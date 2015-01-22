(Adds Gannett Co, Harman International; updates Royal Bank of
Canada, Amazon.com)
Jan 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** Family Dollar Stores Inc shareholders are
expected to vote in favor of a pending $8.5 billion merger with
Dollar Tree Inc despite a higher offer from Dollar
General still on the table, according to people familiar
with the matter.
** Activist investor Carl Icahn nominated two directors to
USA Today publisher Gannett Co Inc's board and pushed
for changes in the company's corporate governance practices.
** Leading U.S. pipeline Kinder Morgan Inc said on
Wednesday it would enter North Dakota's Bakken shale with a $3
billion acquisition of Hiland Partners, a pipeline and logistics
company founded by Continental Resources Chief Executive
Harold Hamm.
** Indian wind turbine manufacturer Suzlon has
agreed to sell its German unit Senvion SE to Centerbridge
Partners LP for 1 billion euros (72 billion rupees) in an
all-cash deal, it said on Thursday.
** E-commerce company ebay Inc announced on
Wednesday an agreement with activist investor Carl Icahn that
will give investors a greater say in its PayPal payments unit
once it is spun off and said it was exploring a sale or public
offering of its enterprise unit.
** For more than eight years, Johnson & Johnson has
pursued billions of dollars in damages against Boston Scientific
Corp after the latter won a controversial - and
ultimately ill-fated - bidding war for device maker Guidant. Now
the dispute lies in the hands of a federal judge after lawyers
for both companies made final presentations on Wednesday at the
close of a non-jury trial in New York federal court.
** Thai subway operator Bangkok Metro PCL said on
Thursday its planned merger with tollway operator Bangkok
Expressway PCL would be completed in the third quarter
of 2015.
** Australian recruiter Programmed Maintenance Services
said it still hoped to buy larger rival Skilled Group
Ltd and form a A$640 million ($516 million) combined
company, after the target unexpectedly rejected its approach.
** Royal Bank of Canada said it would buy
City National Corp, a U.S. lender serving high networth
clients, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $5.4
billion.
Royal Bank of Canada is in no rush to do more acquisitions
now that its $5.4 billion deal for City National gives it a
platform to expand in U.S. wealth management and commercial
banking, Chief Executive Dave McKay said.
** The Philippines' Jollibee Foods Corp said on
Thursday it was looking to acquire a U.S.-based fast food
company with a market value of $1 billion, to boost revenue from
offshore ventures.
** Audio products maker Harman International Industries
said it would acquire two privately held companies for a
combined $950 million in cash and stock to bulk up its offerings
for the "connected car".
** European Union antitrust regulators have extended by one
week a review of a plan by Mondelez International and
D.E. Master Blenders 1753 to merge their coffee businesses.
** Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate
investment company, said it bought a 13.9 percent stake in
Atrium European Real Estate for 229 million euro ($265
million) from CPI CEE Management LLC.
** Cyprus-based online forex broker IronFX said on Thursday
that it was in talks to buy Alpari UK, which went into
administration earlier this week following heavy losses on the
Swiss franc.
** U.S. private equity fund KKR has bought British rail
ticket website thetrainline.com from buyout firm Exponent for an
undisclosed sum, derailing its planned London stock market
listing, the funds said on Thursday.
** U.S. tech giant Amazon.com confirmed that it has
agreed to buy Israeli chipmaker Annapurna Labs for its cloud
computing unit, Amazon Web Services.
** Monitise Plc, a British mobile banking
technology company, said it was reviewing its strategic options
and warned that full-year revenue would be below its
expectations, blaming its transition to a subscription-based
business model.
** Indian lender Yes Bank is the main suitor in
the race for Deutsche Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd's mutual
fund business in India, two sources who are directly involved in
the process said, although talks are still at an early stage.
** Bahraini sovereign fund Mumtalakat will not
sell any assets or change its investment strategy in response to
a likely oil price-driven shortfall in the state budget, it said
on Thursday.
** Saudi Arabia's National Industrialisation Co (Tasnee)
signed a 1.2 billion riyals ($319 million) Islamic loan it will
use to part-fund buying a further stake in its subsidiary
Cristal, the industrial manufacturer said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.86 euros)
($1 = 3.94 shekels)
($1 = 1.24 Australian dollars)
($1 = 3.76 riyals)
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Sneha Banerjee in
Bengaluru)