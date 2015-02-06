UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
** Verizon Communications said it would sell wireline assets to Frontier Communications for $10.54 billion in cash and sell and lease cell phone towers for around $5 billion to American Tower in a deal that will help it pay off recent wireless spectrum purchases.
** Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd is in talks with a consortium of mainland Chinese companies to sell a HK$160 billion ($20.6 billion) stake in its ports business, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.
** Japanese insurers Nippon Life and Dai-ichi Life are in talks with local banking group Resona Holdings Inc <8308.T to> buy a 5 percent stake worth about 80 billion yen ($682 million), people with knowledge of the matter said.
** Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), two of Canada's biggest banks, looked at buying U.S. lender Boston Private Bank & Trust Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** The chairman of Hyundai Motor Co and his son successfully sold their entire 13 percent stake in affiliate Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd offered in a block deal worth about 1.16 trillion Korean won ($1.07 billion), a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
** E-commerce investor and operating company Rocket Internet AG said on Friday it had paid 496 million euros ($568.12 million) to acquire a 30 percent stake in Delivery Hero, a food takeaway rival of Rocket's own Foodpanda delivery service.
** Australian mining billionaire Gina Rinehart, the country's richest person, is selling her stake of nearly 15 percent in newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd, media reported on Friday.
** Talks about the sale of Polish broadcaster TVN are continuing though it is not yet clear when any deal might be struck, Chief Executive Markus Tellenbach said on Friday.
** Spain's FCC said on Thursday it would no longer be selling its 36.886 percent stake in property firm Realia as part of a policy of asset disposals, without providing any further explanation.
** Poundland, Europe's largest single-price discount retailer, said on Friday it has agreed to buy smaller rival 99p Stores Ltd for 55 million pounds ($84 million).
** Indonesian property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk sold an 8 percent stake in its unit PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk for 1.14 trillion rupiah ($90.40 million). ($1 = 117.2500 yen) ($1 = 0.6527 pounds) ($1 = 0.8731 euros) ($1 = 12,611.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 1,085.7500 won) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
