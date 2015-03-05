Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
March 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:
** AbbVie Inc will buy Pharmacyclics Inc for about $21 billion, giving it access to what is expected to be one of the world's top-selling cancer drugs and expanding its reach in the profitable oncology field.
** Simon Property Group Inc, owner of malls and outlet centers, made its latest approach to buy rival Macerich Co in the past few weeks, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
** Mallinckrodt Plc said it would buy privately held Ikaria Inc, a maker of a respiratory drug and its delivery system, for $2.3 billion to expand its reach in hospitals.
** EWE AG, Germany's fifth-largest utility by sales, is in talks to sell its stake in gas firm VNG AG , a deal that could fetch 1.3 billion euros ($1.45 billion), two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.
** Citigroup Inc has sold its nearly 10 percent stake in Turkey's Akbank TAS for $1.2 billion, the U.S. lender said, its latest disposal of overseas assets to cut costs and boost profits.
** Arrowhead Research Corp said it bought Novartis AG's RNAi assets to fortify its position in the field of gene therapy that aims to wipe out disease-causing proteins.
** Buyout firm CVC has sold a 3.9 percent stake in Evonik Industries AG at 29.15 euros ($32.22) a share as it continues its gradual exit from the German chemicals group.
** Recruit Holdings Co Ltd said it had agreed to buy German online restaurant reservation service provider Quandoo GmbH for 198.6 million euros ($219.2 million), the latest overseas acquisition for the Japanese staffing firm.
($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.