(Adds O2 Czech, RWE,Vivendi )
Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Nikon Corp, the 98-year-old Japanese company
best known for its cameras, has agreed to buy British retinal
imaging firm Optos Plc for 259.3 million pounds ($400
million) as it moves into the medical sector.
** O2 Czech Republic's board of directors agreed
to spin off its telecommunications infrastructure assets into a
$1.9 billion firm, the fixed and mobile service operator
said.
** German utility RWE said that closure of the
sale of its oil and gas unit DEA to Russian tycoon
Mikhail Fridman is imminent, after a media report said the date
for completion will be March 1.
** In its latest effort to slash costs as commodity prices
fall, Rio Tinto is letting go its energy chief
and rolling its coal and uranium businesses into two other
units, a move that could signal its intention to divest its coal
assets.
** Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd said it has sold
just over half of its stake in fellow Australian gold producer
Evolution Mining Ltd for A$106 million ($83 million) to
help it pay down debt.
** South Korean retail giant Shinsegae Group said it would
not bid for a majority stake in Kumho Industrial Co Ltd
, the parent of Asiana Airlines Inc,
without identifying a reason for the change in plan.
** Troubled Finnish nickel miner Talvivaaran
Kaivososakeyhtio Oyj said talks with potential buyers
continued, but added there was "substantial uncertainty" that a
deal could be found that would keep its mine running in the
Northern Finland.
** Petróleo Brasileiro SA denied that it
has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to handle the sale of oil
exploration licenses in deep-sea areas off the coast this year.
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)