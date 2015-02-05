(Adds Sprint, Saputo, BT, Eni, Enel, and others)

Feb 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said it would buy Hospira Inc for about $15 billion to boost its portfolio of generic injectible drugs and biosimilars, or copies of biotech drugs.

** Beverage can maker Rexam Plc said it is in talks to be bought by U.S. rival Ball Corp for 4.3 billion pounds ($6.6 billion), a deal that would form an industry giant better equipped to withstand rising aluminium costs.

** Online discount coupon provider Groupon Inc is in talks to sell a majority stake in its South Korean mobile e-commerce company, Ticket Monster Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is exploring a sale or initial public offering of Great Wolf Resorts Inc, the largest U.S. operator of indoor water parks, according to people familiar with the matter.

** The Canadian province of Ontario has sold its remaining shares in General Motors Co for C$1.1 billion ($878.31 million), the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on its website on Wednesday.

** The European Union is looking to Chinese companies such as telecom equipment maker ZTE and Bank of China to take part in its 315 billion euros ($360 billion) investment plan to revitalise the bloc's stagnant economy.

** Sprint Corp aims to expand its retail footprint with 500 stores this year and is considering troubled electronics retail chain Radioshack's prime real estate, Chief Executive Marcelo Claure told Reuters on Friday.

** Canadian dairy company Saputo sees potential acquisitions in the cheese and dairy sector costing between C$500 million ($402.19 million) and C$1 billion, Chief Executive Lino Saputo Jr said on Thursday.

** CBS Corp Chief Executive Leslie Moonves is discussing ways to buy out the broadcaster's controlling shareholder, National Amusements Inc, ahead of a potential deal with Viacom Inc, the New York Post reported, citing sources.

** Mike's Hard Lemonade Co, owner of one of the best known malt beverage brands in the United States, is in the early stages of exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.

** BT has finalised a deal to buy mobile operator EE for 12.5 billion pounds ($19 billion) and now faces a contested approval process to seal its status as Britain's dominant communications company.

** The chairman of Hyundai Motor Co and his son on Thursday offered to sell a $1 billion stake in logistics affiliate Hyundai Glovis, a month after a similar attempt failed because investors questioned its rationale.

** Italian oil and gas group Eni is working with Goldman Sachs on the possible spinoff of its power and gas unit, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

** Strong demand for shares in airports operator Aena's initial public offering is pushing up the price, increasing the chances that key shareholders which initially committed to the offer may eventually be priced out, people close to the process said.

** Italian mobile phone operator Wind is in exclusive talks to sell its towers to Spain's Abertis, several sources close to the matter said on Thursday, with another source close to Wind saying the deal is almost done.

** China's Anbang Insurance Group Co has signed an initial agreement to buy a controlling stake in South Korea's Tong Yang Life Insurance for around 1.1 trillion won ($1.01 billion), a South Korean newspaper reported on Thursday.

** Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has agreed to buy 25 percent of Indian payment services provider One97 Communications, tapping into the country's smartphone and online industry boom.

** The UK government intends to place at least 40 million shares in Greencoat UK Wind Plc, a fund that invests in wind farms, via an accelerated bookbuilding to be launched immediately, one of the bookrunners on the deal said.

** Verizon Communications is close to selling wireline assets worth $10 billion to regional telephone operator Frontier Communications Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** Italy is preparing for another attempt at selling a stake in utility Enel worth just shy of 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for stretched state coffers, two sources close to the matter said.

** The London Stock Exchange Group said on Thursday it would sell Russell Investments, the asset management arm of the Frank Russell Co business which it acquired for $2.7 billion last year.

** AdvancePierre Foods is interviewing investment banks to prepare for a sale that could value the private equity-owned protein and sandwich supplier at more than $2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** AstraZeneca said on Thursday it would buy Actavis' branded respiratory drug business in the United States and Canada for an initial $600 million as it reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.

** Indian conglomerate Sahara Group said on Thursday that a letter intended to support a $2 billion transaction with a U.S.-based former broker was forged, dealing a major setback to the group's efforts to secure bail for its jailed boss, Subrata Roy.

** Specialty chemical manufacturer W.R. Grace & Co said it would split into two companies in a tax-free transaction to shareholders, driving up its shares by as much as 15 percent.

** Banque Heritage said on Thursday it will buy client assets from British bank Standard Chartered for an undisclosed price, in a bid by the Swiss private bank to expand in emerging markets, Europe and the Middle East.

** Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), two of Canada's biggest banks, looked at buying U.S. lender Boston Private Bank & Trust Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Under Armour Inc, which provides sports clothing and accessories, has acquired two mobile apps for about $560 million, moving deeper into the trendy "connected fitness" and wearable devices sphere.

** France's Areva is drafting a plan to let utility EDF take a stake in some of its businesses, giving the indebted nuclear group a capital boost and strengthening the link between the two firms, a source familiar with the situation said.

** Centerra Gold Inc and Premier Gold Mines Ltd have formed a joint venture to develop Premier's Trans-Canada property in Ontario, including the advanced Hardrock gold project, the Canadian companies said on Thursday.

** Russian investment firm Proxima Capital Group said it was in the "very early" stages of considering a potential offer for London-listed JKX Oil & Gas Plc.

($1 = 1.2524 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)