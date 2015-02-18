(Adds Egeria, Abilio Diniz, Mondadori, UniCredit, TPG Capital)
Feb 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Wednesday:
** Financial giant Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd IPO-JAPP.T
launched its global expansion strategy with its largest-ever
deal on Wednesday, agreeing to a A$6.5 billion ($5.1 billion)
takeover of Australian freight and logistics firm Toll Holdings
Ltd.
** Vivendi SA said it had received a binding offer
from Altice SA and Numericable-SFR SA worth
around 3.9 billion euros ($4.45 billion) for the 20 percent
stake in Numericable-SFR it took as part of a French telecoms
deal last year.
** SHV Holdings NV said it cannot yet close its 3.18 billion
euro ($3.62 billion) takeover of Dutch animal and fish feed
maker Nutreco NV because the deal has not been approved
by Ukrainian regulators.
** Brazilian billionaire Abilio Diniz is considering selling
a large portfolio of commercial properties for about 2 billion
reais ($706 million), a move that would give him extra firepower
to ramp up his investment in France's Carrefour SA,
two sources with direct knowledge of the plans said.
** Private equity firm TPG Capital has sold a 17.5
percent stake in PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk
to an affiliate of Japan's Sumitomo Corp for
5.93 trillion rupiah ($461.8 million).
** Dutch buyout firm Egeria BV is selling car parts maker
Mirror Controls international in a deal potentially worth 400
million euros ($455 million), two people familiar with the
transaction told Reuters.
** Italian publisher Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA
is in advanced talks to buy the book business of RCS
MediaGroup SpA in a deal that could be worth between
120 million and 150 million euros ($170 million), sources with
knowledge of the talks told Reuters.
** Internet and network security provider Check Point
Software Technologies Ltd plans to buy Israeli
cyber-security start-up Hyperwise Security for $80 million,
Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported on its website.
** British insurer RSA Insurance Group Plc said it
had sold its 26 percent holding in Indian insurer Royal Sundaram
Alliance Insurance Co to its joint venture partner Sundaram
Finance. RSA said it expected to receive 46 million pounds ($71
million) in cash for the stake.
** Germany's E.ON SE has found a buyer for its
47.2 percent stake in Latvian gas utility Latvijas Gaze AS
, Latvia's prime minister said. Laimdota Straujuma
declined to reveal the name of the buyer, or any details, but
said such a deal was acceptable to the government.
** Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc is in talks
to buy Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp's stake
of around 60 percent in unlisted Bank of Commerce, a source with
knowledge of the negotiations said.
** Egypt's Qalaa Holdings SAE has hired investment
bank EFG Hermes to advise it on the possible sale of its food
businesses, a deal the conglomerate said would help it return to
profit this year instead of 2016.
** South Korea's Lotte Group said it has been chosen as
preferred bidder for the country's largest car rental company KT
Rental Corp.
** UniCredit SpA is not interested in Italian
cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Milano Scarl,
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said.
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)