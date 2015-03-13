(Adds Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Fortum, Carmike Cinemas)
March 13 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Australia's TPG Telecom Ltd said it would buy
domestic Internet services provider iiNet Ltd for A$1.4
billion ($1.1 billion), in a deal that could provoke a counter
offer from larger rival Optus.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc plans
to raise its bid for Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd to above
$160 per share, a source familiar with matter told Reuters,
hoping to end a bidding war with Endo International Plc
.
** Finnish utility Fortum has agreed to sell its
Swedish electricity distribution business to a consortium
including Canada's Borealis for about 6.6 billion euros ($6.9
billion), completing its exit from Nordic power grid assets.
** European Union antitrust regulators approved on Friday
British insurer Aviva's proposed 5.6-billion-pound ($8.3
billion) purchase of rival Friends Life, saying it did
not have any competition concerns about the deal.
** Carmike Cinemas Inc, the fourth-largest U.S.
movie theater chain, has hired investment bank JPMorgan Chase &
Co to help it explore strategic alternatives, including
a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota's largest
oil producer, has put Texas acreage and pipeline assets up for
sale as an alternative to a sale of the full company, according
to sources familiar with the matter.
** Private equity company EQT and funds advised by Goldman
Sachs have sold their 19.3 percent stake in Danish
business services firm ISS for 7.3 billion Danish
crowns ($1.04 billion), ISS said.
** U.S. private equity firm Vista Equity Partners LLC has
hired Citigroup Inc to help it find a buyer for
network-security company Websense Inc, Bloomberg reported on
Thursday, citing sources. Websense could be valued at more than
$1 billion, the report said.
** Dairy Farm International Holdings said it had
obtained final approval from China Securities Regulatory
Commission for its $908 million deal to buy a 19.99 percent
stake in Shanghai-listed Yonghui Superstores Co .
** Coal miner CCX Carvao da Colombia SA has
received a $170 million acquisition offer from Blackstone
Advisory Partners, financial advisers to a group of sovereign
funds and large investors, it said in a securities filing on
Thursday.
** A real estate arm of a Japanese media group Fuji Media
Holdings edged out a fund run by Morgan Stanley and
others to buy a hotel holding company from a Japanese
government-controlled fund, people involved in the sale said.
The sale of the company with portfolio of 10 hotels for about 5
billion yen ($41.2 million) comes at a time when competition to
buy hotels in Japan has been intensifying and drawing interest
from offshore investors because of increasing demand from
tourists.
** United Technologies Corp's chief executive said
on Thursday that a sale of its Sikorsky helicopter unit would be
"very hard" due to the heavy tax liability that would come with
such a disposition.
** China Construction Bank Corp plans to buy two
to three "small" Indonesian banks, an official at Indonesia's
financial regulator said on Friday.
** Mizuho Financial Group Inc plans to merge its
three asset management operations, which between them control
publicly offered trusts worth more than 6 trillion yen ($50
billion), people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Eversource Energy said on Thursday it has agreed
to sell the power plants operated by its subsidiary Public
Service of New Hampshire after negotiations with state
officials.
($1 = 1.29 Australian dollars)
($1 = 7.04 Danish crowns)
($1 = 121.34 yen)
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)