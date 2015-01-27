(Adds Vossloh, Piraeus Port Authority, Bavarian Nordic; updates Aer Lingus, Lattice Semiconductor)

Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Multinational law firm Dentons and China's biggest legal practice Dacheng Law Offices said they had signed off on their merger, a move that will create the world's biggest law firm.

** The Norwegian minority government will get permission from Parliament for a plan to cut the state's stake in Telenor ASA to 34 percent from the current 54 percent, the Liberal Party and the Christian Democrats said.

** Bombardier Inc said it has agreed to sell its military aviation training activities to CAE Inc, as the train and plane maker moves to reduce costs and sell assets in an attempt to ease investor concerns about a possible cash crunch.

** The chief executive of Philips said a combined sale of its lighting business, together with its lighting components business, is "not on the table".

** Bondholders of Oi SA, Brazil's most indebted phone carrier, approved the sale of its Portuguese operation to Altice SA as long as the cash is used to pay down debt or consolidate the telecommunications industry.

** Connectivity chip maker Lattice Semiconductor Corp said it would buy Silicon Image Inc to gain technology that connects smartphones and tablets to TVs and digital projectors.

** Italy's Lavazza has trimmed its stake in U.S.-based coffee group Keurig Green Mountain and plans to cut it further by at least another 2.8 percent as it raises cash for acquisitions.

** Investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP slashed its stake in Family Dollar Stores Inc by more than two-thirds to 2.07 percent, days after the company's shareholders agreed to Dollar Tree Inc's $8.5 billion offer.

** The board of Irish airline Aer Lingus has recommended a raised 1.36-billion-euro ($1.5 billion) takeover offer from the owner of British Airways, which must now soothe Irish government concerns to win approval.

** German industrial group Siemens is set to face a storm of questions on Tuesday over its $7.6 billion decision to buy U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand.

** Swiss electronics company TE Connectivity Ltd is said to be nearing a deal to sell its network equipment unit to CommScope Holding Co Inc for about $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Japan's Orix Corp and South Korean private equity firm Pinestreet have submitted bids for a controlling stake in securities brokerage Hyundai Securities Co Ltd , a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Raiffeisen Bank International has no desire to exit the Russian market, its chief executive was quoted as saying in response to market rumors it could sell its lucrative Russian business.

** Israeli energy and insurance conglomerate Delek Group has struck a deal to sell control of insurer Phoenix Holdings to a foreign company active in the insurance sector.

** Abu Dhabi Financial Group aims to complete the $100 million buyout of a local financial services firm by June, strengthening a shift towards expanding its business via acquisitions, its chief executive said.

** Bateel, which makes chocolate-covered dates and other delicacies, is looking to sell a minority stake and two international investors are said to be interested, people familiar with the matter said.

One of the potential bidders is L Capital, a luxury goods-focused private equity firm backed by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, according to one of the sources.

** Hungarian drugmaker Richter has entered a license and distribution agreement with Bayer HealthCare to sell a transdermal contraceptive patch in Europe and some Latin American countries, Richter said.

** Chinese actress Zhao Wei has taken a major stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd's film division, bringing some star power to a company that warned on Monday it could rack up losses of as much as HK$600 million ($77.41 million) for 2014.

** Asger Aamund, the founder and former chairman of Bavarian Nordic, has sold all his shares in the Danish biotech firm he helped create in 1994, cashing in on a recent spike in the stock fueled by hopes for an experimental Ebola vaccine.

** Scotland's Rangers International Football Club Plc said it struck a deal with Mike Ashley's Sports Direct for a 10 million pound ($15 million) credit facility, giving the stricken former champions time to find permanent investment.

** Vossloh's biggest shareholder, Heinz Hermann Thiele, said he would bid 48.50 euros ($55) per share for the German rail technology provider.

** The new Greek government led by the left-wing Syriza party will halt the sale of a majority stake in the port of Piraeus, Greece's biggest, begun by the previous government, the deputy minister in charge of shipping said.

Greece had shortlisted China's Cosco Group and four other suitors as potential buyers of a 67 percent stake in the company last year.

($1 = 3.9825 shekels)

($1 = 0.8929 euros)

($1 = 1.2467 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)