(Adds Ikaria, VNG, Arrowhead)

March 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:

** AbbVie Inc will buy Pharmacyclics Inc for about $21 billion, giving it access to what is expected to be one of the world's top-selling cancer drugs and expanding its reach in the profitable oncology field.

** Simon Property Group Inc, owner of malls and outlet centers, made its latest approach to buy rival Macerich Co in the past few weeks, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

** Mallinckrodt Plc said it would buy privately held Ikaria Inc, a maker of a respiratory drug and its delivery system, for $2.3 billion to expand its reach in hospitals.

** EWE AG, Germany's fifth-largest utility by sales, is in talks to sell its stake in gas firm VNG AG , a deal that could fetch 1.3 billion euros ($1.45 billion), two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.

** Citigroup Inc has sold its nearly 10 percent stake in Turkey's Akbank TAS for $1.2 billion, the U.S. lender said, its latest disposal of overseas assets to cut costs and boost profits.

** Arrowhead Research Corp said it bought Novartis AG's RNAi assets to fortify its position in the field of gene therapy that aims to wipe out disease-causing proteins.

** Buyout firm CVC has sold a 3.9 percent stake in Evonik Industries AG at 29.15 euros ($32.22) a share as it continues its gradual exit from the German chemicals group.

** Recruit Holdings Co Ltd said it had agreed to buy German online restaurant reservation service provider Quandoo GmbH for 198.6 million euros ($219.2 million), the latest overseas acquisition for the Japanese staffing firm.

($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)