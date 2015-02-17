(Adds Fosun, Orix, Toll and Hypo Real Estate; updates Caixabank
and Kintetsu)
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
** Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, the Canadian
property and casualty insurer run by contrarian investor Prem
Watsa, said it would buy Brit Plc for about $1.88
billion to become one of the top five underwriters on the
Lloyd's of London market.
** Japanese freight carrier Kintetsu World Express Inc
is buying Singapore's APL Logistics for $1.2 billion,
paying a higher-than-anticipated price for an overseas deal at a
time of slow domestic growth.
** Spain's Caixabank SA bid for full control of
Portugal's third-largest lender, Banco BPI SA, and
confirmed plans to pursue an acquisition of state-rescued Novo
Banco to challenge for market leadership in the country.
Analysts and investors broadly welcomed a move which placed
a billion euro ($1.1 billion) valuation on the outstanding 56
percent stake in BPI that Caixabank does not own.
** Phillips 66 Partners LP said it would buy
Phillips 66's interests in three pipeline systems for
$1.01 billion to expand its operations in Texas.
** China's Anbang Insurance Group is paying $1 billion to
buy a controlling stake in South Korea's Tong Yang Life
Insurance, extending a global acquisition drive that
has already seen it spend $10 billion in under four months.
** South Korea's Lotte Group has submitted the highest offer
for South Korea's largest car rental company, KT Rental Corp
, in a bid worth about 900 billion won ($818
million), the Korea Economic Daily reported on Tuesday.
** China's Fosun is in talks to buy Israeli
medical laser device maker Lumenis for nearly $500
million, financial newspaper Calcalist reported.
** William Demant, the world's second-largest
hearing aid maker, has entered into exclusive negotiations to
buy 53.9 percent of the share capital in smaller French rival
Audika. Based on a price of 17.78 euros per share, the
transaction will amount to an equity value of 168 million euros
($190 million), the company said in a statement.
** Spanish privately held industrial group Gestamp has hired
Bank of America Merrill Lynch to look into the sale of a big
stake in its renewable energy arm or a partial listing of the
unit, four sources familiar with the matter said.
** South African technology and outsourcing solutions
company EOH Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it had
acquired Construction Computer Software for an undisclosed
amount.
** GS Retail Co Ltd is the preferred bidder to
buy a controlling stake in South Korea's Parnas Hotel Co Ltd,
the hotel operator's parent, GS Engineering & Construction
, said on Tuesday.
** Orix Corp is considering offering support for
Skymark Airlines Inc, which in late January filed for
bankruptcy protection, Kyodo News reported.
** Toll Holdings Ltd, Australia's largest freight
and logistics firm, has received a takeover approach from the
parent of Japan's post office, the Australian Financial Review
reported, citing sources.
** German state-owned bank Hypo Real Estate launched the
sale of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, the mortgage lender
it owns, either to investors or through a stock market listing,
HRE said.
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)