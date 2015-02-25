(Adds HP, Hudson's Bay, Pharmacyclics)
Feb 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Hewlett-Packard Co is in talks to buy wifi
network gear maker Aruba Networks Inc and a deal may be
announced as soon as next week, Bloomberg reported, citing
people with knowledge of the matter.
** Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co said it has
agreed to form two real estate joint ventures that would cut its
debt by about C$1.1 billion ($885.6 million) and pave the way
for an initial public offering or alternate
transaction.
** Bankrupt RadioShack Corp will slow the process
of selling its surviving stores, while GameStop Corp has
expressed interest in some of its 1,100 locations that are being
closed this month, a lawyer for the electronics retailer told a
judge on Wednesday.
** Italy's antitrust authority said it had not received any
information about a non-binding offer for the book unit of RCS
Mediagroup by fellow publisher Mondadori
.
** French bank Société Générale said it would
exercise its option to buy 50 percent of Antarius, an insurance
company dedicated to the Crédit du Nord networks.
** The Italian government on Wednesday shut the door on a
bid by a company controlled by former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi's Mediaset to buy rival broadcaster RAI's
transmission mast company for 1.2 billion euros ($1.4
billion).
** Private equity group Terra Firma is planning to
launch the sale of its European cinema chain Odeon & UCI Group
towards the end of the year in a potential 1 billion pound
($1.55 billion) deal, its chairman told Reuters.
** Cancer drugmaker Pharmacyclics Inc is exploring
a possible sale of the company and has attracted interest from
Johnson & Johnson and Novartis AG, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar the matter.
** General Maritime Corp, which operates crude oil
tankers, will acquire Navig8 Crude Tankers Inc in a
stock-for-stock deal, the two companies said.
** The Italian government has launched an accelerated
bookbuilding process to place a 5.74 percent stake in
state-controlled electricity group Enel, the Treasury
said.
** SFX Entertainment Inc Chief Executive Robert
Sillerman has offered to take the electronic dance music
festival (EDM) promoter private, valuing the company at about
$440 million.
** South Africa's government has identified the non-core
assets it will offload to raise 23 billion rand ($2 billion) for
power utility Eskom and will have the entire amount by
year-end, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said.
** Magyar Telekom will buy alternative telecoms
provider GTS Hungary from its majority owner, Deutsche Telekom
, for a cash and debt free purchase price of around 42
million euros ($48 million), it said.
** The antitrust regulator reviewing Telefonica Brasil SA's
takeover of Vivendi SA's Brazilian broadband
unit told journalists on Wednesday that he would meet with the
companies' lawyers on Thursday to discuss the
deal.
** The acquisition of a stake in Danske Bank by
the family behind the A.P. Moller-Maersk
conglomerate will likely bar any takeover attempts of Denmark's
largest bank, as had been previously rumoured.
** Bharti Airtel, India's biggest mobile phone
operator by users, is raising as much as $415 million through
the sale of shares in its mobile tower unit Bharti Infratel
, two sources directly involved in the process told
Reuters.
** Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd will not be
taken over by rival Glencore Plc because there is no
value in it for shareholders and regulators will never let it
happen, Rio Tinto chief executive Sam Walsh said.
** SHV Holdings said it has received approval from Ukrainian
regulators for its 3.18 billion euro ($3.61 billion) takeover of
Dutch animal and fish feed maker Nutreco NV, removing
the last major hurdle to the acquisition.
** Italy's Agnelli family, which controls Cushman &
Wakefield Inc, is putting the world's third-largest real estate
company up for sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting
people familiar with the matter. The sale could fetch as much as
$2 billion, the report said.
** Italian tower operator EI Towers SpA plans to
offer 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) for domestic rival Rai
Way SpA in a cash and paper deal that will create a
leading player in the television and radio mast sector.
** Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Malaysia's largest power
group, said it has raised the takeover price for Integrax Bhd
by 18.2 percent to some 761 million ringgit ($211
million) after a leading shareholder of the port operator
rejected its offer.
** The shuttered Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New
Jersey, again has a buyer - and again it's Florida developer
Glenn Straub, who was lured back by a discounted price of $82
million.
** South Korean private equity firms MBK Partners and IMM
have expressed interest in buying a controlling stake in Asiana
Airlines Inc's parent firm, sources with knowledge
of the matter said.
Builder Hoban Construction Co and a fund led by securities
brokerage IBK Securities Co also said separately that they had
entered letters of intent to buy 57.5 percent of construction
firm Kumho Industrial Co Ltd, which had a market
value of about 515 billion won ($469 million) on
Wednesday.
** Oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd,
battered by a slump in oil prices, said it was in talks with a
number of parties about a possible sale of the company or some
asset transactions.
** Private equity firm Sycamore Partners has abandoned its
attempt to buy apparel retailer Chico's FAS Inc after
failing to secure financing on acceptable terms, the Wall Street
Journal reported quoting a person familiar with the matter.
Sycamore was trying to raise debt financing for the deal
estimated to reach $3 billion, Reuters reported on Feb.
10.
** Hassad Food, the agricultural arm of Qatar's sovereign
wealth fund, said it was looking at possible purchases of
Brazilian sugar and poultry assets as structural problems in
those industries in the South American country created
opportunities.
** German publisher Hubert Burda plans to exit its 30
percent stake in online pet supplies store Zooplus AG
within the next two to three years, Burda's digital chief told
Reuters.
** Russian investor Boris Mints' O1 and Austrian property
group CA Immo may together bid for around 15 percent
of Austrian rival real estate company Immofinanz, CA
Immo said.
** PAI Partners, a Paris-based private equity firm, is
selling a 9 percent stake in French IT services firm Atos SE
via a share placement, traders said.
** Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd agreed to sell the
remainder of its stake in SouthGobi Resources Ltd, in
an attempt to finally sever ties with the Mongolian coal
miner.
($1 = 0.88 euros)
($1 = 1,099.06 won)
($1 = 3.60 ringgit)
($1 = 11.44 rand)
($1 = 1.24 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 0.65 pounds)
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)