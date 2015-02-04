Feb 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Canadian financial services holding company Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire the Ukrainian insurance operations of Australia's QBE Insurance Group, expanding its presence in Eastern Europe.

** J M Smucker Co has agreed to buy Big Heart Pet Brands for $3.2 billion, snapping up the popular Meow Mix and Milk-Bone brands in its first venture into the fast-growing U.S. pet food market.

** Yahoo Inc has decided to spin off its Small Business unit as part of the spinoff of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

** Diversified chemicals maker Tronox Ltd said it would acquire FMC Corp's Alkali Chemicals division for $1.64 billion to expand in faster-growing developing economies.

** Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding, the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, reduced the size of its stake in media giant News Corp by 5.6 percent, it said on Wednesday.

** Mexican metals miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico said it was considering a public offering for about 15 percent of its rail business.

** China Power Investment Corp is merging with the State Nuclear Power Technology Corp, as Beijing drives consolidation in its rapidly expanding nuclear power sector with the aim of eventually exporting reactors.

** Developer Sunac China Holdings has agreed to buy a 49.3 percent stake in struggling Chinese property firm Kaisa Group Holdings, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing an interview with Sunac chairman Sun Hongbin. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)