Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
(Adds Siemens, HgCapital, Freescale Semiconductor)
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Chip maker Freescale Semiconductor Ltd is exploring a sale, a person close to the matter said, the latest example of a company looking to ride the consolidation wave sweeping the sector.
** Swiss lender Raiffeisen's subsidiary Notenstein Private Bank said on Friday it would buy Basel-based bank La Roche 1787, which manages 6.5 billion Swiss francs ($7 billion) of assets, for an undisclosed price.
** Buyout group HgCapital is planning a potential 300 million euro ($342 million) sale of nursing home operator Casa Reha as the consolidation of Germany's fragmented healthcare services sector continues apace, sources familiar with the deal said.
** KKR and Goldman Sachs are selling 4.9 percent of shares in German forklift truck maker Kion at 32.40 euros per share, a market source said.
** European Union antitrust regulators opened an in-depth investigation on Friday into Siemens AG's bid for U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc, concerned that the $7.6 billion bid deal may push up prices.
** Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 and buyout group EQT are the only bidders left for German online travel group Unister Travel in what has proved a bumpy sales process, several sources familiar with the situation said.
** Banks have lined up around 245 million euros ($279 million) of leveraged loans to back PAI Partners' acquisition of outdoor outfitter AS Adventure, banking sources said.
** Oil producer Afren Plc said it had ended talks with Nigeria's Seplat Petroleum Development Co Plc over a potential sale of the company.
** The board of Ireland's Aer Lingus strengthened its support for British Airways-owner IAG's takeover approach on Friday, saying that following talks with its suitor, the deal made compelling commercial sense.
** Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said it would acquire wine retailer Enoteca Co Ltd from private equity firm Unison Capital, in a bid to boost its wine business.
** Russia's largest oil producer, Rosneft, is not planning to buy rival Lukoil, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin told the Independent newspaper in an interview.
** Newcrest Mining, one of the world's biggest gold producers, said it was open to selling its Telfer gold and copper mine in Australia, once the company's flagship operation.
** South Korean steelmaker POSCO has signed a preliminary deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) to sell part of its construction unit for about 1.5 trillion won ($1.37 billion), Korea Economic Daily reported.
** Swedish car inspection company Opus Group will buy fast-growing U.S. equipment maker Drew Tech for up to $34.4 million to get access to technology that could enhance future growth, the company said.
** British pharmaceutical company Shire Plc has taken initial steps towards a bid for U.S. bowel-drug maker Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc and is working with advisers on a potential offer, according to people familiar with the matter.
** The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday it had approved Simmons First National Corp's merger with Community First Bancshares Inc and its merger with Liberty Bancshares Inc.
($1 = 1,097.85 won) ($1 = 0.88 euros) ($1 = 0.93 Swiss francs) (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Pact acts as counterweight to new players like Uber (Adds details that Mercedes will have two years exclusivity before products can be sold to other companies, that Mercedes will still make conventional vehicles, that Mercedes has a team of 500 engineers on the project in Stuttgart and Silicon Valley)
April 4 U.S. cable TV mogul John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp announced a complex deal that would help eliminate its "tracking stock" structure, giving the company greater access to the equity market and flexibility to make acquisitions.