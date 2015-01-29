(Adds Aareal Bank, EDP-Energias de Portugal, Occidental
Petroleum, Travelex, RBS, Netia, Macquarie Group, Lagardère,
Hershey, Zoetis, Sky; updates BOC Hong Kong)
Jan 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Thursday:
** Mexican supermarket chain Comercial Mexicana
has agreed to sell the business and operation of 160 stores to
rival Soriana for 39.19 billion pesos ($2.66
billion).
** Sysco Corp, the biggest U.S. food distributor,
may have to wait longer for its $8.2 billion deal to buy US
Foods Inc to be approved by regulators, the New York
Post reported.
** Lender BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd is
considering a sale of subsidiary Nanyang Commercial Bank that
could fetch about $6 billion, in a bid to stop cannibalising the
China business of its parent, Reuters exclusively reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
** Britain's dominant pay-TV group Sky plans to
launch a mobile service from 2016 through a deal with O2 owner
Telefonica, ramping up pressure in the country's
already crowded communications market.
** Hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management is pressing
for seats on animal health company Zoetis Inc's board of
directors, with an eye to pushing through cost cuts and a
possible merger, Reuters exclusively reported, citing sources
familiar with the negotiations.
** Hershey Co agreed to buy jerky maker Krave Pure
Foods Inc for its first foray into meat snacks, a fast-growing
market that is tempting health-conscious consumers away from
chocolate.
** Toshiba Corp said it would stop making and
selling TVs in North America and was considering similar exits
from other countries, the latest Japanese electronics maker to
give up competing in the global TV market amid a fierce price
war.
** France's Lagardère has joined the race to
acquire a majority of Italy's airport retailer World Duty Free
, which belongs to the Benetton family, sources said.
The French media group is in talks with several private equity
firms to help it fund a deal worth over $1.2 billion, said a
third source.
** Macquarie Group Ltd is in talks to buy Jefferies
Group LLC's commodities and financial derivatives
brokerage, three sources said, as the Australian bank continues
to expand its commodities business while rivals retreat.
** Poland's second largest telecoms operator Netia
is to announce a partnership with the country's No.4 mobile
operator Play, which could be a first step towards an eventual
merger, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
** Foreign currency exchange firm Travelex will
be merged with money transfer company UAE Exchange and listed in
Abu Dhabi by early on in 2017, new owner Bavaguthu Raghuram
Shetty said.
** Royal Bank of Scotland plans to sell or close its
corporate debt and debt capital markets business in the Middle
East and Africa, the latest pullback by the state-controlled
lender from emerging markets to focus on its domestic business.
** Germany's ThyssenKrupp is in advanced talks to
sell its stainless steel business VDM, Germany's Sueddeutsche
Zeitung newspaper reported, adding that Luxembourg-based
steelmaker Aperam was the frontrunner to buy it.
** Occidental Petroleum Corp said it will close its
Philbro proprietary trading arm by April.
** U.S. hedge fund Elliott has built a stake of at least 3
percent in German machine tool maker DMG Mori Seiki AG
, for which Japanese partner DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd
made a takeover offer last week.
** British private equity firm 3i Group said strong
market valuations had cleared the way for further disposals
after it raised 245 million pounds ($371 million) from sale of
investments in the final quarter of last year.
** Jose de Mello Energia, part of a conglomerate owned by
Portugal's de Mello family, will sell all of its 2 percent
stake, or nearly 73.25 million shares, in the country's largest
utility EDP-Energias de Portugal.
** Aareal Bank's major shareholder Aareal Holding
Verwaltungsgesellschaft asked Deutsche Bank and Bankhaus Lampe
to place up to 17.3 million shares, a transaction that would
allow it to sell its entire 28.9 percent stake in the property
lender, Deutsche Bank said.
($1 = 14.72 Mexican pesos)
($1 = 0.89 euro)
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Natalie Grover in
Bengaluru)