(Adds Mylan, ICBPI, Coinsetter, OneBeacon Insurance Group,
Apollo Global Management)
April 8 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Royal Dutch Shell agreed to buy smaller rival BG
Group for $70 billion in the first oil super-merger in
more than a decade to close the gap with the world's largest oil
firm U.S. ExxonMobil after a plunge in prices.
** Generic drugmaker Mylan NV said on Wednesday it
has offered to buy Perrigo Co Plc for about $29 billion
in a deal that would make Mylan a major player in
over-the-counter consumer products and extend its geographic
reach.
** Canon Inc said it was extending the offer period
for its proposed $2.7 billion takeover of Swedish
video-surveillance firm Axis AB after falling short of
its ownership goals, but stressed it would not be raising its
bid.
** The owners of Italy's Istituto Centrale delle Banche
Popolari (ICBPI) plan to enter exclusive talks in May with the
preferred bidder for the 2-billion euro ($2.2 billion) banking
services provider, two sources close to the matter said on
Wednesday.
** Coinsetter, a New York-based bitcoin exchange that
targets institutional and professional traders, said on
Wednesday it has acquired Canadian Virtual Exchange, a bitcoin
trading platform which recently shut down due to security
breaches.
** OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd, a specialty insurer
controlled by White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, is
considering a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
** Apollo Global Management is in talks to expand
its business into the Middle East for the first time through a
joint venture with a local investment firm, three sources aware
of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
** Zep Inc, a maker of maintenance and cleaning
chemicals, agreed to be taken private by New Mountain Capital
for about $692 million, including net debt.
** German ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf has asked
investment banks to come up with ideas to secure the future of
the group, including a potential sale to a private equity group,
two people familiar with the matter said.
** French media conglomerate Vivendi is looking at
a possible acquisition of pay-TV group Sky as one of
several options to expand the reach of its own TV group Canal
Plus, three sources familiar with the matter said.
** Chinese authorities have lifted a sales blockage on most
apartments built by Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd, removing
a key hurdle to the proposed sale of the troubled developer to
larger peer Sunac China Holdings Ltd.
** The executive board of Austrian real estate group
Immofinanz recommended that its shareholders reject a
2.80 euro per share offer that rival CA Immo and its
partner O1 Group made for a stake in the company.
** Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp is
close to an about $1 billion deal to sell products through
Singapore lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd's branch
network across Asia, a person with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
** Indian e-retailer Snapdeal.com said it had bought online
mobile recharge firm Freecharge for an undisclosed amount in a
bid to boost its reach in the fast-growing mobile transactions
business.
** Polish financial group Getin Holding agreed to
sell 96 percent in its Russian unit Idea Bank Rosja to Russia's
Forus Bank and three private investors for an equivalent of 3.4
million zlotys ($916,516), Getin said late on Tuesday.
** Singapore Telecommunications, Southeast Asia's
largest telecommunications operator by revenue, is buying
U.S.-based cyber-security firm Trustwave for $810 million,
marking its biggest acquisition outside the main telecoms
sector.
** South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel said it
has decided to acquire sister company Hyundai Hysco
on July 1 "to enhance management efficiency".
** Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Co, the kingdom's
largest insurer, has raised its stake in local peer Takaful
International to 40.9 percent, a move that could
herald the start of wider consolidation in the sector.
** Private equity firms Blackstone Group LP and
Corsair Capital are in talks to acquire a major stake in First
Eagle Investment Management, valuing the company at around $4
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Discovery Communications Inc and private equity
firm Providence Equity Partners were among four U.S. bidders
expressing interest in South Korean cable TV firm C&M Co, a
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
($1 = 3.7097 zlotys)
(Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)