief Executive
Javier Marin said on Tuesday.
** French telecoms group Iliad SA is not interested
in buying domestic rival Bouygues SA, according to its
owner, the founder of no-frills mobile service Free.
($1 = 0.80 euro)
($1 = 0.63 British pound)
($1 = 3.64 Qatar riyal)
($1 = A$1.15)
($1 = 5.95 Danish crown)
($1 = 7.15 Egyptian pound)
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)