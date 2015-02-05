Feb 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1200 GMT on Thursday:

** Beverage can maker Rexam Plc said it was in talks to be potentially bought by U.S. rival Ball Corp in an offer that values the company at about 4.29 billion pounds ($6.54 billion).

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is exploring a sale or initial public offering of Great Wolf Resorts Inc, the largest U.S. operator of indoor water parks, according to people familiar with the matter.

** The Canadian province of Ontario has sold its remaining shares in General Motors Co for C$1.1 billion ($878.31 million), the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on its website on Wednesday.

** CBS Corp Chief Executive Leslie Moonves is discussing ways to buy out the broadcaster's controlling shareholder, National Amusements Inc, ahead of a potential deal with Viacom Inc, the New York Post reported, citing sources.

** Mike's Hard Lemonade Co, owner of one of the best known malt beverage brands in the United States, is in the early stages of exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.

** The chairman of Hyundai Motor Co and his son on Thursday offered to sell a $1 billion stake in logistics affiliate Hyundai Glovis, a month after a similar attempt failed because investors questioned its rationale.

** Italian mobile phone operator Wind, which is controlled by Russia's Vimpelcom, has started exclusive talks to sell its towers to Spain's Abertis, three sources close to the matter said on Thursday

** China's Anbang Insurance Group Co has signed an initial agreement to buy a controlling stake in South Korea's Tong Yang Life Insurance for around 1.1 trillion won ($1.01 billion), a South Korean newspaper reported on Thursday.

** Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has agreed to buy 25 percent of Indian payment services provider One97 Communications, tapping into the country's smartphone and online industry boom.

** The UK government intends to place at least 40 million shares in Greencoat UK Wind Plc, a fund that invests in wind farms, via an accelerated bookbuilding to be launched immediately, one of the bookrunners on the deal said.

* Verizon Communications is close to selling wireline assets worth $10 billion to regional telephone operator Frontier Communications Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** AstraZeneca said on Thursday it would buy Actavis' branded respiratory drug business in the United States and Canada for an initial $600 million as it reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.

** Banque Heritage said on Thursday it will buy client assets from British bank Standard Chartered for an undisclosed price, in a bid by the Swiss private bank to expand in emerging markets, Europe and the Middle East.

** Under Armour Inc, which provides sports clothing and accessories, has acquired two mobile apps for about $560 million, moving deeper into the trendy "connected fitness" and wearable devices sphere.

($1 = 1.2524 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)