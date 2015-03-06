(Adds Air France-KLM, Liechtensteinische Landesbank, Douglas, Texas Pacific Group)

March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2300 GMT on Friday:

** British oil company BP Plc expects to invest around $12 billion with its partners as part of a finalised West Nile Delta concession deal to develop 5 trillion cubic feet of gas resources and 55 million barrels of condensates.

** CBRE Group Inc, the world's largest commercial real estate services firm, is in talks to acquire Johnson Controls Inc's global workplace solutions business for more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Air France-KLM will launch a sale of catering unit Servair soon, seen worth up to around 400 million euros ($435 million), and has mandated BNP Paribas to manage the deal, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Liechtensteinische Landesbank (LLB) said that it was selling its majority shareholding in swisspartners to the Swiss asset manager's active partners, as the Liechtenstein bank focuses on its core business.

** U.S. buyout group Advent is preparing an exit from German perfume chain Douglas and has asked JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs to organize a sale or listing, a source familiar with the deal said.

** Texas Pacific Group (TPG) and Goldman Sachs have sold their remaining stake in Belgian hygiene products maker Ontex, they said in a joint statement on Friday.

** French investment group Wendel raised nearly 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) after selling a 10.9 percent stake in certification group Bureau Veritas at 20.32 euros per share.

** FamilyMart Co Ltd and UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd said they were considering a merger that would create Japan's second-biggest convenience store chain, rivaling industry leader Seven-Eleven Japan.

** Britain's Merlin Entertainments Plc, the operator of Madame Tussauds waxworks and Legoland, said Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd nearly doubled its stake in the company to about 5.2 percent.

** Italian drugmakers Alfa Wasserman and Sigma-Tau said on Thursday they had agreed to merge pharmaceutical activities to create a domestic champion with sales of more than 900 million euros ($987 million).

** Property and casualty insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc has agreed to acquire a 7.8 percent stake in French reinsurer SCOR SE and plans to raise it to at least 15 percent. The Japanese company said it will acquire the 7.8 percent stake from SCOR's largest shareholder, Swiss investment firm Patinex AG. The stake is worth about 60 billion yen ($499 million), it said.

** China's Fosun International has bought a 5 percent stake in Thomas Cook Group, deepening its foray into Europe's tourism sector and potentially helping the British company to compete with travel leviathan TUI Group.

** ITE Group Plc, a trade exhibition and conference organizer, said it had acquired a majority stake in a portfolio of events from GPP Energy Advisors Ltd for 16 million pounds ($24.3 million).

** The British government would like to "get rid of" its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland as quickly as possible, British finance minister George Osborne was quoted saying on Friday, but warned a sale could take years to complete.

** Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country's No. 2 oil and gas producer, said on Thursday it expects to spin off its Western Canada royalty lands this year. ($1 = 0.91 euros) ($1 = 0.66 pounds) ($1 = 120.07 yen) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)