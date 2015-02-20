(Adds Citigroup Inc, Berkshire Hathaway)

Feb 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2115 GMT on Friday:

** Citigroup Inc is in advanced talks to sell its consumer finance unit OneMain Financial Holdings Inc to subprime lender Springleaf Holdings Inc for more than $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Australia's competition regulator said on Friday it will not oppose a three-part deal between Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline to trade more than $20 billion worth of assets, following approval from EU regulators.

** The U.S. government filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking to block Sysco Corp's proposed takeover of rival food distributor US Foods Inc, saying the $3.5 billion deal would "eliminate significant competition" in the sector.

** Santos Ltd and its partners have appointed Goldman Sachs to run the sale of the gas pipeline supplying their Gladstone liquefied natural gas plant, on the heels of BG Group's $5 billion sale of its Queensland gas pipeline, Santos' chief said.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is close to a deal to acquire bowel drug maker Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for around $160 per share, according to a person directly familiar with the matter who requested not to be identified as the matter is confidential.

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday it had agreed to buy German motorcycle apparel and accessories retailer Detlev Louis Motorrad-Vertriebs GmbH for a little more than 400 million euros ($456 million).

** India's antitrust regulator has approved Kotak Mahindra Bank's record $2.4 billion purchase of ING Vysya , it said in an order published on Friday.

** German drugmaker Bayer AG is in talks to sell its diabetes devices division but a sale is not imminent, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Italian oil major Eni is aiming for an initial public offering of assets in its power and gas division as it looks to fund exploration and dividends after falling oil prices forced it to shelve plans to sell its stake in oil contractor Saipem.

** Stifel Financial Corp is in talks to buy Sterne Agee Group Inc, a move that would combine two of largest U.S. brokerages outside of New York, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

** The world's biggest listed hedge fund company, Man Group , said on Friday it had agreed to buy the investment management business of NewSmith, an equity investment manager with $1.2 billion of funds under management.

** Interdealer broker BGC Partners Inc's move to buy rival GFI Group Inc for $6.10 per share received a boost after GFI's board agreed to support the tender offer.

** Russia's Eurasia Drilling said it was delaying a deal to sell a stake in the company to oil services giant Schlumberger while it waited for approval from a Russian regulator.

** Germany's Bauer Media Group is close to buying a controlling stake in Polish broadcaster TVN and the deal may be struck before the end of this month, daily newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza said on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

** German car parts company ZF Friedrichshafen has offered concessions in a bid to secure European Union approval for its $13.5 billion takeover of U.S. rival TRW Automotive Holdings.

** German lender Aareal Bank has agreed to buy mortgage bank Westimmo, financial sources told Reuters on Friday, as a wave of consolidation underway in the German real estate sector hits property lenders.

** Italian phone group Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano said on Friday he expected to list a minority stake in its domestic mobile towers business before the summer.

** Japan's second largest brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc and Shinsei Bank Ltd are interested in taking part in the bailout of Skymark Airlines, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** A senior Irish government minister on Friday said that an offer by British Airways owner to buy Ireland's 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus was not yet persuasive enough.

** Austrian property group Conwert is keeping its options open after it was surprised by Deutsche Wohnen's takeover offer, Chief Executive Clemens Schneider told Reuters on Friday.

** Serbia invited companies on Friday to help run its sole steel plant, after the collapse of a deal with U.S. group Esmark hurt the country's bid to cut spending under a loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.

** Airbus Helicopters said on Friday it is in talks with Indian companies including Mahindra and Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Tata Group to jointly make military helicopters, to comply with rules aimed at helping the local defence industry.

** Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Friday its board had concluded that conditions were not in place to buy a stake in Italian fiber network provider Metroweb although the group remained interested in the asset.

** Germany's Bertelsmann has agreed to take a controlling stake in United States-based Alliant International University in a step to diversify and expand into the business of operating universities.

** A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Thursday terminated the $95.4 million sale of Atlantic City's Revel Hotel and Casino to Florida developer Glenn Straub, clearing a path for a third attempt to sell the troubled property. (Compiled by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore)