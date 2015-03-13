(Adds Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Fortum, Carmike Cinemas)

March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Australia's TPG Telecom Ltd said it would buy domestic Internet services provider iiNet Ltd for A$1.4 billion ($1.1 billion), in a deal that could provoke a counter offer from larger rival Optus.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc plans to raise its bid for Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd to above $160 per share, a source familiar with matter told Reuters, hoping to end a bidding war with Endo International Plc .

** Finnish utility Fortum has agreed to sell its Swedish electricity distribution business to a consortium including Canada's Borealis for about 6.6 billion euros ($6.9 billion), completing its exit from Nordic power grid assets.

** European Union antitrust regulators approved on Friday British insurer Aviva's proposed 5.6-billion-pound ($8.3 billion) purchase of rival Friends Life, saying it did not have any competition concerns about the deal.

** Carmike Cinemas Inc, the fourth-largest U.S. movie theater chain, has hired investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co to help it explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota's largest oil producer, has put Texas acreage and pipeline assets up for sale as an alternative to a sale of the full company, according to sources familiar with the matter.

** Private equity company EQT and funds advised by Goldman Sachs have sold their 19.3 percent stake in Danish business services firm ISS for 7.3 billion Danish crowns ($1.04 billion), ISS said.

** U.S. private equity firm Vista Equity Partners LLC has hired Citigroup Inc to help it find a buyer for network-security company Websense Inc, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources. Websense could be valued at more than $1 billion, the report said.

** Dairy Farm International Holdings said it had obtained final approval from China Securities Regulatory Commission for its $908 million deal to buy a 19.99 percent stake in Shanghai-listed Yonghui Superstores Co .

** Coal miner CCX Carvao da Colombia SA has received a $170 million acquisition offer from Blackstone Advisory Partners, financial advisers to a group of sovereign funds and large investors, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.

** A real estate arm of a Japanese media group Fuji Media Holdings edged out a fund run by Morgan Stanley and others to buy a hotel holding company from a Japanese government-controlled fund, people involved in the sale said. The sale of the company with portfolio of 10 hotels for about 5 billion yen ($41.2 million) comes at a time when competition to buy hotels in Japan has been intensifying and drawing interest from offshore investors because of increasing demand from tourists.

** United Technologies Corp's chief executive said on Thursday that a sale of its Sikorsky helicopter unit would be "very hard" due to the heavy tax liability that would come with such a disposition.

** China Construction Bank Corp plans to buy two to three "small" Indonesian banks, an official at Indonesia's financial regulator said on Friday.

** Mizuho Financial Group Inc plans to merge its three asset management operations, which between them control publicly offered trusts worth more than 6 trillion yen ($50 billion), people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Eversource Energy said on Thursday it has agreed to sell the power plants operated by its subsidiary Public Service of New Hampshire after negotiations with state officials. ($1 = 1.29 Australian dollars) ($1 = 7.04 Danish crowns) ($1 = 121.34 yen) (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)