(Adds CVC, NTT Communications, Isagen, Finmeccanica, Enel and others)

March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Citigroup Inc said it agreed to sell its consumer finance unit OneMain Financial Holdings Inc to subprime lender Springleaf Holdings Inc for $4.25 billion in cash.

** British American Tobacco Plc has submitted a proposal to buy the 24.7 percent stake it does not own in Brazil's largest cigarette company, Souza Cruz SA, in a deal that would cost about 2.3 billion pounds ($3.53 billion).

** British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is selling a 7.5 percent stake in Spain's Abertis, broker UBS said on Tuesday, halving its stake in the infrastructure firm and raising over 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion).

** Novetta Solutions LLC, a provider of software and IT services to the U.S. intelligence community, is exploring a sale which could value it at more than $650 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Japan's NTT Communications Corp said on Tuesday it agreed to buy German data center firm e-shelter, becoming Europe's third-biggest operator in the sector from the latest in a series of overseas acquisitions to counter sluggish domestic growth.

** Colombia's government will again put its controlling stake in electricity generator Isagen up for sale for at least 5 trillion pesos ($2 billion) after postponing the effort last year, the government said on Tuesday.

** Sime Darby Plantation Bhd, the plantation arm of Malaysia's conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd, has completed the $1.7 billion acquisition of Papua New Guinea-based New Britain Palm Oil Ltd, the company said late on Monday.

** Italy's Antitrust Authority asked for more information on Wednesday on EI Towers' bid to take over rival Rai Way , calling current information on the offer "seriously incomplete", according to a statement.

** Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to dispose of as much as $13.7 billion in assets this year and next as part of efforts by Brazil's largest state-controlled company to reduce debt and protect cash.

** Mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp said it would sell residential mortgage servicing rights on $45 billion of Fannie Mae loans to an undisclosed buyer.

** Italian industrial conglomerate Finmeccanica SpA is moving ahead with the sale of some assets of its U.S. defense subsidiary, DRS Technologies, paving the way for a possible exit, several sources familiar with the matter said.

** Enel has drawn interest from four European energy companies for its controlling stake in Slovak power generator Slovenske Elektrarne with binding bids expected as early as April, three sources close to the deal said.

** French state raised about 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) through the sale of 3.96 percent stake in French defense group Safran via a share placement, the Finance Ministry said.

** French insurer Groupama said it raised around 485 million euros ($542.3 million) from the sale of 28.4 million shares in Veolia Environnement VE SA, or about 5.05 percent of the share capital.

** Paddy Power Plc will return 392 million euros ($439 million) to shareholders after the Irish gambling company could not find any compelling acquisitions to spend its cash on following a year of record profit growth.

** Truck maker Volvo AB is looking to sell $250 million worth of shares in India's Eicher Motors Ltd, with an option to increase the sale to up to $300 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

** Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos has proposed a merger between Portugal's largest listed banks Millennium bcp and Banco BPI, a plan that could push Spain's Caixabank SA to raise its bid for BPI.

** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India's largest drugmaker by sales, said it has agreed to buy GlaxoSmithKline Plc's opiates business in Australia to strengthen its pain management portfolio.

** Japan's DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd hiked the takeover offer for its German partner DMG Mori Seiki AG to 30 euros per share, the machine-tool manufacturer said in a statement on Tuesday.

** London's landmark Grosvenor House hotel has been put up for sale after its owner, part of troubled Indian conglomerate Sahara which has been trying to raise funds for its jailed boss, was placed into administration by creditors.

** U.S. steel firm Esmark, which saw a bid to buy Serbia's only steel mill collapse last month, said on Tuesday it was interested in taking over management of the state-owned plant with a view to purchasing it by 2016.

** Italy's Benetton family expects binding offers for its majority stake in the world's No. 2 duty-free operator World Duty Free by mid-March, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

** Australian supermarket operator Woolworths Ltd sold out of New Zealand's biggest listed retailer Warehouse Group to a private retailer. Woolworths said it sold its entire 8.8 percent stake to James Pascoe Ltd for NZ$2.85 a share, or a total of about NZ$87 million ($65 million).

** Indonesian firm Cakra Mineral Tbk has offered at least A$70 million ($54.7 million) to take over Australian miner Cokal Ltd, looking to get its hands on a coal project in central Kalimantan. ($1 = 1.28 Australian dollar) ($1 = 1.32 New Zealand dollar) ($1 = 0.65 pounds) ($1 = 0.89 euros) ($1 = 2,522.03 Colombian pesos) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)