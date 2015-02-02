(Adds Verizon, RadioShack, ABN Amro, Julius Baer, SacOil Holdings, British Airways, and others )

Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Swiss private bank Julius Baer could afford another deal of around 60 billion Swiss francs ($65 billion) in assets it is taking on with its purchase of Merrill Lynch's overseas wealth arm, after it cuts franc spending, its chief executive said.

** Verizon Communications Inc is nearing deals to sell more than $10 billion in assets, including cellphone towers and parts of its landline phone business, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** CRH has agreed to pay 6.5 billion euros ($7.4 billion) for assets from rivals Lafarge and Holcim , in a deal that will transform the Irish company into the world's third-biggest building materials supplier.

** Airbus plans to take control of the European missile company MBDA after Italian defense group Finmeccanica put its stake up for sale, Britain's Sunday Times newspaper reported.

** Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc has put on hold the sale of its European outdoor advertising business after the process was hit by a weaker euro, five sources familiar with the matter said.

** RadioShack Corp is preparing to shut down the chain in a deal that would see half the stores taken over by Sprint Corp and the rest closed, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

Hedge fund Standard General LP is in talks to serve as the lead bidder at a bankruptcy auction for RadioShack Corp, the struggling consumer electronics retailer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Food distributor Sysco Corp said it would sell 11 distribution centers run by takeover target US Foods Inc to far smaller rival Performance Food Group if skeptical antitrust regulators approve the merger with US Foods.

** A Dutch state agency said on Monday it had selected 14 domestic and international banks as candidates to oversee a planned stock market listing of banking group ABN Amro , possibly this year.

** Intel has agreed to buy German network chipmaker Lantiq for an undisclosed amount to expand its range of chips used in Internet-connected gadgets, the companies said on Monday.

** Egypt's Global Telecom (GTH) will sell a 51 percent stake in Djezzy for $2.6 billion while keeping operational control of the Algerian mobile operator, Global said on Sunday.

** Mylan Inc said it would buy Indian drugmaker Famy Care Ltd's female health businesses for about $750 million in cash and $50 million in contingent payments to expand its line of women's health products.

** South Africa's oil and gas explorer SacOil Holdings said on Monday it may cancel an agreement to complete an appraisal on a prospective oil asset in Nigeria and could exit other assets as the price of oil tumbles.

** British insurance broker Towergate Insurance said on Monday that it had sold itself to its senior secured creditors as part of a deal to slash its 1.04 billion pound ($1.56 billion) debt pile by nearly two-thirds.

** British Airways's owner committed to serving London to Ireland routes for five years on Monday in a bid to win backing from the Irish government for its takeover of partly state-owned airline Aer Lingus.

** Telecom Italia SpA is more likely to consider mergers and acquisitions in Europe than in Brazil, where it plans to invest in boosting network coverage and quality, Chief Executive Marco Patuano said in an interview published in a Brazilian newspaper on Monday.

** China's Everbright Securities Co Ltd has agreed to buy Hong Kong conglomerate Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd's 70 percent stake in its brokerage and wealth management service unit for HK$4.1 billion ($529 million), the two companies said on Monday.

** UK-based private equity firm Mid Europa Partners said on Monday it had signed a binding agreement to buy a majority stake in Serbia's Danube Foods Group, which includes the country's major dairy producers and a large mineral water bottling plant.

** India's IDFC Ltd said it may buy a small equity stake in a payments bank planned by local retailer Future Group, subject to the retailer winning a license from the central bank.

** Poland's second largest telecoms operator Netia is forming a partnership with the country's No.4 mobile operator Play, a Netia spokesman said on Monday.

** Russia's Bashneft said on Monday it wants to buy back 1.5 percent of its charter capital, a move that would slightly increase the state's holding in the country's sixth-largest oil producer.

** Santander's consumer finance unit on Monday said it had finalised the deal to buy 50 percent of Banque PSA Finance, the car finance business of Peugeot Citroen, after getting the green light from regulators to operate in France.

** Sunac China Holdings Ltd will buy two units of troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group and acquire majority stakes in two others in a $385 million deal, both companies said on Sunday. ($1 = 0.8814 euros) ($1 = 7.7543 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 0.6649 pounds) ($1 = 0.9246 Swiss francs) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)